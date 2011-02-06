today's howtos
How To Install Sublime Text on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sublime Text on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Sublime Text is a cross-platform text editor written in C++ and python and developed for individuals who are looking for an effective yet minimalist tool for shuffling code around. Not only does it supports many languages, but you can also even extend the functionality using plugins.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Sublime Text 4 on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Install Anaconda on Debian 11 – TecAdmin
Anaconda is an open-source platform written with Python programming language. It was built by data scientists, for data scientists. Anaconda contains a large variety of packages and repositories. It is important in its functionality as it provides processing and computing data on a large scale and also to program in python language. The Anaconda is a good platform to program python applications.
This article helps you to install Anaconda on your Debian 11 (Bullseye) Linux system with easy instructions.
How to Install MERN Stack for JS based applications on Debian 11
MERN stack consists of four key technologies MongoDB, Express, React, and Node. It is specially designed for easier and faster deployment of full-stack web applications. It is one of the most popular and user-friendly development structures that helps you to improve your applications to a great extent. The MERN stack allows you to build a 3-tier architecture (frontend, backend, database) entirely using JavaScript and JSON.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the MERN stack on Debian 11.
How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable
Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser, the platform that angered traditional Opera users. Since then, Vivaldi has become one of the most popular alternative Internet Browsers amongst the big three Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Vivaldi promotes itself as a leading browser with faster navigation, clever bookmarking, smarter browsing, extensive tab management, and a more visual style approach to browsing than its competitors.
How to Set JAVA_HOME in Ubuntu Linux Correctly
If you are running Java programs on Ubuntu using Eclipse, Maven or Netbeans etc, you’ll need to set JAVA_HOME to your path. Otherwise, your system will complain that “java_home environment variable is not set”.
In this beginner’s tutorial, I’ll show the steps to correctly set Java Home variable on Ubuntu. The steps should be valid for most other Linux distributions as well.
How to Change WordPress Site URL via phpMyAdmin
Changing the WordPress site URL is an inevitable activity. A growing WordPress site or one under active development and testing introduces new URL routes to make it more flexible, dynamic, and easily explorable to the targeted internet users.
One reason to remove this issue of changing WordPress site URLs from your bucket list is the fact that your WordPress site developer might not always be on speed dial.
When a WordPress site changes its domain name, the domain name change does not automatically integrate with the already configured site URLs.
3 Ways to install Slack Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) - Linux Shout
Slack is a group collaboration tool designed for teams that work in different locations. Primarily used for communication in teams, as the service can be perfectly integrated into the workflow. Users can link Slack with many other services, for example with cloud services such as Dropbox or with social networks. So Slack becomes the focal point of the action. At its core, Slack is instant messaging software. In addition to direct messaging, Slack enables communication “channels” that can be organized by project, customer, team, or any other way your company deems appropriate for separate conversations. Channels are structured according to the concept of a chat room: All channel participants can take part in the conversation and the messages appear in real-time.
Well, communication using Slack is possible both between individuals and in groups. It comes with a free plan suitable for small teams. You can use this plan for as long as you want, but there are limitations.
How to install and use wget on CentOS 6, 7 and 8
If you try to download something with wget on CentOS 6/7 or 8 you will get the error : bash: wget: command not found or bash: /usr/bin/wget: no such file or directory and this is because wget is not installed on your system, so to solve this issue you need to install wget first then you can use it to download anything you want.
Android Leftovers
YOGA Image Optimizer – Graphical Tool to Convert & Compress PNG, JPEG, WebP
YOGA Image Optimizer is a graphical tool to batch convert photos into JPEG, PNG and WEBP, and compress file sizes while having equivalent quality. It’s a free and open-source tool based on YOGA command line tool, which can also convert and optimize 3D models from various formats to glTF and GLB. Also: PipeWire Media Server 0.3.35 Released
AlmaLinux 8.4 on my IdeaPad 3 - Decent, with a snag or two
All in all, my AlmaLinux 8.4 experiment on the IdeaPad 3 went well. Very nice considering this being a relatively new device, with some relatively new hardware in it (not innit, guv), plus the fact AlmaLinux 8 is a conservative server distro with a somewhat older kernel. In that regard, I had a good, fast, stable experience. Solid speed, no errors, pretty looks. Very desktopy, very accessible. Triple boot, no issues and all that. The Wireless card issue can be a dealbreaker for many, though. Having to customize the system is also a tricky one, ergonomics and all that. But, at the end of the day, I had a very stylish, functional system, and now I can focus on some extra tweaking and testing. Can I call this: How to turn AlmaLinux into a perfect desktop? Well, almost. 'Tis a good, promising start. Now, from a pure usability perspective, this ain't it, but then, this also isn't a desktop per se, which explains my chipper and forgiving attitude. Definitely worth exploring, and stay tuned for more solid fun and nerdology.
The most popular AMD Ryzen CPUs are finally getting optimized Linux support
The latest AMD driver has posted patches to the Linux kernel that’ll enable users to get better per watt performance from their AMD Zen-based CPUs. According to Phoronix, the drivers currently support processors powered by the Zen 3 microarchitecture, such as the Ryzen 5000 desktop processors, as well as the Epyc server processors. “We would like to introduce a new AMD CPU frequency control mechanism as the "amd-pstate" driver for modern AMD Zen based CPU series in Linux Kernel,” wrote Rui Huang, senior member of the technical staff at AMD.
