IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
When everything is in the cloud, does the OS matter?
With applications running in the cloud, it’s easy to focus on the cloud services without ever thinking of the underlying operating system — or even needing to think about it. It almost seems quaint, to think about standard operating environments, base images, and compatibility like it’s 2010.
When all of your innovation and future projects are in the cloud, does the operating system really matter anymore?
Remi Collet: PHP version 7.4.24RC1 and 8.0.11RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPM of PHP version 8.0.11RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux.
RPM of PHP version 7.4.24RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 33-34 or remi-php74-test repository for Enterprise Linux.
5 tips for recruiting an open source job candidate
This is one of those more open-ended posts in that I don’t have any good answers, but I’ve got a bunch of questions. I’d love to have feedback, comments, and thoughts if you have any.
Recently, it was "results week" in the UK. Here, there are two major sets of exams that most students take: GCSEs and A levels. The former generally are taken by 16-year-olds, with around 8-12 in total, and the latter by 18-year-olds, with 2-4 in total (3 being the strong median). A level results are one of the major criteria for entry into universities, and GCSE results typically determine what A levels students will take, and therefore have an impact on university course choice in the future.
Call for Projects and Mentors for Outreachy December-March Cohort
Fedora will be participating in the upcoming round of Outreachy (December 2021-March 2022) and we are looking for more projects and mentors!
Being a community of diverse people from various backgrounds and different walks of life, the Fedora Project has been participating as a mentoring organization for Outreachy internships for years. The Outreachy program is instrumental in providing a rich experience in working with free and open-source software. Fedora is a proud participant.
Moving Forward After CentOS 8 EOL
The Linux community was caught unprepared when, in December 2020, as part of a change in the way Red Hat supports and develops CentOS, Red Hat suddenly announced that it's cutting the official CentOS 8 support window from ten years – to just two, with support ending Dec 31, 2021.
It created a peculiar situation where CentOS 7 users that did the right thing and upgraded quickly to CentOS 8 were left using an OS with just a year's official support remaining – while users of CentOS 7 still get full support until June 30, 2024.
Worse, the fact that stable releases of CentOS were discontinued in exchange for the rolling-release CentOS Stream means that to secure their workloads most CentOS 8 users have to opt for an entirely different Linux distribution, with just a year to choose, evaluate and implement an alternative.
5 must-read Harvard Business Review articles | The Enterprisers Project
Each month, through our partnership with Harvard Business Review, we refresh our resource library with five new HBR articles we believe CIOs and IT leaders will value highly. Check out the curated pieces below, available to readers through the end of the month.
6 IT hiring pitfalls to address now | The Enterprisers Project
In terms of IT jobs, it’s largely a candidate’s market. If the predicted post-pandemic turnover tsunami hasn’t hit your organization yet, it may soon. The hybrid work options that the pandemic created means that as an IT leader, you may have more open roles – and a tougher time filling them.
That points to the need to step up retention efforts. But there are also IT hiring practices that need rethinking. Fine-tuning your recruiting approach can improve your ability to attract and retain top IT talent.
Android Leftovers
YOGA Image Optimizer – Graphical Tool to Convert & Compress PNG, JPEG, WebP
YOGA Image Optimizer is a graphical tool to batch convert photos into JPEG, PNG and WEBP, and compress file sizes while having equivalent quality. It’s a free and open-source tool based on YOGA command line tool, which can also convert and optimize 3D models from various formats to glTF and GLB. Also: PipeWire Media Server 0.3.35 Released
AlmaLinux 8.4 on my IdeaPad 3 - Decent, with a snag or two
All in all, my AlmaLinux 8.4 experiment on the IdeaPad 3 went well. Very nice considering this being a relatively new device, with some relatively new hardware in it (not innit, guv), plus the fact AlmaLinux 8 is a conservative server distro with a somewhat older kernel. In that regard, I had a good, fast, stable experience. Solid speed, no errors, pretty looks. Very desktopy, very accessible. Triple boot, no issues and all that. The Wireless card issue can be a dealbreaker for many, though. Having to customize the system is also a tricky one, ergonomics and all that. But, at the end of the day, I had a very stylish, functional system, and now I can focus on some extra tweaking and testing. Can I call this: How to turn AlmaLinux into a perfect desktop? Well, almost. 'Tis a good, promising start. Now, from a pure usability perspective, this ain't it, but then, this also isn't a desktop per se, which explains my chipper and forgiving attitude. Definitely worth exploring, and stay tuned for more solid fun and nerdology.
The most popular AMD Ryzen CPUs are finally getting optimized Linux support
The latest AMD driver has posted patches to the Linux kernel that’ll enable users to get better per watt performance from their AMD Zen-based CPUs. According to Phoronix, the drivers currently support processors powered by the Zen 3 microarchitecture, such as the Ryzen 5000 desktop processors, as well as the Epyc server processors. “We would like to introduce a new AMD CPU frequency control mechanism as the "amd-pstate" driver for modern AMD Zen based CPU series in Linux Kernel,” wrote Rui Huang, senior member of the technical staff at AMD.
Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform...
Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform Now Available On Red Hat Marketplace