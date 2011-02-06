KDE Frameworks 5.86 Improves Plasma Wayland for NVIDIA GPUs, Adds over 200 Changes
KDE Frameworks 5.86 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session, this time for NVIDIA GPU users who encountered content update failures on window resize or KRunner not display search results. It also fixes two crtical memory leaks that may affect the KDE Plasma desktop environment and Plasma widgets.
Among the improvements, this release brings back currency conversions in KRunner and the Kickoff application menu, adds support for editing the icons for all installed apps through Kickoff’s “Edit Application…” menu, displays applications launched from a global shortcut in System Monitor’s “Applications” page, and improves the shadows for Plasma pop-ups, dialogs, OSDs, and notifications to be more consistent with the shadows for app windows.
