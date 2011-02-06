Programming Leftovers
What they don’t tell you when you translate your app
I recently had the privilege of helping a client with localization efforts for their website. There are some things I did not run into in my web research that I learned in actually doing the work, things that I feel are worth capturing and sharing: [...]
How to add elements into an array in JavaScript
Arrays are data structures which are used to keep multiple values in a variable. A single JavaScript array can have multiple element types stored in it. It can be modified even after it has been declared and initialized. JavaScript arrays offer a lot of built-in methods which can be used to access and manipulate data stored inside them.
In this how-to guide we will discuss four different methods which can be used to add elements into JavaScript arrays.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSMC 0.2.5 on CRAN: Build Update
A week after the 0.2.5 release bringing the recent Google Summer of Code for RcppSMC to CRAN, we have a minor bug-fix release consistently, essentially, of one line. “Everybody’s favourite OS and toolchain” did not know what to make of pow(), and I seemingly failed to test there, so shame on me. But now all is good thanks to proper use of std::pow().
RcppSMC provides Rcpp-based bindings to R for the Sequential Monte Carlo Template Classes (SMCTC) by Adam Johansen described in his JSS article. Sequential Monte Carlo is also referred to as Particle Filter in some contexts. The package now features the Google Summer of Code work by Leah South in 2017, and by Ilya Zarubin in 2021.
How do you append to a Vector in C++?
Appending to a vector means adding one or more elements at the back of the vector. The C++ vector has member functions. The member functions that can be used for appending are: push_back(), insert() and emplace(). The official function to be used to append is push_back(). The use of these three member functions to append to a C++ vector is explained in this article.
How Do You Find Something in a Vector in C++?
C++ vector does not have a find member function. However, the algorithm library has a find() function of different types that can be used to find something in a C++ vector. The algorithm library has four groups of find() functions that can be classified as Find, Find End, Find First, and Adjacent Find.
Android Leftovers
YOGA Image Optimizer – Graphical Tool to Convert & Compress PNG, JPEG, WebP
YOGA Image Optimizer is a graphical tool to batch convert photos into JPEG, PNG and WEBP, and compress file sizes while having equivalent quality. It’s a free and open-source tool based on YOGA command line tool, which can also convert and optimize 3D models from various formats to glTF and GLB. Also: PipeWire Media Server 0.3.35 Released
AlmaLinux 8.4 on my IdeaPad 3 - Decent, with a snag or two
All in all, my AlmaLinux 8.4 experiment on the IdeaPad 3 went well. Very nice considering this being a relatively new device, with some relatively new hardware in it (not innit, guv), plus the fact AlmaLinux 8 is a conservative server distro with a somewhat older kernel. In that regard, I had a good, fast, stable experience. Solid speed, no errors, pretty looks. Very desktopy, very accessible. Triple boot, no issues and all that. The Wireless card issue can be a dealbreaker for many, though. Having to customize the system is also a tricky one, ergonomics and all that. But, at the end of the day, I had a very stylish, functional system, and now I can focus on some extra tweaking and testing. Can I call this: How to turn AlmaLinux into a perfect desktop? Well, almost. 'Tis a good, promising start. Now, from a pure usability perspective, this ain't it, but then, this also isn't a desktop per se, which explains my chipper and forgiving attitude. Definitely worth exploring, and stay tuned for more solid fun and nerdology.
The most popular AMD Ryzen CPUs are finally getting optimized Linux support
The latest AMD driver has posted patches to the Linux kernel that’ll enable users to get better per watt performance from their AMD Zen-based CPUs. According to Phoronix, the drivers currently support processors powered by the Zen 3 microarchitecture, such as the Ryzen 5000 desktop processors, as well as the Epyc server processors. “We would like to introduce a new AMD CPU frequency control mechanism as the "amd-pstate" driver for modern AMD Zen based CPU series in Linux Kernel,” wrote Rui Huang, senior member of the technical staff at AMD.
