I'm very pleased to announce the release of Bison 3.8(.1), whose main
novelty is the D backend for deterministic parsers, contributed by
Adela Vais. It supports all the bells and whistles of Bison's other
deterministic parsers, which include: pull/push interfaces, verbose
and custom error messages, lookahead correction, LALR(1), IELR(1),
canonical LR(1), token constructors, internationalization, locations,
printers, token and symbol prefixes, and more.
There are several other notable changes. Please see the detailed NEWS
below for more details.
