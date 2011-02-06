Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Open Source Microscope, and RISC-V
-
ESP32 Arduino 2.0.0 release adds ESP32-C3 and ESP32-S2 support
As just noted in my article about LILYGO T-32C3 module, the ESP32 Arduino 2.0.0 release happened a few days ago adding ESP32-C3 and ESP32-S2 support to the Arduino IDE.
-
LILYGO T-32C3 - A small ESP32-C3 WiFi & BLE IoT module with 4MB flash - CNX Software
We’ve slowly starting to see more hardware based on ESP32-C3 RISC-V processor, and LILYGO T-32C3 is a compact module based on the WiFi & Bluetooth LE processor that includes 4MB flash and a PCB antenna.
-
Highly Configurable Open Source Microscope Cooked Up In FreeCAD | Hackaday
What do you get when you cross a day job as a Medical Histopathologist with an interest in 3D printing and programming? You get a fully-baked Open Source microscope, specifically the Portable Upgradeable Modular Affordable (or PUMA), that’s what. And this is no toy microscope. By combining a sprinkle of off-the-shelf electronics available from pretty much anywhere, a pound or two of filament, and a dash of high quality optical parts, PUMA cooks up quite possibly one of the best open source microscopy experiences we’ve ever tasted.
GitHub user [TadPath] works as a medical pathologist and clearly knows a thing or two about what makes a great instrument, so it is a genuine joy for us to see this tasty project laid out in such a complete fashion. Many a time we’ve looked into an high-profile project, only to find a pile of STL files and some hard to source special parts. But not here. This is deliberately designed to be buildable by practically anyone with access to a 3D printer and an eBay account.
-
RISC-V emulator in the form of a pixel shader that allowed Linux to run in VRChat - itsfoss.net
The results of an experiment on organizing the launch of Linux inside the virtual 3D space of the online multiplayer game VRChat , which allows loading 3D models with their own shaders, have been published. To implement the conceived idea, an emulator of the RISC-V architecture was created, executed on the GPU side in the form of a pixel (fragment) shader (VRChat does not support computational shaders and UAV). The emulator code is published under the MIT license.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 564 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Rocky Linux/Red Hat/Fedora/SUSE Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Kernel: Linux 5.15, File Allocation, and Compiler Errors
Tobias Bernard: Software 41: Context Tiles
GNOME 41 is going to be released in a few weeks, and as you may have heard it will come with a major refresh to Software’s interface. Our goals for this initiative included making it a more appealing place to discover and install new apps, exposing app information more clearly, and making it more reliable overall. We’ve made big strides in all these areas, and I think you’ll be impressed how much nicer the app feels in 41.
Recent comments
47 min 31 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago