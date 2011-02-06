today's leftovers Start Gaming On Linux With This One Command - Invidious Setting up the packages you need to game under Linux can be a little bit overwhelming but luckily there's an easier way, recently I was told about LibreGaming an install script that will bring in all the packages you to start playing.

Windows Supports My Hardware, Linux Does NOT! - Invidious So many of you guys are switching from Windows to Linux, but many of you have run into a major issue--hardware compatibility. Windows supports all of you devices and peripherals. Linux does not! Why is this the case and what can you do about it?

Shiny new things in Thunar thanks to GSoC 2021 GSoC 2021 is over now and I am happy to tell you that both students working on thunar did an excellent job. Alot of nice stuff has been added thanks to them ! In order to allow you to discover all these new features, Thunar 4.17.5 was just released. (Note that this is a development release. It still might have some rough edges)

Xarchive now extracts DEBIAN control folder Jon (scsijon in the Puppy Forum) is helping me to get Chrome and Chromium working non-root. This has resulted in me making a discovery yesterday, about the Xarchive archiver and extraction GUI tool. Jon downloaded a Chrome 64-bit DEB file, and clicked on it, in a running EasyOS 2.9, to install it. The PETget installer, if sees a post-install script, will execute it. Then he got it working as user 'spot'. He emailed instructions to me, including to edit script /usr/bin/google-chrome. DEB, opened it up using Xarchive to examine its contents, then manually copied the files to install it. It did not have script /usr/bin/google-chrome. The penny dropped. Xarchive does not extract the 'DEBIAN' control folder. This has a post-install script that creates /usr/bin/google-chrome.

Pysa Ransomware Gang Targets Linux [Ed: Does malware become news only the moment you can throw the word "Linux" into a headline, irrespective of what the underlying issue and how a machine is taken over by the first place?] The Pysa ransomware gang has created a Linux version of its malware designed to target Linux hosts with the ChaChi backdoor, using its Windows counterpart's characteristics, according to a report by cloud security firm Lacework Labs.

FOSS Patents: Federal judge awards Epic Games a mere consolation prize against Apple, which regrettably succeeded with its 'web apps are viable' lie Yesterday's Epic Games v. Apple ruling by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (judgment, permanent injunction, and detailed Rule 52 order) amerely defers the resolution of the real competition issues facing iOS app distribution. It's one of those situations in which either side "gets something" and could claim victory, as Apple apparently does though the stock market initially disagreed (I, personally don't think the decision should have moved the stock at all). This makes it all the more remarkable that Epic doesn't engage in spin but concedes defeat. It's not that Epic achieved nothing; but for the time being, all it got is a consolation prize, and that's why Fortnite won't return to iOS at this stage.

Apple still chooses not to support the industry-standard lossless audio format, even though they support it. It’s 2021, FLAC, or “Free Lossless Audio Codec” is over 20 years old, Android supports it, even Microsoft, but Apple implemented it and then deliberately made it so gimpy that you can’t really use it. FLAC is a simple and yet amazing audio codec. It’s simple in that it only applies highly tuned lossless compression to audio files, and amazing in that it sounds great everywhere you play it. While many inferior and obsolete codecs, such as MP3 and AAC (which Apple promotes) are lossy and were basically just designed to be patent minefields that would keep paying out in royalty checks for years, even if they did things in stupid and counterproductive ways, FLAC managed to avoid the patents and be an archival-quality format. A bit-for-bit replica of the original, when decompressed or played back. In a way, you can see another reason why Apple partnered with the “MAFIAA” to foist lossy formats on people.

Linux/Kernel: Intel, Rust, and AMD Alder Lake Support Added To Intel's TCC Driver In Linux 5.15 - Phoronix While much of Intel's next-gen Alder Lake processor support appears to be in good shape for Linux 5.14, some remaining items are landing for the current Linux 5.15 cycle. The latest Alder Lake support hitting the kernel is for Intel's TCC cooling driver. The Intel TCC driver is the new cooling driver merged earlier this year that allows for preemptively downclocking your CPU at a lower thermal threshold. The Intel TCC driver allows manipulating the Thermal Control Circuit offset so it's lower than the default activation temperature. The TCC driver works with Intel CPUs going back to Skylake along with all current Intel client CPUs.

The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel While the Rust programming language support for usage within the kernel isn't landing for the Linux 5.15 merge window ending this weekend, that effort remains ongoing. A status update on the effort was shared this week about Rust usage for the Linux kernel. Miguel Ojeda as one of the lead developers involved in the Rust for Linux effort -- and currently working on the effort under contract for Google -- presented at this week's virtual Linaro Connect conference on the effort.

CoreCtrl 1.2 Brings Support For More Sensors, Voltage Offsets - Phoronix CoreCtrl 1.2 was released this week as the open-source, independently-developed application for exposing more sensor support on Linux and offering various controls aroudnd over/under-clocking and other tuning. At the moment CoreCtrl is primarily focused on making the most use of AMD Radeon GPUs under Linux with some options not otherwise readily available on the platform.

Another Batch Of RadeonSI Optimizations Land In Mesa 21.3 - Phoronix Another batch of minor optimizations were merged to Mesa 21.3 for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. Marek Olsak and other AMD developers have been working on an assortment of RadeonSI optimizations over the past number of weeks to reduce CPU overhead during certain driver operations and other improvements. The work is more than 42 patches in total.