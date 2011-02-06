Mozilla and Programming Leftovers Matrix 4, Blue’s Clues, #StarTrekDay and More — Everything That’s Old is New Again in This Week’s Top Shelf [Ed: Mozilla has nothing of value left to say. So, here are some 'tweets'...]

Spidermonkey Development Blog: SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 92-93) SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 92 and 93 Nightly release cycles.

Dear open source developers Nowadays, regularly, more operating systems are dropping support for older architectures to only focus on amd64. This is understandable, volunteer work is limited and it's important to focus on the hardware found in most of the users computers. But then, by doing so they are making old hardware obsolete which is not acceptable. I understand this is a huge dilemma and I have no solution, maybe we should need less operating systems to gather the volunteers to maintain older but still relevant architectures. It is not possible obviously, volunteers work on what they want because they like it, you can't assign contributors to some task against their will. The issue is at a higher scale and every person working in the IT field is part of the problem.

Quadratic algorithms are slow (and hashmaps are fast) Hello! I was talking to a friend yesterday who was studying for a programming interview and trying to learn some algorithms basics. The topic of quadratic-time vs linear-time algorithms came up, I thought this would be fun to write about here because avoiding quadratic-time algorithms isn’t just important in interviews – it’s sometimes good to know about in real life too! I’ll explain what a “quadratic-time algorithm is” in a minute :) [...] The weird thing about quadratic time algorithms is that when you run them on a small number of elements (like 1000), it doesn’t seem so bad! It’s not that slow! But then if you throw 1,000,000 elements at it, it can really take hours to run. So I think it’s worth being broadly aware of them, so you can avoid writing them by accident. Especially if there’s an easy way to write a linear-time algorithm instead (like using a hashmap).

Security and Proprietary Software By default, scp(1) now uses SFTP protocol Thanks to a commit by Damien Miller (djm@), scp(1) (in -current) now defaults to using the SFTP protocol: [...]

Apple fires senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik for allegedly leaking information Gjøvik has raised concerns that her office is in an Apple building located on a superfund site, meaning it requires special oversight due to historical waste contamination. She also says that she faced harassment and bullying from her manager and members of her team. More recently, she’s begun raising privacy concerns related to Apple’s policies on how it can search and surveil employees’ work phones.

KrebsOnSecurity Hit By Huge New IoT Botnet “Meris” On Thursday evening, KrebsOnSecurity was the subject of a rather massive (and mercifully brief) distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. The assault came from “Meris,” the same new botnet behind record-shattering attacks against Russian search giant Yandex this week and internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare earlier this summer.

Thursday: Tesla laser, Twitter deletion, cell broadcast & Windows attacks [Ed: Microsoft blames the users for its software being broken and incapable of protecting users] There are no warnings of computer attacks via cell broadcast, but here: Attackers are currently targeting prepared Microsoft Office documents in circulation after opening Infect Windows computers with malicious code. According to a warning from Microsoft, it was classified as “high” security breach concerns the HTML rendering engine MSHTML of Windows. Protective measures should take effect by default, but care should be taken with prepared Office documents, as they are misused to attack Windows.

With a Lidl bit of luck, this Windows installation will make it through the night The screen is now very much in English but, according to Register reader Alex, it once served a useful purpose for the locals before Windows did its thing - the classic out of box experience (OOBE). "At the Dutch Lidl branches," Alex explained, "a system was placed last winter to count the number of shoppers for COVID restriction purposes." The screen also previously featured Dutch comedian Thomas van Luyn exhorting customers to shop responsibly and maintain their distance while perusing the discounted goods on offer.