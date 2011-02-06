Kernel: Linux 5.15, File Allocation, and Compiler Errors
Linux 5.15 Adds VDUSE For vDPA Devices In User-Space - Phoronix
Akin to FUSE for file-systems in user-space, VDUSE is set to be merged for Linux 5.15 in adding support for vDPA devices in user-space.
The vDPA framework is the VirtIO Data Path Acceleration code within the kernel for devices complying with the VirtIO specification but relying on a vendor-specific control path. The vDPA framework is increasingly used for abstracting hardware and concealing some elements of the hardware complexities to software while having a unified user-space API as a VirtIO device.
If we have a HDD in Linux, is it necessary to defragment? - itsfoss.net
Users who are used to using Windows as an operating system are probably familiar with the terms fragment and defragment, as it is a utility widely used in the Microsoft operating system to improve its performance when using mechanical hard drives. That is why if we decide to switch to a Linux-based operating system, we may wonder whether we should also defragment our HDD to improve its performance over time.
This is something that can attract our attention because when we install Linux distros we will surely not find tools to defragment, although they do exist. This may indicate that we will not need much. We always speak from the perspective of a mechanical hard drive since SSD disks do not require defragmentation regardless of the operating system we use.
SLUB Adapted To Be Real-Time Linux Compatible (PREEMPT_RT) - Phoronix
One of the nice low-level improvements we've seen with Linux 5.15 is a number of pieces falling into place in the quest of upstreaming the real-time (RT) patches for Linux. The latest merge makes SLUB RT-compatible.
The big RT addition for Linux 5.15 was the PREEMPT_RT locking code being merged and that representing a bulk of the previously outstanding real-time patches needing to be upstreamed. That is a big milestone albeit not across the finish line yet and more of the kernel code continues to be adapted to make it compatible with RT configurations.
Compromise reached as Linux kernel community protests about treating compiler warnings as errors [Ed: Microsoft Tim]
Pushback from the Linux kernel community over defaulting to -Werror (make all warnings into errors) for compiling has resulted in a compromise where this default only applies to test builds.
Linux creator and maintainer Linus Torvalds amended the Makefile used to compile the kernel so that -Werror was the default, saying: "We really should always have a clean build." The code was merged into what will be version 5.15 of the kernel.
Rocky Linux/Red Hat/Fedora/SUSE Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Tobias Bernard: Software 41: Context Tiles
GNOME 41 is going to be released in a few weeks, and as you may have heard it will come with a major refresh to Software’s interface. Our goals for this initiative included making it a more appealing place to discover and install new apps, exposing app information more clearly, and making it more reliable overall. We’ve made big strides in all these areas, and I think you’ll be impressed how much nicer the app feels in 41.
