Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 10th of September 2021 04:20:50 PM

Filed under

There was one openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshot this week out of five that brought an enormous amount of package updates for those using the rolling release.

Snapshot 20210904 brought updates for systemd, GTK4, Mesa, KDE’s Plasma and Gear and many other packages.

The most recent snapshot to be released was 20210908; it updated fuse3 3.10.5 and made various improvements to unit tests more robust for the Filesystem in Userspace package. The mpg123 1.29.0 update added an--enable-runtime-tables. An update of yast2 4.4.17 provided some maintenance for the systemd package that arrived earlier in the week. A few other packages like glslang 11.6.0, libstorage-ng 4.4.36 and pinentry 1.2.0 were also updated in the snapshot.

Snapshot 20210907 updated seven packages. The package manager zypper 1.14.49 made a change to avoid calling su as it can be too restrictive for sudo user umask. The package manager library libzypp also had an update to version 17.28.3, which had a policy modification for avoid the breaking of a single rpm transaction. The AV1 decoder package dav1d 0.9.2 had some Streaming SIMD Extensions 3 and SSE4 optimizations for x86_64. Other packages updated in the snapshot were geoclue2 2.5.7, mozilla-nss 3.69.1, supermin 5.2.1 and an update to plymouth.