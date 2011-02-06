today's howtos
How to Find and Remove Duplicate Files on Linux Using fdupes
When working with large amounts of media and documents, it's quite common to accumulate multiple copies of the same file on your computer. Inevitably, what follows is a cluttered storage space filled with redundant files, provoking periodic checks for duplicate files on your system.
To this end, you'll find various programs to identify and delete duplicate files. And fdupes happens to be one such program for Linux. So follow along as we discuss fdupes and guide you through the steps to find and delete duplicate files on Linux.
Is Linux a Programming Language? [Ed: Severe inability to name GNU and what GNU does]
The history of Linux is traced back to 1991 and Linux Torvalds, who upon the creation of the OS was a student at the University of Helsinki. He focused on creating an OS as a free alternative to Minix (another clone of Unix). At first, he wanted to name it Freax but then was recommended to approach it in a more personalized way. Thus, Linux is named after the creator.
What Is LAMP Stack? What Is LAMP Used For?
The LAMP stack is a popular software bundle using open source components to build and deliver web applications.
Developers know LAMP because it has been a basis for web development since the late 1990s. With open-source tools for an operating system (Linux), web server (Apache), database server (MySQL), and programming language (PHP), the LAMP stack is an efficient and flexible method that enables competition with commercial software developers. Today, estimates show up to 80% of the internet uses open-source programming and software.
This article looks at what LAMP stack is, the stack architecture, how it works, and the benefits of using LAMP to develop web applications.
Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 21.04 using Terminal or GUI
Although there is no need to upgrade your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (focal fossa) to 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) if you want a Long term supported version for your applications, however those who want to try out the latest changes can go for it. By following the steps given in this article.
Well, for those who don’t know about their Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop- it is a long-term support release that will receive regular updates for 5 years whereas the latest Ubuntu 21.04 only for 9 months. It is because this non-LTS release is meant to receive the latest updates & package versions, hence if you would like to experience them then opt for it.
How to install LibreCAD on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install LibreCAD on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Void Linux: excellent choice for more advanced Linux users
Void Linux is one of my favourite distributions, but since it employs a rolling release model, I never really get the opportunity to highlight it. So, I’m picking this random day to talk about it. If you’re fairly proficient in “install and go” Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Manjaro, etc., and want to get a better insight into a Linux system without going overboard, Void is a great choice. It’s easy to install, easy to grasp and manage manually because it eschews systemd in favour of runit, it has an excellent community, and the package repository is far, far larger than you’d expect. Void also offers both GNU libc and musl versions. Void is a bit more hands-on than e.g. Ubuntu, but not over the top like some other distributions. Setting up a Void Linux system will teach you quite a bit about how a Linux system works, but the no-nonsense, logical layout of it all means you’re not going to be overwhelmed. It also happens to be one of the few distributions that take ppc64le seriously thanks to a dedicated community, so it’s my system of choice there.
Musical Cyberdeck is Part Synth, Part MIDI Controller, and All Cool
When a new project type starts to get a lot of exposure, it’s typically not long before we see people forking the basic concept and striking out in a new direction. It happened with POV displays, it happened with Nixie clocks, and now, it seems to be happening with cyberdecks. And that’s something we can get behind, especially with cyberdecks built to suit a specialized task, like this musical cyberdeck/synth. Like many musicians, [Benjamin Caccia] felt like he needed a tool to help while performing with his band “Big Time Kill.” He mainly needed to trigger track playbacks on the fly, but also wanted something to act as a mega-effects pedal and standalone synth. And while most of that could be done with an iPad, it wouldn’t look as cool as a cyberdeck. The build centers around a Raspberry Pi 4 and a 7″ LCD display. Those sit on top of a 25-key USB MIDI keyboard and a small mixer. Alongside the keyboard is a USB keypad, which has custom mappings to allow fast access to buried menu functions in the cyberdeck’s Patchbox OS. Everythign was tied together on a 3D-printed frame; the video below shows it in action, and that it sounds as good as it looks.
