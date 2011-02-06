Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 10th of September 2021 05:57:52 PM
Misc
  • Ubuntu 21.10 Performance Still Pushing Ahead Of Windows 10, Latest Windows 11 Build

    With less than one month out from the official release of Microsoft Windows 11, I was curious to run some fresh benchmarks of the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build against Windows 10 21H1 to see how the performance is looking. Of course, also to see how Windows 11 is shaping up against Ubuntu 21.10 also due for release in October.

  • An xrdesktop summer of code

    This summer, Christoph Haag and I had the pleasure of taking part in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) as mentors for xrdesktop, the Open Source project bringing the Linux desktop to VR on SteamVR & Monado. Our students, Remco and Manas, were both able to finish their projects and submit merge requests. Kudos!

    As our tools of choice, C/GObject and Vulkan were used in both projects, maintaining our goal of keeping xrdesktop low level and thus providing a performant XR experience.

    Contributions like these support our vision with projects like xrdesktop and Monado to provide a fully open source XR stack that enables complete control and independence for end users and product builders alike.

  • Briar: The right open-source messenger for activists

    Briar is an open-source mobile massager application with enhanced security for Android systems. It is designed to protect its users from surveillance and authority tracking.

    With Briar, you don't need to worry about messages encryption as it uses a peer-to-peer encryption for all messages and forums.

    The app can work seamlessly even with or without internet as it can sync the messages between devices using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Tor network.

    Using Briar messenger you don't need to worry about denial of service, metadata surveillance, message/ content surveillance, takedown and internet blackouts.

    Currently, the application works in the background, and asks for some permission to run as camera access, location access and Bluetooth access.

  • Schedule Finalized for Practical Open Source Information [Ed: BBB is good. Having said that, OSI's Practical Open Source itself is quite the farce with talks for sale]

    We’d also like to point out several details regarding event administration. We will be using an instance of the open source web conferencing system, BigBlueButton, to stream our talks and panels at POSI, with hosting courtesy of our in-kind sponsors at Blindside Networks.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 10 September 2021

    We're wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...

  • The 5 things holding back the Librem 5 - Invidious

    The Librem 5 is very, very close to being the only phone I carry around with me. But there are five things holding it back. Let's talk about them.

  • Adventurous Build | Self-Hosted 53

    We chat with Matt from Adventurous Way about the home automations that have improved his quality of life, the clever way he manages their off-grid rig, and the new smart home project he's just kicking off.

If you use git on a regular basis, you should look at using git-prompt; there is a file called git-prompt.sh that is shipped with git, the location in your setup varies depending on the Linux distribution you're using, for example in OpenSuse it's /etc/bash_completion.d/git-prompt.sh. The file is of course available in the upstream git repo. Following the instructions from the top of that file should give you a very useful addition to the prompt of your shell (the file has instructions for BASH and ZSH). However that is not what this blog post is about; this post is about making the Konsole window title more useful, and by that I mean use the window title to show the current dir path and the info from git-prompt. Read more Also: kdenlive / mlt status in Debian Bullseye

Input mapping tool AntiMicroX 3.1.7 is out with improved Wayland support

AntiMicroX (a continuation of AntiMicro) for mapping gamepad keys to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros has a new release out with version 3.1.7. Thankfully for people who have moved from classic X11 over to Wayland - you're in luck. This version brings on Wayland support for keyboard emulation! This was achieved by moving from xtest to uinput when wayland session is detected, and they've added some new udev rules too. That's the biggest change with the rest being general bug fixes and improvements. Read more

today's howtos

  • MAKE MORE with Inkscape – Ink/Stitch - Fedora Magazine

    Inkscape, the most used and loved tool of Fedora’s Design Team, is not just a program for doing nice vector graphics. With vector graphics (in our case SVG) a lot more can be done. Many programs can import this format. Also, Inkscape can do a lot more than just graphics. The first article of this series showed how to produce GCode with Inkscape. This article will examine another Inkscape extension – Ink/Stitch. Ink/Stitch is an extension for designing embroidery with Inkscape.

  • Setup Lamp in Slackware 15.0 - Unixcop

    So Slackware is already in release candidate available, this release is coming with many changes on the core and on the packages, we will explain to you to Setup LAMP stack Slackware 15.0 Server.

  • 3 must-know Linux commands for text manipulation

    Sysadmins use an untold number of command-line tools, and you probably regularly use the three discussed in this article: grep, sed, and awk. But do you know all the ways you can use them to manipulate text? If not (or you're not sure), continue reading.

  • A nightmare of confcalls and microphones

    I had this nightmare where I had a very, very important confcall. I joined with Chrome. Chrome said Failed to access your microphone - Cannot use microphone for an unknown reason. Could not start audio source. I joined with Firefox. Firefox chose Monitor of Built-in Audio Analog Stereo as a microphone, and did not let me change it. Not in the browser, not in pavucontrol. I joined with the browser on my phone, and the webpage said This meeting needs to use your microphone and camera. Select *Allow* when your browser asks for permissions. But the question never came.

  • How to format a harddisk partition with BTRFS on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX

    Btrfs or commonly pronounced as b-tree FS or butter FS is a COW (copy-on-write) based disk storage format and filesystem. In btrfs, all characters except / and Null are applicable for creating the files featuring self-healing and the capability of spanning multiple volumes. It was initially developed by Oracle in 2007 and developed by multiple companies such as Redhat, Linux Foundation, Facebook, suse, etc. Many features like sub volume file-system, extended base file-system, mks skinny-metadata, ability to link lost files to lost and found, etc. make it a powerful file system compared to others. In this article, I will show you how to create a disk partition and format it with Btrfs file system on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

  • How To Install Trimage on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Trimage on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Trimage is a cross-platform GUI and command-line interface to optimize image files for websites, using optipng, pngcrush, advpng and jpegoptim, depending on the filetype (currently, PNG and JPG files are supported). It was inspired by imageoptim. All image files are losslessy compressed on the highest available compression levels, and EXIF and other metadata are removed. Trimage gives you various input functions to fit your own workflow: A regular file dialog, dragging and dropping and various command-line options. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Trimage image compressor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

