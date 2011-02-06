Software and HowTos OpenShot 2.6.1 Released | Improved Crop + Translations + Bug Fixes Please check out the latest release of OpenShot! Lots of bugs and regressions fixed, and vastly improved language support (including 11 fully translated languages)!

RSS Guard 4.0.2 RSS Guard is a simple (yet powerful) feed reader. It is able to fetch the most known feed formats, including RSS/RDF and ATOM. It's free, it's open-source. RSS Guard currently supports Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian. RSS Guard will never depend on other services - this includes online news aggregators like Feedly, The Old Reader and others.

BorgBackup - Continued In my last BorgBackup post I described my new setup using BorgBackup for the backup of my private data. After two weeks of use, I have now first experiences on the way the incremental backups perform and some additional information how I apply this to backup a virtual FreeBSD server hosting some of my stuff.

A new survivor has appeared in the latest Don't Starve Together update | GamingOnLinux Don't Starve Together has a new face roaming the lands. In the latest major update to the popular survival game, Klei has introduced us to Wanda with a new fancy animated short. This update follows on from Don't Starve Together: Waterlogged that launched in August, which added more content to explore. Like some other characters introduced, Wanda is not actually free. While you can opt to pay for Wanda directly in a special Chest or a new Starter Pack, you can also "weave" (craft) Wanda using the in-game Spool currency which is reasonably easy to get over a few weeks. "Wanda has been trying to outrun her future for longer than she can remember - but after a split-second decision left her tangled up in the Constant's timestream, it might be her past that's finally catching up to her..."

Specifying duration in BIND's named.conf When Michael asked what the leading P and PT entries in front of some times in named configuration options are, I recognized them from working with OpenDNSSEC: they are ISO 8601 duration and time period specifications.

Exclusive: how to enable Vulkan in Crostini on your Chromebook right now The time has come: welcome to our exclusive guide on how you can use Vulkan in Crostini! This unlocks the full gaming power of Chromebooks by allowing more modern games to work. More importantly, it also allows Steam’s Proton compatibility layer to work at its full potential, which means the majority of Windows games will now run on Chromebooks. How cool is that?!