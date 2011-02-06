Security and Proprietary Software
-
By default, scp(1) now uses SFTP protocol
Thanks to a commit by Damien Miller (djm@), scp(1) (in -current) now defaults to using the SFTP protocol: [...]
-
Apple fires senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik for allegedly leaking information
Gjøvik has raised concerns that her office is in an Apple building located on a superfund site, meaning it requires special oversight due to historical waste contamination. She also says that she faced harassment and bullying from her manager and members of her team. More recently, she’s begun raising privacy concerns related to Apple’s policies on how it can search and surveil employees’ work phones.
-
KrebsOnSecurity Hit By Huge New IoT Botnet “Meris”
On Thursday evening, KrebsOnSecurity was the subject of a rather massive (and mercifully brief) distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. The assault came from “Meris,” the same new botnet behind record-shattering attacks against Russian search giant Yandex this week and internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare earlier this summer.
-
Thursday: Tesla laser, Twitter deletion, cell broadcast & Windows attacks [Ed: Microsoft blames the users for its software being broken and incapable of protecting users]
There are no warnings of computer attacks via cell broadcast, but here: Attackers are currently targeting prepared Microsoft Office documents in circulation after opening Infect Windows computers with malicious code. According to a warning from Microsoft, it was classified as “high” security breach concerns the HTML rendering engine MSHTML of Windows. Protective measures should take effect by default, but care should be taken with prepared Office documents, as they are misused to attack Windows.
-
With a Lidl bit of luck, this Windows installation will make it through the night
The screen is now very much in English but, according to Register reader Alex, it once served a useful purpose for the locals before Windows did its thing - the classic out of box experience (OOBE).
"At the Dutch Lidl branches," Alex explained, "a system was placed last winter to count the number of shoppers for COVID restriction purposes."
The screen also previously featured Dutch comedian Thomas van Luyn exhorting customers to shop responsibly and maintain their distance while perusing the discounted goods on offer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 374 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla and Programming Leftovers
Security and Proprietary Software
KDE Frameworks 5.86 Improves Plasma Wayland for NVIDIA GPUs, Adds over 200 Changes
KDE Frameworks 5.86 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session, this time for NVIDIA GPU users who encountered content update failures on window resize or KRunner not display search results. It also fixes two crtical memory leaks that may affect the KDE Plasma desktop environment and Plasma widgets. Among the improvements, this release brings back currency conversions in KRunner and the Kickoff application menu, adds support for editing the icons for all installed apps through Kickoff’s “Edit Application…” menu, displays applications launched from a global shortcut in System Monitor’s “Applications” page, and improves the shadows for Plasma pop-ups, dialogs, OSDs, and notifications to be more consistent with the shadows for app windows.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
17 hours 43 min ago
18 hours 20 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 58 min ago
21 hours 14 min ago
21 hours 47 min ago
22 hours 18 min ago
22 hours 41 min ago
23 hours 12 min ago
23 hours 23 min ago