KDE Gear, Plasma, systemd Update in Tumbleweed
There was one openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshot this week out of five that brought an enormous amount of package updates for those using the rolling release.
Snapshot 20210904 brought updates for systemd, GTK4, Mesa, KDE’s Plasma and Gear and many other packages.
The most recent snapshot to be released was 20210908; it updated fuse3 3.10.5 and made various improvements to unit tests more robust for the Filesystem in Userspace package. The mpg123 1.29.0 update added an--enable-runtime-tables. An update of yast2 4.4.17 provided some maintenance for the systemd package that arrived earlier in the week. A few other packages like glslang 11.6.0, libstorage-ng 4.4.36 and pinentry 1.2.0 were also updated in the snapshot.
Snapshot 20210907 updated seven packages. The package manager zypper 1.14.49 made a change to avoid calling su as it can be too restrictive for sudo user umask. The package manager library libzypp also had an update to version 17.28.3, which had a policy modification for avoid the breaking of a single rpm transaction. The AV1 decoder package dav1d 0.9.2 had some Streaming SIMD Extensions 3 and SSE4 optimizations for x86_64. Other packages updated in the snapshot were geoclue2 2.5.7, mozilla-nss 3.69.1, supermin 5.2.1 and an update to plymouth.
Android Leftovers
YOGA Image Optimizer – Graphical Tool to Convert & Compress PNG, JPEG, WebP
YOGA Image Optimizer is a graphical tool to batch convert photos into JPEG, PNG and WEBP, and compress file sizes while having equivalent quality. It’s a free and open-source tool based on YOGA command line tool, which can also convert and optimize 3D models from various formats to glTF and GLB. Also: PipeWire Media Server 0.3.35 Released
AlmaLinux 8.4 on my IdeaPad 3 - Decent, with a snag or two
All in all, my AlmaLinux 8.4 experiment on the IdeaPad 3 went well. Very nice considering this being a relatively new device, with some relatively new hardware in it (not innit, guv), plus the fact AlmaLinux 8 is a conservative server distro with a somewhat older kernel. In that regard, I had a good, fast, stable experience. Solid speed, no errors, pretty looks. Very desktopy, very accessible. Triple boot, no issues and all that. The Wireless card issue can be a dealbreaker for many, though. Having to customize the system is also a tricky one, ergonomics and all that. But, at the end of the day, I had a very stylish, functional system, and now I can focus on some extra tweaking and testing. Can I call this: How to turn AlmaLinux into a perfect desktop? Well, almost. 'Tis a good, promising start. Now, from a pure usability perspective, this ain't it, but then, this also isn't a desktop per se, which explains my chipper and forgiving attitude. Definitely worth exploring, and stay tuned for more solid fun and nerdology.
The most popular AMD Ryzen CPUs are finally getting optimized Linux support
The latest AMD driver has posted patches to the Linux kernel that’ll enable users to get better per watt performance from their AMD Zen-based CPUs. According to Phoronix, the drivers currently support processors powered by the Zen 3 microarchitecture, such as the Ryzen 5000 desktop processors, as well as the Epyc server processors. “We would like to introduce a new AMD CPU frequency control mechanism as the "amd-pstate" driver for modern AMD Zen based CPU series in Linux Kernel,” wrote Rui Huang, senior member of the technical staff at AMD.
