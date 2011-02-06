Best Linux Text Editors: The 20 Text and HTML Editors Reviewed
From jotting down your latest thoughts to writing your most recent program, a text editor is a go-to solution for Linux enthusiasts. Text editors are perhaps the most used software in Linux systems. They are used to modify system configs, administer system resources, and other critical areas. So, your choice of Linux text editor should be capable enough to get the job done.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
7 hours 26 sec ago
9 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago