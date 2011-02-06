today's howtos
-
How To Install Adobe Acrobat Reader on Ubuntu 20.04
When we download some file from the internet, mostly there are chances that it is in pdf format so we should have a pdf reader to read that file. The most efficient and commonly used pdf reader is Adobe Acrobat Reader. It is a handy multi-platform PDF software which is used to read, comment, and perform different tasks on PDF files. The premium edition comes with additional capabilities such as editing text, annotating, converting, sharing, and signing PDFs. Here we will discuss the simple procedure for installing Adobe Acrobat Reader on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How To Install Gradle on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gradle on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Gradle is an open-source build tool for the automation of applications. Gradle build scripts are written using a Groovy or Kotlin domain-specific language (DSL) instead of the XML form commonly used by Apache Maven for declaring the project configuration.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Gradle on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Install and use Artha Dictionary in Ubuntu
In today’s world, everyone significantly relies on search engines to find any information related to any subject. So if someone is looking for the meaning of a particular word, they usually do it online. But sometimes, you can’t always connect to the internet due to its unavailability, and in such a case, the offline dictionary comes handy. Also, turning pages in a hefty book is considerably slower than typing a word on your keyboard. Using a dictionary appropriately, you may discover a word’s definition, spelling, synonyms, antonyms, etc. A dictionary is a guidebook on words that defines the meanings and use of specific terms.
-
How to Install h.264 decoder on Ubuntu
We want to play a video on Ubuntu. We just went to the folder and double-clicked on the video to play it but wait, what is this? It gives an error that the playback requires an H.264(High Profile) decoder plugin that is not installed.
-
How to List Installed Packages in Ubuntu With APT
When you want to remove unwanted software from your system, having a list of all installed packages right in front of you can help. On Ubuntu, APT makes it easier for users to get a list of packages currently installed on their system.
In this guide, you will learn how to list installed packages on Ubuntu using APT, the default package manager on Debian-based distributions.
-
How to Play PC Games on Linux With Lutris
Gaming on Linux has long been the holy grail of turning open-source operating systems into mainstream competitors to Windows.
Linux can do everything that Windows can, except host the latest games. In an effort to solve this problem and make gaming on Linux a viable proposition, comes a gaming client, Lutris. But what does Lutris do for running games on Linux, and should you try it out?
-
How to enable process accounting in Ubuntu
As Linux administrators, one of our everyday jobs is managing and monitoring each user’s activities within an organizational infrastructure. It is also beneficial to gather data from the system and network. For instance, at our company, we have a developers team that is constantly working on servers. As a result, we will need the best utility to keep an eye on them. Isn’t it?
-
How to install and use xpad on Ubuntu
Ubuntu being the top trending distribution of Linux, provides an extended support to access several applications. Xpad is an Ubuntu application available on Ubuntu Software or you can install it using Command line support too; this application is about the sticky notes; Xpad consists of multiple text boxes and with the help of sticky notes, one can save any kind of information that you want to remember, and you think you may forget it. The Xpad application supports multiple operating systems such as Linux and macOS. In this article, we will demonstrate the installation of Xpad, as well as a detailed usage of Xpad is provided in this guide.
-
How to increase the open file limits on Ubuntu
On a Linux-based system such as Ubuntu, we occasionally face problems such as “too many open files,” especially when you install and work in platforms like Apache web server and Oracle database. The encountered error signifies that our server has opened the files up to the default maximum number. This issue occurs when the system imposes resource constraints on any user or session. For instance, the maximum size that can be locked into memory, the maximum size of created file, the maximum CPU time that can be utilized, the maximum number of processes that are allowed to execute, and the maximum virtual memory size that can be used; these are all examples of resource limitations in an Ubuntu system.
-
How to install Perl on Ubuntu
Perl is a programming language which is used for general purpose to create different algorithms. It is also used for different tasks including administration, GUI development, and Web development.
Perl has some distinguished features such as the Perl database integration interface that supports third party databases including Postgre, MySql and Oracle. Perl works with markup languages like HTML. It can be embedded in other systems as its interpreter allows it. “The duct tape of the internet” is also associated with Perl.
-
How to install Protobuf on Ubuntu
Protocol Buffer, abbreviated as Protobuf, is an open source library developed by Google that allows to serialize or deserialize structured data. It is used to communicate with one another over a network and to store data when building applications.
In this article we are going to install Protobuf on Ubuntu (Linux OS) by below mentioned methods, you can follow any of these methods for successful installation of Protobuf.
-
How to install PuTTY on Ubuntu
PuTTY is a widely used SSH client for windows; however, it supports various network protocols such as Telnet, rlogin. The system administrators use PuTTY as SSH and Telnet client as well. Telnet is a protocol used to establish communication between two or more devices in a network, but it was declared as an insecure protocol, so the ground for another protocol was clear. A new protocol named SSH (Secure Shell) was introduced that allows multiple devices to communicate over a network in a secure manner. PuTTY SSH client provides extensive support for well-known operating systems. In this article, we will guide you to install PuTTY as an SSH client on your Ubuntu, and before this basic working flow of the PuTTY is also described here...
-
How to install and use GDebi on Ubuntu
GDebi is a package installer to install Debian executable packages on Debian-based distribution of Linux. It is foreseen that while installing the Debian packages on Ubuntu, a dependency error comes; that won’t allow you to install the package; the GDebi package installer will resolve the dependency issue. Ubuntu uses the default software installer to install .deb packages; GDebi can also be used because it is more efficient and quicker as compared to the default Ubuntu installer. Ubuntu is well known for its resource consumption; that’s why it would be a good option to use GDebi as a default installer for .deb packages: inspired by this; we have compiled a detailed guide on installation and use of GDebi package installer...
-
Symbolic Link in Linux
Linux is one of the most stable operating systems available in the market that helps manage files and directories via command-line interface commands. You can use the Linux command-line interface command for creating, removing, or deleting a symbolic link. It also allows you to create a symbolic link called symlink or soft link and points to another file or directory. We focus on various Linux commands to get along with a symlink.
Before moving forward, you must know about various types of symbolic links and their importance in Linux. There are two types of symlink available in Linux.
-
How to install and use gThumb on Ubuntu
The gThumb app is an open-source software image viewer, image organizer, and a well-integrated tool for GNOME desktop environments. Moreover, it is also available for most of the Linux distros; Ubuntu comes with a default image viewer named as the eye of GNOME (eog); this default app of Ubuntu has very basic functionalities; on the other hand; gThumb acts as a multipurpose tool for image handlings in Ubuntu. Therefore, it is among the list of well-known tools of Ubuntu; this article is focused on gThumb; we will guide you about the installation of this tool and the usage of gThumb in detail...
-
3 Ways to install Telegram app on Fedora Linux - Linux Shout
Here we are using Fedora 34 Linux to install the Telegram application, however, the steps will be the same for older versions of it as well such as Fedora 33, 32, 31, 30, 29…
Telegram is a popular chatting application that uses the internet to send messages and share media files. It comes with lots of features and better security options than WhatsApp. Hence if you already have the Telegram app on your smartphone and want to access your chats and media files directly on Desktop; then we can install the Telegram Desktop application on Linux, Windows, and macOS easily.
We already have done a couple of articles around this subject, hence if you are a Debian based system user such as Ubuntu, then follow this link: How to install Telegram Desktop App on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Whereas for Fedora users, the below-given steps will work perfectly fine.
-
2 Ways to install TeamViewer on Fedora 34 Linux - Linux Shout
TeamViewer is a freemium remote desktop application that can be used on all popular systems such as Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. Here we will learn different methods to download and install the TeamViewer application on Fedora 34 Linux systems.
-
The Smartest Ways to Send Email from the Linux Command Line
Even though half a century has passed since the first email message was sent, we still rely on ancient technology daily. Modern email clients and services are sleek, easy to use, and packed with more advanced features than most users know how to use.
Sometimes, however, all you need to do is send a simple text-only message, and you may not always be able to launch a GUI application or log in to a webmail interface to get the job done. In such situations, it’s handy to know how to send email from the Linux command line, and this article explains how to do just that.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 589 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Robots, Faceplates, and Arduino
Free Software: Facebook Censoring Mastodon, OpenTTD Introduced, and OpenBoxes Explained
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 13 sec ago
9 hours 4 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 24 min ago
10 hours 26 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago