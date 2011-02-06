Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of September 2021 09:58:27 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Adobe Acrobat Reader on Ubuntu 20.04

    When we download some file from the internet, mostly there are chances that it is in pdf format so we should have a pdf reader to read that file. The most efficient and commonly used pdf reader is Adobe Acrobat Reader. It is a handy multi-platform PDF software which is used to read, comment, and perform different tasks on PDF files. The premium edition comes with additional capabilities such as editing text, annotating, converting, sharing, and signing PDFs. Here we will discuss the simple procedure for installing Adobe Acrobat Reader on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How To Install Gradle on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gradle on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Gradle is an open-source build tool for the automation of applications. Gradle build scripts are written using a Groovy or Kotlin domain-specific language (DSL) instead of the XML form commonly used by Apache Maven for declaring the project configuration.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Gradle on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Install and use Artha Dictionary in Ubuntu

    In today’s world, everyone significantly relies on search engines to find any information related to any subject. So if someone is looking for the meaning of a particular word, they usually do it online. But sometimes, you can’t always connect to the internet due to its unavailability, and in such a case, the offline dictionary comes handy. Also, turning pages in a hefty book is considerably slower than typing a word on your keyboard. Using a dictionary appropriately, you may discover a word’s definition, spelling, synonyms, antonyms, etc. A dictionary is a guidebook on words that defines the meanings and use of specific terms.

  • How to Install h.264 decoder on Ubuntu

    We want to play a video on Ubuntu. We just went to the folder and double-clicked on the video to play it but wait, what is this? It gives an error that the playback requires an H.264(High Profile) decoder plugin that is not installed.

  • How to List Installed Packages in Ubuntu With APT

    When you want to remove unwanted software from your system, having a list of all installed packages right in front of you can help. On Ubuntu, APT makes it easier for users to get a list of packages currently installed on their system.

    In this guide, you will learn how to list installed packages on Ubuntu using APT, the default package manager on Debian-based distributions.

  • How to Play PC Games on Linux With Lutris

    Gaming on Linux has long been the holy grail of turning open-source operating systems into mainstream competitors to Windows.

    Linux can do everything that Windows can, except host the latest games. In an effort to solve this problem and make gaming on Linux a viable proposition, comes a gaming client, Lutris. But what does Lutris do for running games on Linux, and should you try it out?

  • How to enable process accounting in Ubuntu

    As Linux administrators, one of our everyday jobs is managing and monitoring each user’s activities within an organizational infrastructure. It is also beneficial to gather data from the system and network. For instance, at our company, we have a developers team that is constantly working on servers. As a result, we will need the best utility to keep an eye on them. Isn’t it?

  • How to install and use xpad on Ubuntu

    Ubuntu being the top trending distribution of Linux, provides an extended support to access several applications. Xpad is an Ubuntu application available on Ubuntu Software or you can install it using Command line support too; this application is about the sticky notes; Xpad consists of multiple text boxes and with the help of sticky notes, one can save any kind of information that you want to remember, and you think you may forget it. The Xpad application supports multiple operating systems such as Linux and macOS. In this article, we will demonstrate the installation of Xpad, as well as a detailed usage of Xpad is provided in this guide.

  • How to increase the open file limits on Ubuntu

    On a Linux-based system such as Ubuntu, we occasionally face problems such as “too many open files,” especially when you install and work in platforms like Apache web server and Oracle database. The encountered error signifies that our server has opened the files up to the default maximum number. This issue occurs when the system imposes resource constraints on any user or session. For instance, the maximum size that can be locked into memory, the maximum size of created file, the maximum CPU time that can be utilized, the maximum number of processes that are allowed to execute, and the maximum virtual memory size that can be used; these are all examples of resource limitations in an Ubuntu system.

  • How to install Perl on Ubuntu

    Perl is a programming language which is used for general purpose to create different algorithms. It is also used for different tasks including administration, GUI development, and Web development.

    Perl has some distinguished features such as the Perl database integration interface that supports third party databases including Postgre, MySql and Oracle. Perl works with markup languages like HTML. It can be embedded in other systems as its interpreter allows it. “The duct tape of the internet” is also associated with Perl.

  • How to install Protobuf on Ubuntu

    Protocol Buffer, abbreviated as Protobuf, is an open source library developed by Google that allows to serialize or deserialize structured data. It is used to communicate with one another over a network and to store data when building applications.

    In this article we are going to install Protobuf on Ubuntu (Linux OS) by below mentioned methods, you can follow any of these methods for successful installation of Protobuf.

  • How to install PuTTY on Ubuntu

    PuTTY is a widely used SSH client for windows; however, it supports various network protocols such as Telnet, rlogin. The system administrators use PuTTY as SSH and Telnet client as well. Telnet is a protocol used to establish communication between two or more devices in a network, but it was declared as an insecure protocol, so the ground for another protocol was clear. A new protocol named SSH (Secure Shell) was introduced that allows multiple devices to communicate over a network in a secure manner. PuTTY SSH client provides extensive support for well-known operating systems. In this article, we will guide you to install PuTTY as an SSH client on your Ubuntu, and before this basic working flow of the PuTTY is also described here...

  • How to install and use GDebi on Ubuntu

    GDebi is a package installer to install Debian executable packages on Debian-based distribution of Linux. It is foreseen that while installing the Debian packages on Ubuntu, a dependency error comes; that won’t allow you to install the package; the GDebi package installer will resolve the dependency issue. Ubuntu uses the default software installer to install .deb packages; GDebi can also be used because it is more efficient and quicker as compared to the default Ubuntu installer. Ubuntu is well known for its resource consumption; that’s why it would be a good option to use GDebi as a default installer for .deb packages: inspired by this; we have compiled a detailed guide on installation and use of GDebi package installer...

  • Symbolic Link in Linux

    Linux is one of the most stable operating systems available in the market that helps manage files and directories via command-line interface commands. You can use the Linux command-line interface command for creating, removing, or deleting a symbolic link. It also allows you to create a symbolic link called symlink or soft link and points to another file or directory. We focus on various Linux commands to get along with a symlink.

    Before moving forward, you must know about various types of symbolic links and their importance in Linux. There are two types of symlink available in Linux.

  • How to install and use gThumb on Ubuntu

    The gThumb app is an open-source software image viewer, image organizer, and a well-integrated tool for GNOME desktop environments. Moreover, it is also available for most of the Linux distros; Ubuntu comes with a default image viewer named as the eye of GNOME (eog); this default app of Ubuntu has very basic functionalities; on the other hand; gThumb acts as a multipurpose tool for image handlings in Ubuntu. Therefore, it is among the list of well-known tools of Ubuntu; this article is focused on gThumb; we will guide you about the installation of this tool and the usage of gThumb in detail...

  • 3 Ways to install Telegram app on Fedora Linux - Linux Shout

    Here we are using Fedora 34 Linux to install the Telegram application, however, the steps will be the same for older versions of it as well such as Fedora 33, 32, 31, 30, 29…

    Telegram is a popular chatting application that uses the internet to send messages and share media files. It comes with lots of features and better security options than WhatsApp. Hence if you already have the Telegram app on your smartphone and want to access your chats and media files directly on Desktop; then we can install the Telegram Desktop application on Linux, Windows, and macOS easily.

    We already have done a couple of articles around this subject, hence if you are a Debian based system user such as Ubuntu, then follow this link: How to install Telegram Desktop App on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    Whereas for Fedora users, the below-given steps will work perfectly fine.

  • 2 Ways to install TeamViewer on Fedora 34 Linux - Linux Shout

    TeamViewer is a freemium remote desktop application that can be used on all popular systems such as Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. Here we will learn different methods to download and install the TeamViewer application on Fedora 34 Linux systems.

  • The Smartest Ways to Send Email from the Linux Command Line

    Even though half a century has passed since the first email message was sent, we still rely on ancient technology daily. Modern email clients and services are sleek, easy to use, and packed with more advanced features than most users know how to use.

    Sometimes, however, all you need to do is send a simple text-only message, and you may not always be able to launch a GUI application or log in to a webmail interface to get the job done. In such situations, it’s handy to know how to send email from the Linux command line, and this article explains how to do just that.

»

More in Tux Machines

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • [Book] Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Administration · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog

    After some time working on it (about 6 months for the main work and some more time for the reviews) with my colleagues Miguel and Scott, we’ve finally made it thanks to the support from our families and Packt, as well as several members of RH teams that gave the clearance to get it out! The book targets users willing to learn skills to administer Red Hat Enterprise Linux or compatible systems. It is a hands-on guide to the administration and can be used as reference thanks to the real-life examples provided along the text.

  • [IBM] Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Why Do We Work So Damn Much?

    A few weeks ago, I listened to a very interesting podcast, Why Do We Work So Damn Much?, where podcast host, NY Times columnist Ezra Klein, interviewed anthropologist James Suzman. Suzman has devoted almost thirty years to studying and writing about the Ju’hoansi and other bushmen from the Kalahari Basin, who are among the world’s few remaining hunter-gatherer societies. He recently published Work: A Deep History from the Stone Age to the Age of Robots, a book about his research. Modern humans emerged in Africa between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago. Our homo sapiens ancestors were hunter-gatherers for most of those years, collecting wild plants and hunting wild animals. Starting around 12,000 years ago, the agricultural revolution introduced the domestication of plants and animals, leading many hunter-gatherer groups to establish agricultural communities and villages. The vast majority of hunter-gatherers disappeared a long time ago, but a few groups remain in isolated sections of Africa, Australia, the Amazon rainforest and the Arctic. Anthropologists have been studying these remaining hunter-gatherers to learn how they’ve been able to survive so much longer than other human groups, as well as to understand the behaviors and cultures that modern humans may have inherited from our closest ancestors.

  • IBM accused of stealing trade secrets from Chinese joint venture

    The complaint said IBM China -- which Neu Cloud alleged was being directed by IBM Corp -- and its Beijing-based distributor Beijing TeamSun Technology Co., a "leading integrated information technology service provider in China," formed Neu Cloud in 2014 to "further open up the Chinese market" for hardware and software based on IBM's Power Systems servers. Their agreement allegedly made Neu Cloud "completely reliant" on IBM for its supply and gave IBM "substantial control" of its operation. Neu Cloud said it submitted bid requests to IBM under their agreement that included confidential customer information, and that IBM agreed to keep it confidential. According to the complaint, IBM established a separate joint venture with another Chinese company, INSPUR Co, in 2017 to also develop and market Power Systems products.

Open Hardware/Modding: Robots, Faceplates, and Arduino

  • Mini robots taking over

    A couple of cute mini robots have graced the blog over the last couple of weeks. One mastered dropping a straw in a glass, and the other did a brilliant Mars rover impression. We also met two brilliant makers: Anna Ploszajski and Geeky Faye. Both are multi-material polymaths with great stories to tell.

  • Swappable faceplates for laptops

    There is a cottage industry that manufactures stickers that are the size of the entire laptop but those are inconvenient and not particularly slick. You only have one chance to apply and any misalignments or air bubbles are going to be there forever. [...] But wait, there's more. Corporate PR departments should be delighted with this. Currently whenever people do presentations in conferences their laptops are clearly visible and advertise the manufacturer. The same goes for sales people visiting customers (well, eventually, once Covid 19 passes) and so on. Suppose you could have this instead:

  • This YouTuber made his own battery spot welder from an old microwave using Arduino | Arduino Blog

    YouTuber Robert Dunn (known as Under Dunn) had just received a large box of loose cylindrical battery cells and therefore wanted to join them together to create a large battery pack. Ordinarily, this is accomplished by utilizing a specialized type of tool called a battery spot welder that is used to tack nickel strips onto the terminals. But Dunn didn’t want to spend the money on a new one, so he built his own DIY version using only an old microwave, an offcut of copper, some wire, and an Arduino Uno with a solid-state relay attached to control the current discharge timings. Dunn began by extracting the transformer from the microwave and cutting it open to expose the coils within. As a quick refresher, transformers step voltage up or down by using a pair of opposing coils inside of a magnetic field, which also causes the current to increase or decrease in an inversely proportional manner. Because Dunn wanted to maximize the current, he replaced the smaller coil with an even smaller one made from 6-guage wire that could handle the extremely high current.

Free Software: Facebook Censoring Mastodon, OpenTTD Introduced, and OpenBoxes Explained

  • Facebook Is Censoring People For Mentioning Open-Source Social Network Mastodon

    Last November, I made a brief post to Facebook about Mastodon. Mastodon is an open-source and open social network, which is decentralized and all about user control instead of corporate control. I’ve blogged about Mastodon and the dangers of Facebook before, but rarely mentioned Mastodon on Facebook itself. [...] Wonder with me for a second what this one-off post I composed myself might have done to trip Facebook’s filter…. and it is probably obvious that what tripped the filter was the mention of an open source competitor, even though Facebook is much more enormous than Mastodon. I have been a member of Facebook for many years, and this is the one and only time anything like that has happened. Why they decided today to take down that post – I have no idea. In case you wondered about their sincerity towards stamping out misinformation — which, on the rare occasions they do something about, they “deprioritize” rather than remove as they did here — this probably answers your question. Or, are they sincere about thinking they’re such a force for good by “connecting the world’s people?” Well, only so long as the world’s people don’t say nice things about alternatives to Facebook, I guess.

  • Play with model trains in OpenTTD | Opensource.com

    My father has always been fond of model trains, and I remember watching him building a track around the Christmas tree when I was young. When Lego train sets were released, he and I transitioned to them for their convenience and inherent extensibility. We built and operated Lego trains and monorail tracks over the course of many years. I've often imagined a possible future in which I have a garage or a basement dedicated to miniature landscapes and electric whistling trains. Then again, the probability of me diving that severely into yet another hobby is pretty low, so I was very happy to discover that virtual model railways can provide me with much of the same satisfaction. The engine for my virtualized hobby is OpenTTD, an open source simulation game based on an old '90s game called Transport Tycoon Deluxe.

  • OpenBoxes: Open Source Project For Inventory management

    Brief: OpenBoxes is a free and open-source supply Chain Management System for Linux, windows, macOS. Here, we take a look at the features and help you to get started with it. OpenBoxes is a management system designed to manage inventory and keep you on track with all the setting on it. It happens to be one of my top recommendations for the list of free and open-source Inventory and Warehouse Management

Programming Leftovers

  • PostgreSQL JSON Functions

    JSON is an open-style JavaScript Object Notation used only for pairs of key-value data within the PostgreSQL database. JSON consists of many operators and functions to query the JSON information or data. In this article, we will demonstrate the working of JSON functions on some JSON data within the PostgreSQL tool. To work on JSON functions, one must have some JSON data in the database. Make sure you have PostgreSQL pgAmdin 4 installed and configured on your Windows 10 system because we have been implementing this article at Windows 10 on the PostgreSQL pgAdmin 4. Open your PostgreSQL Graphical user interface, e.g., pgAdmin, from the start bar of Windows 10 by searching it thoroughly. After that, it may require your master password and server password to get into it one after another. After adding the password, you have to tap on any database listed within the list of Servers and open the query tool to add some commands.

  • How to encode or decode a string using base64 in JavaScript

    Base64 encoding is an interesting way of representing information which is used to transform binary data into a string consisting of alphabets, digits and some special characters. Base64 is typically used to encode data that may be corrupted during transfer. Before eight bit bytes became a standard many systems such as SMTP (Email) used seven, six and even three bit bytes which led to data being lost during transfer between systems. So a new encoding scheme was developed which represented binary data in the form of text strings which could easily be transferred between systems without any damage to the data. Base64 is commonly used to encode the binary data of email attachments such as images and documents. It is also used to encode the images and audio files embedded in a webpage.

  • How to create a countdown timer in JavaScript

    Countdown timers are a kind of a virtual clocks which count the time until a specific date to mark the start or end of a special occasion. They were mostly used on the landing page of new upcoming websites but now they have found their way into e-commerce websites. The “time is running out” element on the countdown pages helps create urgency to generate more conversions on E-commerce websites. Timers can also be used on websites or blogs in order to display a countdown for special events i.e. anniversaries, birthdays, meetings etc. Countdown timers can also be used to count down the time till an offer becomes available

  • How to Convert a Number into a String in JavaScript

    Management of Data is a crucial task for any programmer; JavaScript is a very versatile programming language which offers multiple built-in methods to convert data into different data types. The .tostring() is one of these methods. The .tostring() method can be used to convert the data type of a variable from a number to a string. In this how-to guide we will learn to convert a number into a string using the .tostring() method in JavaScript.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6