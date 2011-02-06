Android Leftovers
Chrome 93 fixes your Chromebook's biggest problem with Android apps | Android Central
These Popular Apps Might Be Slowing Down Your Android Phone
Google’s Material You design is coming to Gmail, Calendar, and Docs on Android - The Verge
Google Translate for Android preps Material You redesign - 9to5Google
Google Workspace apps are getting a tasty new look with Android 12 | TechRadar
Alphabet Scoop 133: Android 12 check-in, latest on the Pixel 6, and living with the new Nest Cam/Doorbell - 9to5Google
Samsung Galaxy One UI 4.0 beta release date delay with Android 12 update guarantees - SlashGear
AC Podcast 542: Ray-Ban Stories; Canceled TCL Foldable; Android 12 Beta 5 | Android Central
Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 receiving new Android Build | Nokiamob
How to Use the Mi Band as a Remote for Android Phones
Why Qualcomm's 'ultimate' Android phone will leave you totally baffled | Express.co.uk
How to Find out Graphics Card and Driver Installed in your system in Linux
Some quick tips to guide you to find out about the Graphics card installed and driver in-use in your Linux system.
Kernel: Linux Habana Labs Driver and Microsoftisation
today's howtos
Wine 6.17 Announcement
The Wine development release 6.17 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - WineCfg program converted to PE. - Better high-DPI support in builtin applications. - More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface. - Improved debugger support in Wow64 mode. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.17.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.17.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list. Also: Wine 6.17 Released With Better HiDPI Support For Built-In Apps - Phoronix
