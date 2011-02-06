today's howtos
How to Install Fail2ban with Firewalld on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
Fail2ban is an intrusion prevention software framework that protects computer servers from primarily brute-force attacks, banning bad user agents, banning URL scanners, and much more. Fail2ban achieves this by reading access/error logs of your server or web applications. Fail2ban is coded in the python programming language.
The guide will give a rundown on installing Fail2ban on AlmaLinux 8 and some basic setup and tips.
How to Install Python 3.8 on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable
By default, Debian 11 Bullseye does not come with Python 3.8 in its repositories, unlike some other distributions such as Ubuntu. Python 3.9 is now the latest stable feature release series of Python 3, with Python 3.10 still in beta.
To run some applications or frameworks on Debian 11, you may need to install Python 3.8 on your system, for example, using the Swift programming framework given it built to utilize Ubuntu’s LTS versions that still run the older versions of Python by default. Python 3.8 is currently being worked on for security releases, but it is advisable to upgrade to newer versions if you are developing applications.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to download the latest version of Python 3.8, compile and make it on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.
How to Install Linux Malware Detect (Maldet) on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
Linux Malware Detect (LMD), also known as Maldet, is a malware scanner for Linux released under the GNU GPLv2 license. Maldet is quite popular amongst sysadmins and website devs due to its focus on the detection of PHP backdoors, dark mailers, and many other malicious files that can be uploaded on a compromised website using threat data from network edge intrusion detection systems to extract malware that is actively being used in attacks and generates signatures for detection.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and use Maldet on Rocky Linux 8.
How To Install Netdata on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Netdata on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Netdata is an Open Source real-time server monitoring tool. Netdata allows you to monitor CPU, RAM usage, disk I/O, network traffic, Postfix, among many others. The tool is designed to visualize the now in as much detail as possible, allowing the user to get an overview of what is happening and what has just happened in your system or application.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Netdata monitoring systems and applications on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to install and use Microsoft Office on Linux | FOSS Linux
Switching from Microsoft Windows to Linux distros is not an easy task for all users, as it seems. Most users find it difficult to get used to the Linux working environment. In addition, if your work depends on applications such as Microsoft word, excel, publisher, PowerPoint, access, it won’t be easier for you to port to Linux easily.
Linux ships in with Libre-office pre-installed. The software allows you to do all you can as you always do on Microsoft Office, but frankly speaking, it is not a Microsoft Office. The software only gives the feel and comfort of working on Microsoft-related applications.
Install Third Party Software Using Fedy In Fedora - OSTechNix
The Fedora project will not include any package that doesn't comply with Fedora licensing policies in the official repositories. So, many users rely on third-party repositories like RPM Fusion to install propriety drivers, software and codecs that Fedora doesn't want to ship due to legal and licensing reasons. In this guide, we will see what is Fedy and how to install third-party software and multimedia codecs with Fedy in Fedora Linux operating systems.
How to play Battlefield 1 on Linux
Battlefield 1 is an FPS game developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. The game is the fifteenth release in the series. It was released on Steam for Windows in 2016. However, it was never released on Linux. Here’s how to get it working on your system.
How To Add Swap Space on Debian 11 – TecAdmin
Swap memory is a location on hard disk to be used as Memory by the operating system. When the operating systems detects that main memory is low and required more RAM to run applications properly it check for swap space and transfer files there. In general terms, swap is a part of the hard disk used as RAM on the system.
This tutorial will help you to Add Swap on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux system.
How to Change Network MAC Address in Linux
Every network interface on your Linux operating system distribution is associated with a unique number called MAC (Media Access Control). The wireless and Ethernet network modules are examples of commonly used network interfaces on a Linux operating system. MAC serves a unique role in identifying these network interfaces through system protocols and programs.
For example, through DHCP (Dynamic Host Control Protocol), a network interface is assigned an IP address by a network router automatically. In this case, the MAC address acts as a reference manual for networking devices like the router so that these devices know the identity of the other network devices they are communicating with or, in this case, assigning IP addresses.
How to Install Sysdig on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable
Sysdig is open source, system-level exploration: capture system state and activity from a running Linux-based system such as Debian, then save, filter, and analyze that is particularly useful for system analysis, inspection, and debugging, amongst other uses. Sysdig is scriptable in Lua and includes a command-line interface and a powerful interactive UI using the command csysdig that runs in your terminal.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Sysdig on Debian 11 Bullseye.
Installing DEB in Debian systems using GUI or Terminal - 2 Ways
Deb packages are used to install various programs on Linux distros based on popular “Debian” that are not available in the official repositories. Here we learn two easy methods to install Deb files…
Just like we have .exe files on Windows to install different software distributed by Microsoft or third-party developers; in the same way “.Deb” packages are meant to run on Debian and its based systems such as Ubuntu, Linux Mint, MX Linux, and others.
However, installing .exe files is way easier on Windows than on Linux, we just need to double click them. But the same is not true for all Debian systems, nevertheless, the command terminal is always there.
How to Install Glances System Monitor on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable
Glances System Monitor is free, an open-source command-line tool for process monitoring, system resources such as CPU, Disk I/O, File System, Load Average, Memory, Network Interfaces and processes. Glances are built with Python language. Glances support cross-platform monitoring, which can be used in conjunction with a web-based interface.
One of the excellent features Glances supports is the ability to set thresholds in the program. You can set careful, warning, and critical in the configuration file, which will then relay information in colors that can show alerts to systems resources bottlenecks, system resources issues, and much more. Glances, by default, comes with a pre-set list of colors, but you can modify and add additional configs.
How to Download File Using Wget via Proxy in Linux
Most Linux users prefer to carry out their periodic file download requirements from a command-line interface. It is a convenient approach as they do not have to switch between web browsers’ GUI tabs or go through several redirecting download buttons before initiating the actual download of the files they need. This objective is achieved by using a terminal-based file download program.
Wget is one such program. To use it, you only need to prefix the URL containing the file you wish to download with the command wget.
How to Compare Two Files in Linux Terminal
The need for file comparison on a Linux operating system is often overlooked but has an important role to play especially for Linux system administrators. Being able to flexibly compare two files on a Linux terminal sheds some light on how unique or different a set of files are perceived to be.
Chrome Settings 101: How to Customize Google Chrome - Make Tech Easier
A browser is our gateway to the World Wide Web. We use it almost daily to access web pages, making it important to personalize the browser to our needs. Google Chrome, one of the most popular browsers, offers a variety of customization settings. Let’s explore how to customize Google Chrome to suit our needs.
Execute Commands On Remote Linux Systems Via SSH - OSTechNix
The other day I was testing how to keep file permissions intact while copying files or directories to multiple locations and systems. When I wanted to check the file permissions on a remote system, I had to log-in to that system over SSH and check the attributes. The process of log-in and log-out from the remote system multiple times was bit annoying to me. I thought it would be better if I can be able to execute commands on remote Linux systems via SSH.
Luckily, I find a workaround to do it after looking into the man pages of ssh command. If you ever wondered how to run a command or script on a remote system from your local system itself without having to log in to that remote system, here is how to do it.
