IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
CloudLinux Adds TuxCare Support for CentOS 8 Through 2025 | Data Center Knowledge
Extended support will give CentOS 8 users time to determine which of the many CentOS clones will work best for them.
As CentOS Linux Loses Support Dec. 31, CloudLinux TuxCare Moves In to Help CentOS Users
With official support for a stable CentOS 8 Linux operating system set to end Dec. 31 from Red Hat, dedicated, long-time enterprise users of the OS have been scrambling to determine what to do to keep their critical IT infrastructures up and running safely after the deadline passes.
For enterprise users that are not yet ready to switch operating systems by then, CentOS alternative CloudLinux recently offered an answer to the conundrum – the company is now offering paid professional support to CentOS 8 users to take up the slack and keep their OS requirements on track.
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-36
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
KDE Frameworks 5.86 Improves Plasma Wayland for NVIDIA GPUs, Adds over 200 Changes
KDE Frameworks 5.86 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session, this time for NVIDIA GPU users who encountered content update failures on window resize or KRunner not display search results. It also fixes two crtical memory leaks that may affect the KDE Plasma desktop environment and Plasma widgets. Among the improvements, this release brings back currency conversions in KRunner and the Kickoff application menu, adds support for editing the icons for all installed apps through Kickoff’s “Edit Application…” menu, displays applications launched from a global shortcut in System Monitor’s “Applications” page, and improves the shadows for Plasma pop-ups, dialogs, OSDs, and notifications to be more consistent with the shadows for app windows.
