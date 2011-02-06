Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of September 2021 10:04:17 PM
Misc
  • Massimo Pascale and his Lemur Pro Explore Dark Matter Substructure with the Sunburst Arc

    Unleash Your Potential Program winner Massimo Pascale is a graduate student studying astrophysics at the University of California, Berkeley. Using his Lemur Pro, he’s studying early galaxies and dark matter in the sunburst arc, a distant galaxy magnified through a phenomenon called gravitational lensing. Read the whole interview for more details on the project and his experience with the Lemur Pro!

    [...]

    Yeah exactly. I see a lot of parallels between System76 and the open source community as a whole, and how we operate here in astronomy and the rest of the sciences as well.

  • What is Calamares graphical installer?

    Calamares is an installation tool for GNU / Linux distributions. It strives to be lightweight, user-friendly, beautiful, pragmatic, dissimilar, and distro-independent. Flexible in settings, simple and user-friendly OS installer that does not relate to any one command. This is a vivid example of the philosophy of the GNU project, when developers from different teams jointly created one product. It is now used in dozens of distributions and a few others who are close to it.

    Calamares is maintained by the Calamares team. Most are also KDE developers, with contributions from BBQLinux, Fedora, KaOS, Kubuntu, Manjaro, Maui, Netrunner, and OpenMandriva.

  • Linux overview | SparkyLinux 6.0 "KDE" - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of SparkyLinux 6.0 "KDE" and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Evolution of Open-source EPC — A Revolution in the Telecom Industry

    Open-source projects gravitate to some common problems in the industry. The use of open-source projects accelerates product/solution development and cuts down the costs. Open-source projects for embedded systems to the cloud are commonplace.

    Until a few years ago, telecom technologies had not leveraged the power of the open-source. This blog aims to cover the open-source movement in telecom, focused on the telecom core. We will cover the capabilities, strengths, and limitations of several open-source telecom cores. The comparisons are made based on the needs of telecom operators (MNOs and MVNOs) and enterprises who need to deploy private LTE networks.

  • Ubuntu 21.10: Release the party

    There ain’t no party like an Ubuntu release party. You might think that you are a party animal, but have you seen an Impish Indri? Some time ago, it was common for the Ubuntu LoCos (local communities) to host and run ‘release parties’, meet-ups, and get-togethers where members of the wider community come together to talk about all things Ubuntu. This idea has somewhat disappeared. But what’s stopping it from coming back?

    For Ubuntu 21.10 we’d like to encourage you to get involved in a release party again. Let’s call it a warm-up for 21.10. Because of the re-rising number of cases of COVID-19 we recommend you run a virtual meet-up, reach out to people in the community you know or have worked with before, tell them to join and invite their friends, and share the Ubuntu love.

  • pg_dumpbinary v2.5 released

    pg_dumpbinary is a program used to dump a PostgreSQL database with data dumped in binary format. The resulting dump must be restored using pg_restorebinary that is provided with this tool.

    pg_dumpbinary 2.5 was released today, this new release adds support to data restoration in tables with altered structure.

    pg_dumpbinary will now create a file meta-schema.<tablename>.txt per table that stores the tables columns list at export time. At restore time pg_restore binary will read this file if present, or get the target columns list from the pre-data section dumped. The target list will be appended to the COPY FROM command to avoid error messages like "ERROR: row field count is 28, expected 29". This is necessary for tables from upgraded extensions with more columns or if you try to import data only into an existent table with more columns.

  • Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 Brings AArch64 Improvements, VHDX Disk Image Support

    The Intel-led open-source Cloud-Hypervisor project building off Linux's KVM (and also supporting Microsoft MSHV) and being cloud-focused and leveraging the Rust programming language for greater security is out with its newest major release.

    Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 was christened today as the newest version of this open-source Rust-based VMM. While originally x86_64 focused given Intel leading the project, in recent times there has been a lot of 64-bit ARM (AArch64) work contributed by Arm and other stakeholders. With Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 there is now AArch64 support for VirtIO-MEM, CPU topology support, and power button support. Live migration support for AArch64 should also now be working.

  • Cro: Maintain it With Zig

    This blog post by Loris Cro makes the claim that the Zig language is the solution to a lot of low-level programming problems...

  • Maintain it With Zig

    C and C++ are kings when it comes to writing efficient software and the C ABI is the lingua franca of software interoperability, allowing C libraries to be used by almost any other language. This ubiquity, coupled with the rise of free and open source software development, has created over the course of the last 40 years a humongous collection of libraries and tools that make up what can be rightfully described as the critical infrastructure of modern software.

  • RPi Python Library Has Retro Chiptunes And Speech Covered | Hackaday

    The classic SP0256-AL2 speech chip has featured a few times on these pages, and if you’ve not seen the actual part before, you almost certainly have heard the resulting audio output. The latest Python library from prolific retrocomputing enthusiast [Nick Bild] brings the joy of the old chip to the Raspberry Pi platform, with an added extra trick; support for the venerable AY-3-8910 sound generator as well.

    The SP0256-AL2 chip generates vaguely recognisable speech using the allophone system. Allophones are kind of like small chunks of speech audio which when reproduced sequentially, result in intelligible phonemes that form the basis of speech. The chip requires an external device to feed it the allophones at a regular rate, which is the job of his Gi-Pi library.

  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.55.0

    The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.55.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

    If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.55.0 is as easy as...

  • Michael Cheng Joins the Linux Foundation Board of Directors [Ed: Linux Foundation openwashing malicious things, including surveillance, using the Linux(TM) brand]

    We’re pleased to announce that Michael Cheng joined the Linux Foundation Board of Directors earlier this year. Michael is a product manager at Facebook, currently supporting open source and standards work across the company. Michael is a former network engineer and M&A attorney. He previously led the product, commercial, and intellectual property functions on Facebook’s M&A legal team.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (lynx, matrix-synapse, and proftpd), openSUSE (ntfs-3g_ntfsprogs), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (RHV-H), Scientific Linux (kernel), and Ubuntu (libapache2-mod-auth-mellon, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.11, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.11, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-5.11, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.11, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, and linux-azure-5.8, linux-oem-5.10).

  • Thousands of Credentials Stolen in Global Windows and Linux Hack

    The campaign, Chimaera, which was made public yesterday by AT&T Alien Labs, has been in operation since July.

    Windows users have been attacked, alongside various Linux distributions including Alpine, AWS, Docker and Kubernetes.

    [..]

    To infect Windows systems, the attackers implemented a malicious script into the device that automatically downloads all the tools needed to mine data.

    Researchers have urged organisations to keep software updated and maintain minimal exposure to the internet on Linux servers.

Rocky Linux/Red Hat/Fedora/SUSE Leftovers

  • CIQ Supports Rocky Linux Users with Enterprise-Grade Services

    CIQ, principal founding partner for Rocky Linux and the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, is now officially offering support services and value adds for Rocky Linux users. Started by legendary CentOS and Rocky Linux founder, Gregory Kurtzer, CIQ is intended as a one-stop resource, delivering enterprise support and services for businesses and organizations at every level. From creation, integration, complex network questions, and onboarding issues, CIQ features the core experts of Rocky Linux to help a wide variety of clients from SMBs, universities, tech giants, laboratories, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, supercomputing, and government

  • I’m looking for YOUR stories from Fedora history

    Hey everyone! In a couple of weeks, I’m going to be giving a talk at Open Source Summit called “35 Fedora Releases in 30 minutes“. This is basically going to be a whirlwind tour of our history. I was there for a lot of it, but not all, and certainly not from all perspectives. In preparation, I’d like to get more of your input. If you’re interested in sharing what you remember about Fedora Core 3 (Heidelberg), or Fedora Linux 8 (Werewolf!), or even F23 or F27 or whatever, or anywhere in between, I’d love to hear from you.

  • Applying DevSecOps practices to Kubernetes: software supply chain

    We’ve discussed ways for you to build a DevSecOps culture and start introducing DevSecOps practices to your development workflows. This post expands on this topic and explores how you could apply the core practices of DevSecOps for your Kubernetes environments.

  • Now Available: Multi Target Replication on SAP HANA for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
  • Accessing SUSE Updates in AWS. When do you need a private repository?

    Patching is an important part of managing any OS infrastructure with updates providing security related enhancements along with stability improvements. SUSE recommend patching your systems as soon as updates are available. So where, and how can SUSE instances on the AWS Cloud consume patches?

Android Leftovers

Kernel: Linux 5.15, File Allocation, and Compiler Errors

  • Linux 5.15 Adds VDUSE For vDPA Devices In User-Space - Phoronix

    Akin to FUSE for file-systems in user-space, VDUSE is set to be merged for Linux 5.15 in adding support for vDPA devices in user-space. The vDPA framework is the VirtIO Data Path Acceleration code within the kernel for devices complying with the VirtIO specification but relying on a vendor-specific control path. The vDPA framework is increasingly used for abstracting hardware and concealing some elements of the hardware complexities to software while having a unified user-space API as a VirtIO device.

  • If we have a HDD in Linux, is it necessary to defragment? - itsfoss.net

    Users who are used to using Windows as an operating system are probably familiar with the terms fragment and defragment, as it is a utility widely used in the Microsoft operating system to improve its performance when using mechanical hard drives. That is why if we decide to switch to a Linux-based operating system, we may wonder whether we should also defragment our HDD to improve its performance over time. This is something that can attract our attention because when we install Linux distros we will surely not find tools to defragment, although they do exist. This may indicate that we will not need much. We always speak from the perspective of a mechanical hard drive since SSD disks do not require defragmentation regardless of the operating system we use.

  • SLUB Adapted To Be Real-Time Linux Compatible (PREEMPT_RT) - Phoronix

    One of the nice low-level improvements we've seen with Linux 5.15 is a number of pieces falling into place in the quest of upstreaming the real-time (RT) patches for Linux. The latest merge makes SLUB RT-compatible. The big RT addition for Linux 5.15 was the PREEMPT_RT locking code being merged and that representing a bulk of the previously outstanding real-time patches needing to be upstreamed. That is a big milestone albeit not across the finish line yet and more of the kernel code continues to be adapted to make it compatible with RT configurations.

  • Compromise reached as Linux kernel community protests about treating compiler warnings as errors [Ed: Microsoft Tim]

    Pushback from the Linux kernel community over defaulting to -Werror (make all warnings into errors) for compiling has resulted in a compromise where this default only applies to test builds. Linux creator and maintainer Linus Torvalds amended the Makefile used to compile the kernel so that -Werror was the default, saying: "We really should always have a clean build." The code was merged into what will be version 5.15 of the kernel.

Tobias Bernard: Software 41: Context Tiles

GNOME 41 is going to be released in a few weeks, and as you may have heard it will come with a major refresh to Software’s interface. Our goals for this initiative included making it a more appealing place to discover and install new apps, exposing app information more clearly, and making it more reliable overall. We’ve made big strides in all these areas, and I think you’ll be impressed how much nicer the app feels in 41. Read more

