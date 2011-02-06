Tobias Bernard: Software 41: Context Tiles
GNOME 41 is going to be released in a few weeks, and as you may have heard it will come with a major refresh to Software’s interface.
Our goals for this initiative included making it a more appealing place to discover and install new apps, exposing app information more clearly, and making it more reliable overall. We’ve made big strides in all these areas, and I think you’ll be impressed how much nicer the app feels in 41.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 542 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Rocky Linux/Red Hat/Fedora/SUSE Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Kernel: Linux 5.15, File Allocation, and Compiler Errors
Tobias Bernard: Software 41: Context Tiles
GNOME 41 is going to be released in a few weeks, and as you may have heard it will come with a major refresh to Software’s interface. Our goals for this initiative included making it a more appealing place to discover and install new apps, exposing app information more clearly, and making it more reliable overall. We’ve made big strides in all these areas, and I think you’ll be impressed how much nicer the app feels in 41.
Recent comments
47 min 31 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago