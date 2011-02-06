Musical Cyberdeck is Part Synth, Part MIDI Controller, and All Cool
When a new project type starts to get a lot of exposure, it’s typically not long before we see people forking the basic concept and striking out in a new direction. It happened with POV displays, it happened with Nixie clocks, and now, it seems to be happening with cyberdecks. And that’s something we can get behind, especially with cyberdecks built to suit a specialized task, like this musical cyberdeck/synth.
Like many musicians, [Benjamin Caccia] felt like he needed a tool to help while performing with his band “Big Time Kill.” He mainly needed to trigger track playbacks on the fly, but also wanted something to act as a mega-effects pedal and standalone synth. And while most of that could be done with an iPad, it wouldn’t look as cool as a cyberdeck. The build centers around a Raspberry Pi 4 and a 7″ LCD display. Those sit on top of a 25-key USB MIDI keyboard and a small mixer. Alongside the keyboard is a USB keypad, which has custom mappings to allow fast access to buried menu functions in the cyberdeck’s Patchbox OS. Everythign was tied together on a 3D-printed frame; the video below shows it in action, and that it sounds as good as it looks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 510 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Get more out of the window title with Konsole
If you use git on a regular basis, you should look at using git-prompt; there is a file called git-prompt.sh that is shipped with git, the location in your setup varies depending on the Linux distribution you're using, for example in OpenSuse it's /etc/bash_completion.d/git-prompt.sh. The file is of course available in the upstream git repo. Following the instructions from the top of that file should give you a very useful addition to the prompt of your shell (the file has instructions for BASH and ZSH). However that is not what this blog post is about; this post is about making the Konsole window title more useful, and by that I mean use the window title to show the current dir path and the info from git-prompt. Also: kdenlive / mlt status in Debian Bullseye
Input mapping tool AntiMicroX 3.1.7 is out with improved Wayland support
AntiMicroX (a continuation of AntiMicro) for mapping gamepad keys to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros has a new release out with version 3.1.7. Thankfully for people who have moved from classic X11 over to Wayland - you're in luck. This version brings on Wayland support for keyboard emulation! This was achieved by moving from xtest to uinput when wayland session is detected, and they've added some new udev rules too. That's the biggest change with the rest being general bug fixes and improvements.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 min 31 sec ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 55 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 59 min ago