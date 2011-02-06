Briar is an open-source mobile massager application with enhanced security for Android systems. It is designed to protect its users from surveillance and authority tracking. With Briar, you don't need to worry about messages encryption as it uses a peer-to-peer encryption for all messages and forums. The app can work seamlessly even with or without internet as it can sync the messages between devices using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Tor network. Using Briar messenger you don't need to worry about denial of service, metadata surveillance, message/ content surveillance, takedown and internet blackouts. Currently, the application works in the background, and asks for some permission to run as camera access, location access and Bluetooth access.

This summer, Christoph Haag and I had the pleasure of taking part in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) as mentors for xrdesktop, the Open Source project bringing the Linux desktop to VR on SteamVR & Monado. Our students, Remco and Manas, were both able to finish their projects and submit merge requests. Kudos! As our tools of choice, C/GObject and Vulkan were used in both projects, maintaining our goal of keeping xrdesktop low level and thus providing a performant XR experience. Contributions like these support our vision with projects like xrdesktop and Monado to provide a fully open source XR stack that enables complete control and independence for end users and product builders alike.

With less than one month out from the official release of Microsoft Windows 11, I was curious to run some fresh benchmarks of the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build against Windows 10 21H1 to see how the performance is looking. Of course, also to see how Windows 11 is shaping up against Ubuntu 21.10 also due for release in October.

Void Linux is one of my favourite distributions, but since it employs a rolling release model, I never really get the opportunity to highlight it. So, I’m picking this random day to talk about it. If you’re fairly proficient in “install and go” Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Manjaro, etc., and want to get a better insight into a Linux system without going overboard, Void is a great choice. It’s easy to install, easy to grasp and manage manually because it eschews systemd in favour of runit, it has an excellent community, and the package repository is far, far larger than you’d expect. Void also offers both GNU libc and musl versions. Void is a bit more hands-on than e.g. Ubuntu, but not over the top like some other distributions. Setting up a Void Linux system will teach you quite a bit about how a Linux system works, but the no-nonsense, logical layout of it all means you’re not going to be overwhelmed. It also happens to be one of the few distributions that take ppc64le seriously thanks to a dedicated community, so it’s my system of choice there.

Programming and Standards 5 Programming Languages you must know Once upon a time, a few people were thought to be software engineers with cutting-edge coding skills. Currently, a good command of many programming languages is required for a variety of IT jobs. If you want to advance in your career or change careers completely, you may be considering which programming language to study. Given that learning a language will take time and money, you must choose wisely. A few considerations, for example, the difficulty level you're willing to learn, the information you already have that corresponds to your present coding talents, or your motivation for learning a top programming language, all play a role in your decision.

Five things to know before learning Python | Red Hat Developer Getting started with a new programming language can be challenging. Whether you're a beginner or a grizzzled veteran, there are a number of larger context questions to answer that go beyond simply learning the language's syntax. This article provides a high-level overview of five important things to keep in mind as you begin your journey into Python. You won't learn the specifics of the language here, but you'll gain a general picture of how Python works.

Habana Labs Opens Up The Code To Their AI Compiler, SynapseAI Core Intel-owned Habana Labs now has the most open software stack among AI accelerators! While Habana Labs has long provided an open-source, upstream kernel driver for their Gaudi AI training and Goya AI inference accelerators, the user-space portions including their code compiler and run-time library have been closed-source. This has been a thorn for upstream kernel developers and their standards, but now Habana Labs has open-sourced their user-space components too.

Six Standards Recommendations for the Biden Administration Adopting an enlightened standards policy could greatly advance the national interest in the area of information and communications technology (ICT) standards. And at no time in recent memory has the need to do so been more urgent, as trade tensions with China sustain rather than abate. Absent a change in direction in policy, there is the potential for standards wars between East and West in areas such as 5G technology. Maintaining a healthy standards development ecosystem domestically is equally important, as standards setting organizations (SSOs) annually create hundreds of standards that are referenced into law, at great savings in time and tax dollars when compared to the costs of drafting regulations within the government. [...] With the exception of specific treaty obligations, international adoption of standards is entirely voluntary and market driven. Competing standards can, and often have, been used as competitive weapons, both to exclude or burden foreign products or to avoid licensing costs associated with “standards essential patents” (SEPS). While both the US and China are signatories of the World Trade Organization Treaty on Technical Barriers to Trade (TTBT), which bars signatory nations from adopting local standards where suitable global standards have become widely adopted, this did not prevent China from launching its own wireless standard (WAPI) in competition with Wi-Fi a decade and a half ago, alleging that the Wi-Fi standard developed by the IEEE provided insufficient security. The WAPI standard was encumbered by many SEPS owned by Chinese companies (as, indeed, the competing Wi-Fi standard was encumbered by SEPS owned by Western companies). Licenses to those standards were available only to certain Chinese companies. China also developed its own 4G standard (CDMA) in competition with two Western contenders. With the largest population in the world, China was able to use its competing standards to the benefit of its domestic vendors. It has every incentive to do the same now if trade tensions between the US and China do not lessen. Significantly, Huawei is recognized as owning more 5G patents than any other company in the world. It is also believed to have been a member of c. 400 SSOs, many of which ejected Huawei or suspended its participation after it was placed on the Entity List. The intellectual property rights (IPR) policies of virtually all of these SSOs require participants to either license their SEPS on “reasonable and non-discriminatory” (RAND) terms, or to disclose them so that an attempt can be made to revise the related standards to avoid infringement. But this obligation only attaches to companies participating in the working groups that create the standards.