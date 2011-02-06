Today in Techrights
[Meme] 'Open Source' Study/Report From the European Commission Promotes Software Patents in Europe
What Patent Colonialism Looks Like
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 09, 2021
[Meme] The Coloniser Campinos, Preying on the Poor
EPO Exposé: The Besieged Baltic States – Part IXX – The EUIPO Connection
[Meme] [Teaser] Put the Ballot in This Box...
Links 9/9/2021: LibreOffice 7.2 Manuals and Rust 1.55.0
Links 9/9/2021: LibreOffice 7.1.6 Community, Tor Browser 10.5.6, and WordPress 5.8.1
Cozy – modern audio book player
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks. Cozy is different to the music players we’ve covered. While it plays music the software is geared to playing audio books. Cozy is free and open source software. It’s written in Python. Let’s see how it fares.
Valve Releases Major Steam Client Update with New Downloads Page, Linux Improvements
The biggest new feature of the new Steam Client update is a brand new downloads page that’s easier to use and has a new design. The new download page now displays the total progress, including disk allocation process, when downloading or updating a game, as well as a faded progress bar and percent completed for partially completed downloads or updates. In addition, the new downloads page will now display a new icon next to a game’s title with a tooltip showing the type of content included in the update (e.g. Downloadable Content, Game Content, Shader Pre-caching, or Workshop Content). Moreover, users will now be able to re-order the download queue using drag and drop, as well as to launch a game or suspend download throttling from the context menu of the actively downloading game.
Privacy-Screen DRM API With Intel Support Ready Now That GNOME Is Prepared To Use It
Over the past two years we have seen work around bringing up privacy screen support on Linux whereby an increasing number of laptops can reduce the amount of visible light when viewed at wide angles to try to block the screen contents from anyone potentially snooping at the screen. Ready to go now is the DRM/KMS user-space interface and the Intel graphics driver support now that there is a user-space "client" ready. In recent times there has been Lenovo PrivacyGuard work for Linux and Dell privacy support. As part of enhancing the Lenovo ThinkPad support there has also been a patch series by Hans de Goede working on the necessary changes from the DRM/KMS driver side, coming up with a common user-space interface via KMS properties for indicating it, and getting it implemented for the Intel i915 driver. [...] Thus the thinkpad_acpi driver will likely need to be pulled into the initrd images of distribution kernel builds if not already done so.
