Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Compilation Woes, and Latest Fluff
-
These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 99
-
Attempted compile Firefox in EasyOS
Some applications, over the years, have become more bloated and more difficult to compile. Firefox included.
-
Did Internet Friends Fill The Gaps Left By Social Distance?
March 2020 brought to the world a scenario we only imagined possible in dystopian novels. Once bustling cities and towns were desolate. In contrast, the highways and byways of the internet were completely congested with people grasping for human connection, and internet friends became more important than ever.
Since then, there have been countless discussions about how people have fared with keeping in touch with others during the COVID-19 pandemic — like how families have endured while being separated by continents without the option to travel, and how once solid friendships have waxed and waned without brunches and cocktail hours.
However, the internet has served more like a proverbial town square than ever before, with many having found themselves using online spaces to create and cultivate internet friends more over the last year and a half than ever before. As the country starts hesitantly opening, the looming question overall is, what will these online relationships look like when COVID-19 is no more?
For Will F. Coakley, a deputy constable from Austin, Texas, the highs of her online friend groups she made on Zoom and Marco Polo have already dissipated.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 479 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Rocky Linux/Red Hat/Fedora/SUSE Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Kernel: Linux 5.15, File Allocation, and Compiler Errors
Tobias Bernard: Software 41: Context Tiles
GNOME 41 is going to be released in a few weeks, and as you may have heard it will come with a major refresh to Software’s interface. Our goals for this initiative included making it a more appealing place to discover and install new apps, exposing app information more clearly, and making it more reliable overall. We’ve made big strides in all these areas, and I think you’ll be impressed how much nicer the app feels in 41.
Recent comments
47 min 31 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago