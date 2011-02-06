Top 15+ Fast and Secure Remote Desktop Clients for Linux
As you are a developer or administrator or even a traveler, you might want to access the remote desktop to perform any task, including mounting remote directories, cleaning remote databases, or even backing remote servers. In this situation, the remote desktop clients help to communicate with the remote RDP server for easy access. There are many remote desktop protocols available for performing the task of remote system access. It’s a communication between the server and client software.
Linux has the default SSH remote access tool to perform this sort of job, but as it’s done through the terminal, so many users do not feel comfortable using it. Besides using the terminal, you can also use GUI based remote desktop client for your Linux system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 526 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
7 hours 26 sec ago
9 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago