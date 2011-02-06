Language Selection

Privacy-Screen DRM API With Intel Support Ready Now That GNOME Is Prepared To Use It

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 10th of September 2021 04:48:23 AM

Over the past two years we have seen work around bringing up privacy screen support on Linux whereby an increasing number of laptops can reduce the amount of visible light when viewed at wide angles to try to block the screen contents from anyone potentially snooping at the screen. Ready to go now is the DRM/KMS user-space interface and the Intel graphics driver support now that there is a user-space "client" ready.

In recent times there has been Lenovo PrivacyGuard work for Linux and Dell privacy support. As part of enhancing the Lenovo ThinkPad support there has also been a patch series by Hans de Goede working on the necessary changes from the DRM/KMS driver side, coming up with a common user-space interface via KMS properties for indicating it, and getting it implemented for the Intel i915 driver.

[...]

Thus the thinkpad_acpi driver will likely need to be pulled into the initrd images of distribution kernel builds if not already done so.

Top 15+ Fast and Secure Remote Desktop Clients for Linux

As you are a developer or administrator or even a traveler, you might want to access the remote desktop to perform any task, including mounting remote directories, cleaning remote databases, or even backing remote servers. In this situation, the remote desktop clients help to communicate with the remote RDP server for easy access. There are many remote desktop protocols available for performing the task of remote system access. It’s a communication between the server and client software. Linux has the default SSH remote access tool to perform this sort of job, but as it’s done through the terminal, so many users do not feel comfortable using it. Besides using the terminal, you can also use GUI based remote desktop client for your Linux system. Read more

