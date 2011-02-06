Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Best Linux Text Editors: The 20 Text and HTML Editors Reviewed

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 10th of September 2021 04:37:16 AM Filed under
Software

From jotting down your latest thoughts to writing your most recent program, a text editor is a go-to solution for Linux enthusiasts. Text editors are perhaps the most used software in Linux systems. They are used to modify system configs, administer system resources, and other critical areas. So, your choice of Linux text editor should be capable enough to get the job done.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Top 15+ Fast and Secure Remote Desktop Clients for Linux

As you are a developer or administrator or even a traveler, you might want to access the remote desktop to perform any task, including mounting remote directories, cleaning remote databases, or even backing remote servers. In this situation, the remote desktop clients help to communicate with the remote RDP server for easy access. There are many remote desktop protocols available for performing the task of remote system access. It’s a communication between the server and client software. Linux has the default SSH remote access tool to perform this sort of job, but as it’s done through the terminal, so many users do not feel comfortable using it. Besides using the terminal, you can also use GUI based remote desktop client for your Linux system. Read more

Top 15+ Fast and Secure Remote Desktop Clients for Linux

As you are a developer or administrator or even a traveler, you might want to access the remote desktop to perform any task, including mounting remote directories, cleaning remote databases, or even backing remote servers. In this situation, the remote desktop clients help to communicate with the remote RDP server for easy access. There are many remote desktop protocols available for performing the task of remote system access. It’s a communication between the server and client software. Linux has the default SSH remote access tool to perform this sort of job, but as it’s done through the terminal, so many users do not feel comfortable using it. Besides using the terminal, you can also use GUI based remote desktop client for your Linux system. Read more

Top 15+ Fast and Secure Remote Desktop Clients for Linux

As you are a developer or administrator or even a traveler, you might want to access the remote desktop to perform any task, including mounting remote directories, cleaning remote databases, or even backing remote servers. In this situation, the remote desktop clients help to communicate with the remote RDP server for easy access. There are many remote desktop protocols available for performing the task of remote system access. It’s a communication between the server and client software. Linux has the default SSH remote access tool to perform this sort of job, but as it’s done through the terminal, so many users do not feel comfortable using it. Besides using the terminal, you can also use GUI based remote desktop client for your Linux system. Read more

Top 15+ Fast and Secure Remote Desktop Clients for Linux

As you are a developer or administrator or even a traveler, you might want to access the remote desktop to perform any task, including mounting remote directories, cleaning remote databases, or even backing remote servers. In this situation, the remote desktop clients help to communicate with the remote RDP server for easy access. There are many remote desktop protocols available for performing the task of remote system access. It’s a communication between the server and client software. Linux has the default SSH remote access tool to perform this sort of job, but as it’s done through the terminal, so many users do not feel comfortable using it. Besides using the terminal, you can also use GUI based remote desktop client for your Linux system. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6