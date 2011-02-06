9 Best Free and Open Source Audio Analyzers
There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden. Linux has all the tools needed to be a serious contender in music production without a user having to venture into the commercial software world. Linux is a superior platform for professional audio production: rock solid, efficient, and you don’t get fleeced for software licenses. Software that creates music can often be expensive.
Linux also sports a wide range of useful audio tools. This article examines audio analyzers. This type of software lets you visualize audio spectrum for real-time signals. Some of the programs also lets you analyze amplitude and phase spectrum as well. Also, you can visualize audio spectrum in FFT spectrum, 2D spectrogram, Octave spectrum, etc. modes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 369 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Find out Graphics Card and Driver Installed in your system in Linux
Some quick tips to guide you to find out about the Graphics card installed and driver in-use in your Linux system.
Kernel: Linux Habana Labs Driver and Microsoftisation
today's howtos
Wine 6.17 Announcement
The Wine development release 6.17 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - WineCfg program converted to PE. - Better high-DPI support in builtin applications. - More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface. - Improved debugger support in Wow64 mode. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.17.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.17.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list. Also: Wine 6.17 Released With Better HiDPI Support For Built-In Apps - Phoronix
Recent comments
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago
11 hours 9 min ago
13 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 6 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago