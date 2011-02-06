today's leftovers
Ubuntu 21.10 Performance Still Pushing Ahead Of Windows 10, Latest Windows 11 Build
With less than one month out from the official release of Microsoft Windows 11, I was curious to run some fresh benchmarks of the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build against Windows 10 21H1 to see how the performance is looking. Of course, also to see how Windows 11 is shaping up against Ubuntu 21.10 also due for release in October.
An xrdesktop summer of code
This summer, Christoph Haag and I had the pleasure of taking part in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) as mentors for xrdesktop, the Open Source project bringing the Linux desktop to VR on SteamVR & Monado. Our students, Remco and Manas, were both able to finish their projects and submit merge requests. Kudos!
As our tools of choice, C/GObject and Vulkan were used in both projects, maintaining our goal of keeping xrdesktop low level and thus providing a performant XR experience.
Contributions like these support our vision with projects like xrdesktop and Monado to provide a fully open source XR stack that enables complete control and independence for end users and product builders alike.
Briar: The right open-source messenger for activists
Briar is an open-source mobile massager application with enhanced security for Android systems. It is designed to protect its users from surveillance and authority tracking.
With Briar, you don't need to worry about messages encryption as it uses a peer-to-peer encryption for all messages and forums.
The app can work seamlessly even with or without internet as it can sync the messages between devices using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Tor network.
Using Briar messenger you don't need to worry about denial of service, metadata surveillance, message/ content surveillance, takedown and internet blackouts.
Currently, the application works in the background, and asks for some permission to run as camera access, location access and Bluetooth access.
Schedule Finalized for Practical Open Source Information [Ed: BBB is good. Having said that, OSI's Practical Open Source itself is quite the farce with talks for sale]
We’d also like to point out several details regarding event administration. We will be using an instance of the open source web conferencing system, BigBlueButton, to stream our talks and panels at POSI, with hosting courtesy of our in-kind sponsors at Blindside Networks.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 10 September 2021
We're wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...
The 5 things holding back the Librem 5 - Invidious
The Librem 5 is very, very close to being the only phone I carry around with me. But there are five things holding it back. Let's talk about them.
Adventurous Build | Self-Hosted 53
We chat with Matt from Adventurous Way about the home automations that have improved his quality of life, the clever way he manages their off-grid rig, and the new smart home project he's just kicking off.
Get more out of the window title with Konsole
If you use git on a regular basis, you should look at using git-prompt; there is a file called git-prompt.sh that is shipped with git, the location in your setup varies depending on the Linux distribution you're using, for example in OpenSuse it's /etc/bash_completion.d/git-prompt.sh. The file is of course available in the upstream git repo. Following the instructions from the top of that file should give you a very useful addition to the prompt of your shell (the file has instructions for BASH and ZSH). However that is not what this blog post is about; this post is about making the Konsole window title more useful, and by that I mean use the window title to show the current dir path and the info from git-prompt. Also: kdenlive / mlt status in Debian Bullseye
Input mapping tool AntiMicroX 3.1.7 is out with improved Wayland support
AntiMicroX (a continuation of AntiMicro) for mapping gamepad keys to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros has a new release out with version 3.1.7. Thankfully for people who have moved from classic X11 over to Wayland - you're in luck. This version brings on Wayland support for keyboard emulation! This was achieved by moving from xtest to uinput when wayland session is detected, and they've added some new udev rules too. That's the biggest change with the rest being general bug fixes and improvements.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
