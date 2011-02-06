Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Open Source Microscope, and RISC-V

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of September 2021 07:42:01 PM
  • ESP32 Arduino 2.0.0 release adds ESP32-C3 and ESP32-S2 support

    As just noted in my article about LILYGO T-32C3 module, the ESP32 Arduino 2.0.0 release happened a few days ago adding ESP32-C3 and ESP32-S2 support to the Arduino IDE.

  • LILYGO T-32C3 - A small ESP32-C3 WiFi & BLE IoT module with 4MB flash - CNX Software

    We’ve slowly starting to see more hardware based on ESP32-C3 RISC-V processor, and LILYGO T-32C3 is a compact module based on the WiFi & Bluetooth LE processor that includes 4MB flash and a PCB antenna.

  • Highly Configurable Open Source Microscope Cooked Up In FreeCAD | Hackaday

    What do you get when you cross a day job as a Medical Histopathologist with an interest in 3D printing and programming? You get a fully-baked Open Source microscope, specifically the Portable Upgradeable Modular Affordable (or PUMA), that’s what. And this is no toy microscope. By combining a sprinkle of off-the-shelf electronics available from pretty much anywhere, a pound or two of filament, and a dash of high quality optical parts, PUMA cooks up quite possibly one of the best open source microscopy experiences we’ve ever tasted.

    GitHub user [TadPath] works as a medical pathologist and clearly knows a thing or two about what makes a great instrument, so it is a genuine joy for us to see this tasty project laid out in such a complete fashion. Many a time we’ve looked into an high-profile project, only to find a pile of STL files and some hard to source special parts. But not here. This is deliberately designed to be buildable by practically anyone with access to a 3D printer and an eBay account.

  • RISC-V emulator in the form of a pixel shader that allowed Linux to run in VRChat - itsfoss.net

    The results of an experiment on organizing the launch of Linux inside the virtual 3D space of the online multiplayer game VRChat , which allows loading 3D models with their own shaders, have been published. To implement the conceived idea, an emulator of the RISC-V architecture was created, executed on the GPU side in the form of a pixel (fragment) shader (VRChat does not support computational shaders and UAV). The emulator code is published under the MIT license.

»

More in Tux Machines

Rocky Linux/Red Hat/Fedora/SUSE Leftovers

  • CIQ Supports Rocky Linux Users with Enterprise-Grade Services

    CIQ, principal founding partner for Rocky Linux and the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, is now officially offering support services and value adds for Rocky Linux users. Started by legendary CentOS and Rocky Linux founder, Gregory Kurtzer, CIQ is intended as a one-stop resource, delivering enterprise support and services for businesses and organizations at every level. From creation, integration, complex network questions, and onboarding issues, CIQ features the core experts of Rocky Linux to help a wide variety of clients from SMBs, universities, tech giants, laboratories, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, supercomputing, and government

  • I’m looking for YOUR stories from Fedora history

    Hey everyone! In a couple of weeks, I’m going to be giving a talk at Open Source Summit called “35 Fedora Releases in 30 minutes“. This is basically going to be a whirlwind tour of our history. I was there for a lot of it, but not all, and certainly not from all perspectives. In preparation, I’d like to get more of your input. If you’re interested in sharing what you remember about Fedora Core 3 (Heidelberg), or Fedora Linux 8 (Werewolf!), or even F23 or F27 or whatever, or anywhere in between, I’d love to hear from you.

  • Applying DevSecOps practices to Kubernetes: software supply chain

    We’ve discussed ways for you to build a DevSecOps culture and start introducing DevSecOps practices to your development workflows. This post expands on this topic and explores how you could apply the core practices of DevSecOps for your Kubernetes environments.

  • Now Available: Multi Target Replication on SAP HANA for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
  • Accessing SUSE Updates in AWS. When do you need a private repository?

    Patching is an important part of managing any OS infrastructure with updates providing security related enhancements along with stability improvements. SUSE recommend patching your systems as soon as updates are available. So where, and how can SUSE instances on the AWS Cloud consume patches?

Android Leftovers

Kernel: Linux 5.15, File Allocation, and Compiler Errors

  • Linux 5.15 Adds VDUSE For vDPA Devices In User-Space - Phoronix

    Akin to FUSE for file-systems in user-space, VDUSE is set to be merged for Linux 5.15 in adding support for vDPA devices in user-space. The vDPA framework is the VirtIO Data Path Acceleration code within the kernel for devices complying with the VirtIO specification but relying on a vendor-specific control path. The vDPA framework is increasingly used for abstracting hardware and concealing some elements of the hardware complexities to software while having a unified user-space API as a VirtIO device.

  • If we have a HDD in Linux, is it necessary to defragment? - itsfoss.net

    Users who are used to using Windows as an operating system are probably familiar with the terms fragment and defragment, as it is a utility widely used in the Microsoft operating system to improve its performance when using mechanical hard drives. That is why if we decide to switch to a Linux-based operating system, we may wonder whether we should also defragment our HDD to improve its performance over time. This is something that can attract our attention because when we install Linux distros we will surely not find tools to defragment, although they do exist. This may indicate that we will not need much. We always speak from the perspective of a mechanical hard drive since SSD disks do not require defragmentation regardless of the operating system we use.

  • SLUB Adapted To Be Real-Time Linux Compatible (PREEMPT_RT) - Phoronix

    One of the nice low-level improvements we've seen with Linux 5.15 is a number of pieces falling into place in the quest of upstreaming the real-time (RT) patches for Linux. The latest merge makes SLUB RT-compatible. The big RT addition for Linux 5.15 was the PREEMPT_RT locking code being merged and that representing a bulk of the previously outstanding real-time patches needing to be upstreamed. That is a big milestone albeit not across the finish line yet and more of the kernel code continues to be adapted to make it compatible with RT configurations.

  • Compromise reached as Linux kernel community protests about treating compiler warnings as errors [Ed: Microsoft Tim]

    Pushback from the Linux kernel community over defaulting to -Werror (make all warnings into errors) for compiling has resulted in a compromise where this default only applies to test builds. Linux creator and maintainer Linus Torvalds amended the Makefile used to compile the kernel so that -Werror was the default, saying: "We really should always have a clean build." The code was merged into what will be version 5.15 of the kernel.

Tobias Bernard: Software 41: Context Tiles

GNOME 41 is going to be released in a few weeks, and as you may have heard it will come with a major refresh to Software’s interface. Our goals for this initiative included making it a more appealing place to discover and install new apps, exposing app information more clearly, and making it more reliable overall. We’ve made big strides in all these areas, and I think you’ll be impressed how much nicer the app feels in 41. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6