Patching is an important part of managing any OS infrastructure with updates providing security related enhancements along with stability improvements. SUSE recommend patching your systems as soon as updates are available. So where, and how can SUSE instances on the AWS Cloud consume patches?

We’ve discussed ways for you to build a DevSecOps culture and start introducing DevSecOps practices to your development workflows. This post expands on this topic and explores how you could apply the core practices of DevSecOps for your Kubernetes environments.

Hey everyone! In a couple of weeks, I’m going to be giving a talk at Open Source Summit called “35 Fedora Releases in 30 minutes“. This is basically going to be a whirlwind tour of our history. I was there for a lot of it, but not all, and certainly not from all perspectives. In preparation, I’d like to get more of your input. If you’re interested in sharing what you remember about Fedora Core 3 (Heidelberg), or Fedora Linux 8 (Werewolf!), or even F23 or F27 or whatever, or anywhere in between, I’d love to hear from you.

CIQ, principal founding partner for Rocky Linux and the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, is now officially offering support services and value adds for Rocky Linux users. Started by legendary CentOS and Rocky Linux founder, Gregory Kurtzer, CIQ is intended as a one-stop resource, delivering enterprise support and services for businesses and organizations at every level. From creation, integration, complex network questions, and onboarding issues, CIQ features the core experts of Rocky Linux to help a wide variety of clients from SMBs, universities, tech giants, laboratories, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, supercomputing, and government

Kernel: Linux 5.15, File Allocation, and Compiler Errors Linux 5.15 Adds VDUSE For vDPA Devices In User-Space - Phoronix Akin to FUSE for file-systems in user-space, VDUSE is set to be merged for Linux 5.15 in adding support for vDPA devices in user-space. The vDPA framework is the VirtIO Data Path Acceleration code within the kernel for devices complying with the VirtIO specification but relying on a vendor-specific control path. The vDPA framework is increasingly used for abstracting hardware and concealing some elements of the hardware complexities to software while having a unified user-space API as a VirtIO device.

If we have a HDD in Linux, is it necessary to defragment? - itsfoss.net Users who are used to using Windows as an operating system are probably familiar with the terms fragment and defragment, as it is a utility widely used in the Microsoft operating system to improve its performance when using mechanical hard drives. That is why if we decide to switch to a Linux-based operating system, we may wonder whether we should also defragment our HDD to improve its performance over time. This is something that can attract our attention because when we install Linux distros we will surely not find tools to defragment, although they do exist. This may indicate that we will not need much. We always speak from the perspective of a mechanical hard drive since SSD disks do not require defragmentation regardless of the operating system we use.

SLUB Adapted To Be Real-Time Linux Compatible (PREEMPT_RT) - Phoronix One of the nice low-level improvements we've seen with Linux 5.15 is a number of pieces falling into place in the quest of upstreaming the real-time (RT) patches for Linux. The latest merge makes SLUB RT-compatible. The big RT addition for Linux 5.15 was the PREEMPT_RT locking code being merged and that representing a bulk of the previously outstanding real-time patches needing to be upstreamed. That is a big milestone albeit not across the finish line yet and more of the kernel code continues to be adapted to make it compatible with RT configurations.

Compromise reached as Linux kernel community protests about treating compiler warnings as errors [Ed: Microsoft Tim] Pushback from the Linux kernel community over defaulting to -Werror (make all warnings into errors) for compiling has resulted in a compromise where this default only applies to test builds. Linux creator and maintainer Linus Torvalds amended the Makefile used to compile the kernel so that -Werror was the default, saying: "We really should always have a clean build." The code was merged into what will be version 5.15 of the kernel.