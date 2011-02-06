Games: Steam, Free Software, Tux and Fanny
Valve rolls out big Steam client update with new Downloads Page & Storage Management | GamingOnLinux
After being in Beta since the end of July, Valve has now released a big update to the stable version of the Steam client for everyone which has the new Downloads Page & Storage Management.
The new Downloads Page is actually a big improvement overall. Allowing you to drag and drop games around in the list. It now also correctly shows the total progression based on the downloading and disk allocation.
Open source in games: How to save your studio time and effort | GamingOnLinux
At the Game Developers Conference 2021, multiple developers from Red Hat attended and gave a talk titled "Open source in games: How to save your studio time and effort". GDC 2021 was held back in July but only recently Red Hat put their presentation video up so now everyone can view it.
For most normal gamers it probably won't be a hugely relevant talk but for developers it could be an interesting one. The main thing is that Linux had a presence at such a huge industry event.
PS4 emulator Spine gets a new demo release | GamingOnLinux
Spine is an upcoming PlayStation 4 emulator that's currently closed-source while it's under heavy development. It's also currently only available for Linux. Well-known PlayStation "scener" Nagatoro announced the new demo on Twitter along with a download link.
What's interesting is that the PS4 was the generation to come back to x86 CPUs, instead of the Cell style found in the PS3. This makes the emulator a bit more like the Wine compatibility layer and less like a full emulator, the developers even announced it originally as it being "Wine-like".
Tux and Fanny is the most completely bizarre adventure and it's out now | GamingOnLinux
Ever heard of Tux and Fanny? It's originally an incredibly strange 2019 animated film by Albert Birney who has teamed up with Ghost Time Games (Jettomero, Test Tube Titans) to make an adventure game out of it.
The film was so weird that it's gained a small cult following. I cannot express in clear enough wording just how completely odd it is. Tux and Fanny matches up well with a lot of the early classic flash animations, it leaves that strange lasting impression.
Android Leftovers
YOGA Image Optimizer – Graphical Tool to Convert & Compress PNG, JPEG, WebP
YOGA Image Optimizer is a graphical tool to batch convert photos into JPEG, PNG and WEBP, and compress file sizes while having equivalent quality. It’s a free and open-source tool based on YOGA command line tool, which can also convert and optimize 3D models from various formats to glTF and GLB. Also: PipeWire Media Server 0.3.35 Released
AlmaLinux 8.4 on my IdeaPad 3 - Decent, with a snag or two
All in all, my AlmaLinux 8.4 experiment on the IdeaPad 3 went well. Very nice considering this being a relatively new device, with some relatively new hardware in it (not innit, guv), plus the fact AlmaLinux 8 is a conservative server distro with a somewhat older kernel. In that regard, I had a good, fast, stable experience. Solid speed, no errors, pretty looks. Very desktopy, very accessible. Triple boot, no issues and all that. The Wireless card issue can be a dealbreaker for many, though. Having to customize the system is also a tricky one, ergonomics and all that. But, at the end of the day, I had a very stylish, functional system, and now I can focus on some extra tweaking and testing. Can I call this: How to turn AlmaLinux into a perfect desktop? Well, almost. 'Tis a good, promising start. Now, from a pure usability perspective, this ain't it, but then, this also isn't a desktop per se, which explains my chipper and forgiving attitude. Definitely worth exploring, and stay tuned for more solid fun and nerdology.
The most popular AMD Ryzen CPUs are finally getting optimized Linux support
The latest AMD driver has posted patches to the Linux kernel that’ll enable users to get better per watt performance from their AMD Zen-based CPUs. According to Phoronix, the drivers currently support processors powered by the Zen 3 microarchitecture, such as the Ryzen 5000 desktop processors, as well as the Epyc server processors. “We would like to introduce a new AMD CPU frequency control mechanism as the "amd-pstate" driver for modern AMD Zen based CPU series in Linux Kernel,” wrote Rui Huang, senior member of the technical staff at AMD.
