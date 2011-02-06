Android Leftovers
Google Pay on Wear OS now works in 10 new countries
Google Assistant Driving mode is replacing Android Auto on phones — are cars next? | Android Central
Renault joins Volvo, Polestar in offering Google's Android Automotive in production vehicle | Automotive News Europe
Google’s made-for-India cut of Android and the one phone that runs it delayed by chip shortages, testing • The Register
Handheld announces new version of the NAUTIZ X6 ultra-rugged Android phablet
Azulle Ally is a $150 Android mini PC with Snapdragon 450 - Liliputing
Android 12's Material You Clock app works on older versions (APK Download)
6 Must-Have Android Apps for Cyclists
Top 10 Best Investment Android Apps – 2021
Top 3 Android Antivirus Software With VPN In 2021
Fake Cryptomining Apps Stole Over $350K From Android Users
Tips for playing your favorite shooters on an Android phone - 9to5Google
TIM Deploys Technicolor's Next-Gen Android TV Set-Top Boxes
Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India
How To Create A Logo On Android Using Logo Maker Apps And Online Tools
Snapchat Dark mode for Android phones: Here's how to get the feature
Valve Releases Major Steam Client Update with New Downloads Page, Linux Improvements
The biggest new feature of the new Steam Client update is a brand new downloads page that’s easier to use and has a new design. The new download page now displays the total progress, including disk allocation process, when downloading or updating a game, as well as a faded progress bar and percent completed for partially completed downloads or updates. In addition, the new downloads page will now display a new icon next to a game’s title with a tooltip showing the type of content included in the update (e.g. Downloadable Content, Game Content, Shader Pre-caching, or Workshop Content). Moreover, users will now be able to re-order the download queue using drag and drop, as well as to launch a game or suspend download throttling from the context menu of the actively downloading game.
today's howtos
Privacy-Screen DRM API With Intel Support Ready Now That GNOME Is Prepared To Use It
Over the past two years we have seen work around bringing up privacy screen support on Linux whereby an increasing number of laptops can reduce the amount of visible light when viewed at wide angles to try to block the screen contents from anyone potentially snooping at the screen. Ready to go now is the DRM/KMS user-space interface and the Intel graphics driver support now that there is a user-space "client" ready. In recent times there has been Lenovo PrivacyGuard work for Linux and Dell privacy support. As part of enhancing the Lenovo ThinkPad support there has also been a patch series by Hans de Goede working on the necessary changes from the DRM/KMS driver side, coming up with a common user-space interface via KMS properties for indicating it, and getting it implemented for the Intel i915 driver. [...] Thus the thinkpad_acpi driver will likely need to be pulled into the initrd images of distribution kernel builds if not already done so.
Top 15+ Fast and Secure Remote Desktop Clients for Linux
As you are a developer or administrator or even a traveler, you might want to access the remote desktop to perform any task, including mounting remote directories, cleaning remote databases, or even backing remote servers. In this situation, the remote desktop clients help to communicate with the remote RDP server for easy access. There are many remote desktop protocols available for performing the task of remote system access. It’s a communication between the server and client software. Linux has the default SSH remote access tool to perform this sort of job, but as it’s done through the terminal, so many users do not feel comfortable using it. Besides using the terminal, you can also use GUI based remote desktop client for your Linux system.
