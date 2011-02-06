Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 10th of September 2021 03:43:09 PM

OpenSnitch, a Linux port of the Little Snitch application firewall for macOS, had a major new release today. The latest OpenSnitch 1.4.0 adds the ability to use eBPF to intercept processes, nftables support, allow/block lists, GUI improvements, and more.

The application is made of a daemon (written in Go) and a GUI (PyQt5); a tray icon is also available which you can use to open the OpenSnitch GUI, disable the firewall or close it. While running, OpenSnitch monitors outbound connections that your applications are trying to make, preventing or permitting their connection based on a set of rules (the user is prompted to allow or deny access when no existing rules are found).

It's worth noting that the first time you run this application-level firewall for Linux, it will display many dialogs to allow or deny connections. That's expected since every process that tries to make outbound connections is shown in a new popup by OpenSnitch. But once you allow or deny your most used applications, the application will remember your preference, and it won't bother you again.