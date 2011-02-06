Mozilla and Programming Leftovers
Matrix 4, Blue's Clues, #StarTrekDay and More — Everything That's Old is New Again in This Week's Top Shelf
Spidermonkey Development Blog: SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 92-93)
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 92 and 93 Nightly release cycles.
Dear open source developers
Nowadays, regularly, more operating systems are dropping support for older architectures to only focus on amd64. This is understandable, volunteer work is limited and it's important to focus on the hardware found in most of the users computers. But then, by doing so they are making old hardware obsolete which is not acceptable.
I understand this is a huge dilemma and I have no solution, maybe we should need less operating systems to gather the volunteers to maintain older but still relevant architectures. It is not possible obviously, volunteers work on what they want because they like it, you can't assign contributors to some task against their will.
The issue is at a higher scale and every person working in the IT field is part of the problem.
Quadratic algorithms are slow (and hashmaps are fast)
Hello! I was talking to a friend yesterday who was studying for a programming interview and trying to learn some algorithms basics.
The topic of quadratic-time vs linear-time algorithms came up, I thought this would be fun to write about here because avoiding quadratic-time algorithms isn’t just important in interviews – it’s sometimes good to know about in real life too! I’ll explain what a “quadratic-time algorithm is” in a minute
[...]
The weird thing about quadratic time algorithms is that when you run them on a small number of elements (like 1000), it doesn’t seem so bad! It’s not that slow! But then if you throw 1,000,000 elements at it, it can really take hours to run.
So I think it’s worth being broadly aware of them, so you can avoid writing them by accident. Especially if there’s an easy way to write a linear-time algorithm instead (like using a hashmap).
Security and Proprietary Software
KDE Frameworks 5.86 Improves Plasma Wayland for NVIDIA GPUs, Adds over 200 Changes
KDE Frameworks 5.86 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session, this time for NVIDIA GPU users who encountered content update failures on window resize or KRunner not display search results. It also fixes two crtical memory leaks that may affect the KDE Plasma desktop environment and Plasma widgets. Among the improvements, this release brings back currency conversions in KRunner and the Kickoff application menu, adds support for editing the icons for all installed apps through Kickoff’s “Edit Application…” menu, displays applications launched from a global shortcut in System Monitor’s “Applications” page, and improves the shadows for Plasma pop-ups, dialogs, OSDs, and notifications to be more consistent with the shadows for app windows.
Android Leftovers
