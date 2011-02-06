Linux distributions should soon support the Windows NTFS file system better out of the box. This is thanks to a new NTFS kernel driver called “NTFS3”, which will be included in Linux 5.15, which is expected at the beginning of November. NTFS3 offers functions that have so far been lacking in the approach mostly used for NTFS support. At the same time, the new kernel code promises better performance. How significant the difference will actually be remains to be seen, however. Because the new driver has also released new energy for the developers of the driver commonly used up to now. For their part, they are working on a new version.

Paragon Software's NTFS driver has been included in the 5.15 release of the Linux kernel, bringing reliable read and write functionality for this filesystem to the kernel. The driver was merged by Linux creator Linus Torvalds earlier this month, after Paragon's Konstantin Komarov requested that a branch containing code for the ntfs3 driver be included. Torvalds had some gripes about the way the patch was submitted but it was incorporated in the kernel.

While last week was the main "char/misc" pull request for the Linux 5.15 merge window, the Habana Labs driver changes were previously reverted from there due to opposition from the upstream kernel developers in the Direct Rendering Manager space. The concerning patches around DMA-BUF have now been removed and a new pull request submitted with updates to this AI driver for Linux 5.15. The original Habana Labs AI driver code for Linux 5.15 was strongly objected by DRM kernel developers as it was trying to push through DMA-BUF changes without the approval of the DRM developers and at the time also lacking any open-source user-space software.

today's howtos How to Find and Remove Duplicate Files on Linux Using fdupes When working with large amounts of media and documents, it's quite common to accumulate multiple copies of the same file on your computer. Inevitably, what follows is a cluttered storage space filled with redundant files, provoking periodic checks for duplicate files on your system. To this end, you'll find various programs to identify and delete duplicate files. And fdupes happens to be one such program for Linux. So follow along as we discuss fdupes and guide you through the steps to find and delete duplicate files on Linux.

Is Linux a Programming Language? [Ed: Severe inability to name GNU and what GNU does] The history of Linux is traced back to 1991 and Linux Torvalds, who upon the creation of the OS was a student at the University of Helsinki. He focused on creating an OS as a free alternative to Minix (another clone of Unix). At first, he wanted to name it Freax but then was recommended to approach it in a more personalized way. Thus, Linux is named after the creator.

What Is LAMP Stack? What Is LAMP Used For? The LAMP stack is a popular software bundle using open source components to build and deliver web applications. Developers know LAMP because it has been a basis for web development since the late 1990s. With open-source tools for an operating system (Linux), web server (Apache), database server (MySQL), and programming language (PHP), the LAMP stack is an efficient and flexible method that enables competition with commercial software developers. Today, estimates show up to 80% of the internet uses open-source programming and software. This article looks at what LAMP stack is, the stack architecture, how it works, and the benefits of using LAMP to develop web applications.

Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 21.04 using Terminal or GUI Although there is no need to upgrade your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (focal fossa) to 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) if you want a Long term supported version for your applications, however those who want to try out the latest changes can go for it. By following the steps given in this article. Well, for those who don’t know about their Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop- it is a long-term support release that will receive regular updates for 5 years whereas the latest Ubuntu 21.04 only for 9 months. It is because this non-LTS release is meant to receive the latest updates & package versions, hence if you would like to experience them then opt for it.

