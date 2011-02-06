Software and HowTos
-
OpenShot 2.6.1 Released | Improved Crop + Translations + Bug Fixes
Please check out the latest release of OpenShot! Lots of bugs and regressions fixed, and vastly improved language support (including 11 fully translated languages)!
-
RSS Guard 4.0.2
RSS Guard is a simple (yet powerful) feed reader. It is able to fetch the most known feed formats, including RSS/RDF and ATOM. It's free, it's open-source. RSS Guard currently supports Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian. RSS Guard will never depend on other services - this includes online news aggregators like Feedly, The Old Reader and others.
-
BorgBackup - Continued
In my last BorgBackup post I described my new setup using BorgBackup for the backup of my private data.
After two weeks of use, I have now first experiences on the way the incremental backups perform and some additional information how I apply this to backup a virtual FreeBSD server hosting some of my stuff.
-
A new survivor has appeared in the latest Don't Starve Together update | GamingOnLinux
Don't Starve Together has a new face roaming the lands. In the latest major update to the popular survival game, Klei has introduced us to Wanda with a new fancy animated short. This update follows on from Don't Starve Together: Waterlogged that launched in August, which added more content to explore.
Like some other characters introduced, Wanda is not actually free. While you can opt to pay for Wanda directly in a special Chest or a new Starter Pack, you can also "weave" (craft) Wanda using the in-game Spool currency which is reasonably easy to get over a few weeks.
"Wanda has been trying to outrun her future for longer than she can remember - but after a split-second decision left her tangled up in the Constant's timestream, it might be her past that's finally catching up to her..."
-
Specifying duration in BIND's named.conf
When Michael asked what the leading P and PT entries in front of some times in named configuration options are, I recognized them from working with OpenDNSSEC: they are ISO 8601 duration and time period specifications.
-
Exclusive: how to enable Vulkan in Crostini on your Chromebook right now
The time has come: welcome to our exclusive guide on how you can use Vulkan in Crostini! This unlocks the full gaming power of Chromebooks by allowing more modern games to work. More importantly, it also allows Steam’s Proton compatibility layer to work at its full potential, which means the majority of Windows games will now run on Chromebooks. How cool is that?!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 346 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla and Programming Leftovers
Security and Proprietary Software
KDE Frameworks 5.86 Improves Plasma Wayland for NVIDIA GPUs, Adds over 200 Changes
KDE Frameworks 5.86 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session, this time for NVIDIA GPU users who encountered content update failures on window resize or KRunner not display search results. It also fixes two crtical memory leaks that may affect the KDE Plasma desktop environment and Plasma widgets. Among the improvements, this release brings back currency conversions in KRunner and the Kickoff application menu, adds support for editing the icons for all installed apps through Kickoff’s “Edit Application…” menu, displays applications launched from a global shortcut in System Monitor’s “Applications” page, and improves the shadows for Plasma pop-ups, dialogs, OSDs, and notifications to be more consistent with the shadows for app windows.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
18 hours 4 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
21 hours 19 min ago
21 hours 35 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago
22 hours 39 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago
23 hours 33 min ago
23 hours 44 min ago