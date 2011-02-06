Today in Techrights
- EPO Bribes at the Expense of EPO Users and the European Union (EU)
- Links 11/9/2021: Wine 6.17, OpenShot 2.6.1, RSS Guard 4.0.2
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 10, 2021
- EPO Exposé: The Besieged Baltic States – Part XX – Top Jobs at EUIPO for “Compliant” Baltic Officials?
- [Meme] [Teaser] Thanking and Rewarding My Rigga' in Riga
- [Meme] EPO and EUIPO Aren't Democratic Institutions
- [Meme] 12 Years of Corporate Deplorables Running the USPTO
- Challenging David Kappos, Seeking Accountability Over His Corporate Legacy as IBM/Microsoft 'Mole' Inside the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
- Links 10/9/2021: liveslak-1.3.10 and PipeWire 0.3.35
- Links 10/9/2021: Firefox Ads and Sci-Hub Turns 10
-
