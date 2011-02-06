Valve Releases Major Steam Client Update with New Downloads Page, Linux Improvements The biggest new feature of the new Steam Client update is a brand new downloads page that’s easier to use and has a new design. The new download page now displays the total progress, including disk allocation process, when downloading or updating a game, as well as a faded progress bar and percent completed for partially completed downloads or updates. In addition, the new downloads page will now display a new icon next to a game’s title with a tooltip showing the type of content included in the update (e.g. Downloadable Content, Game Content, Shader Pre-caching, or Workshop Content). Moreover, users will now be able to re-order the download queue using drag and drop, as well as to launch a game or suspend download throttling from the context menu of the actively downloading game.

today's howtos Figuring out the container runtime you are in – /home/liquidat Containers are pretty good at keeping everyone and everything inside their boundaries – thanks to SELinux, namespaces and so on. But they are not perfect. Thanks to a recent Azure security flaw I was made aware of a nice trick via the /proc/ file system to figure out what container runtime the container is running in.

Helpful tips to improve Linux system performance | FOSS Linux We all detest when a running Linux system becomes slow or sluggish over time. You might have invested in powerful PC hardware but find it getting slow when you run multiple applications. Linux systems are known for their resilience and speed of processes. However, sometimes processes or services take longer to execute than expected. The reasons can range from system applications consuming your RAM, many unnecessary applications consuming system resources, poorly configured systems, or inefficient hardware resources that cannot handle increasing demand.

How to install World Painter on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install World Painter on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Install Prometheus and Node Exporter on CentOS / RHEL 8 - Unixcop Prometheus is a free software application used for event monitoring and alerting. It records real-time metrics in a time series database built using a HTTP pull model, with flexible queries and real-time alerting. The project is written in Go and licensed under the Apache 2 License, with source code available on GitHub, and is a graduated project of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, along with Kubernetes and Envoy.

How to install Olive Video Editor on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Olive Video Editor on Linux Lite 5.4. Enjoy!

How To Setup Chrooted SFTP In Linux This guide explains how to setup Chrooted SFTP in Linux in order to restrict SSH user access to home directory or any particular directory. To put this in other words, we are going to force the users to a specific directory and set their shell to /bin/nologin or some other shell that denies access to a ssh login. Once the chrooted SFTP is configured, the users can only access their assigned home directory, but not the entire filesystem

How to access clipboard using xclip in Ubuntu A clipboard is non-permanent storage on your computer for data that the user wants to copy from one path to another. Later, you can also paste that data stored in the clipboard to somewhere else as well. Until logging off of the system or cutting/copying something, the data on the clipboard is saved. This might be a word selection, a picture, a file, or any other form of data. You can also clip text from one section of a document and paste it into another portion of the document or somewhere else in a word processing program. The selected information will be copied and kept in the clipboard till you paste it somewhere. Xclip is a great tool that is used as a clipboard in Ubuntu OS. This article is focussing on how you can install and use Xclip clipboard. Let’s begin:

How to automount USB Drive in Ubuntu USB (Universal Serial Bus) is a device which is used as a medium of communication between two peripherals, laptops and personal computers. We can save data on USB from one computer and can copy it to another computer by just using a plugin. When USB is plugged into a computer it is mounted by the operating system installed on that machine. By default the USB is automatically mounted by the operating system installed in a machine but sometimes because of some issue like USB storage device configurations are missing the USB devices are not automatically mounted when they are plugged in. In this case, we have to configure the USB storage devices so that they can be automatically mounted when the system is plugged in. Two methods to auto mount the USB drive on Ubuntu are going to be discussed in this post.