Rocky Linux/Red Hat/Fedora/SUSE Leftovers
CIQ Supports Rocky Linux Users with Enterprise-Grade Services
CIQ, principal founding partner for Rocky Linux and the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, is now officially offering support services and value adds for Rocky Linux users. Started by legendary CentOS and Rocky Linux founder, Gregory Kurtzer, CIQ is intended as a one-stop resource, delivering enterprise support and services for businesses and organizations at every level. From creation, integration, complex network questions, and onboarding issues, CIQ features the core experts of Rocky Linux to help a wide variety of clients from SMBs, universities, tech giants, laboratories, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, supercomputing, and government
I’m looking for YOUR stories from Fedora history
Hey everyone! In a couple of weeks, I’m going to be giving a talk at Open Source Summit called “35 Fedora Releases in 30 minutes“.
This is basically going to be a whirlwind tour of our history. I was there for a lot of it, but not all, and certainly not from all perspectives. In preparation, I’d like to get more of your input. If you’re interested in sharing what you remember about Fedora Core 3 (Heidelberg), or Fedora Linux 8 (Werewolf!), or even F23 or F27 or whatever, or anywhere in between, I’d love to hear from you.
Applying DevSecOps practices to Kubernetes: software supply chain
We’ve discussed ways for you to build a DevSecOps culture and start introducing DevSecOps practices to your development workflows. This post expands on this topic and explores how you could apply the core practices of DevSecOps for your Kubernetes environments.
Now Available: Multi Target Replication on SAP HANA for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Accessing SUSE Updates in AWS. When do you need a private repository?
Patching is an important part of managing any OS infrastructure with updates providing security related enhancements along with stability improvements. SUSE recommend patching your systems as soon as updates are available. So where, and how can SUSE instances on the AWS Cloud consume patches?
