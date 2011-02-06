today's leftovers
Setting up the packages you need to game under Linux can be a little bit overwhelming but luckily there's an easier way, recently I was told about LibreGaming an install script that will bring in all the packages you to start playing.
So many of you guys are switching from Windows to Linux, but many of you have run into a major issue--hardware compatibility. Windows supports all of you devices and peripherals. Linux does not! Why is this the case and what can you do about it?
GSoC 2021 is over now and I am happy to tell you that both students working on thunar did an excellent job. Alot of nice stuff has been added thanks to them !
In order to allow you to discover all these new features, Thunar 4.17.5 was just released. (Note that this is a development release. It still might have some rough edges)
Jon (scsijon in the Puppy Forum) is helping me to get Chrome and Chromium working non-root. This has resulted in me making a discovery yesterday, about the Xarchive archiver and extraction GUI tool.
Jon downloaded a Chrome 64-bit DEB file, and clicked on it, in a running EasyOS 2.9, to install it. The PETget installer, if sees a post-install script, will execute it. Then he got it working as user 'spot'.
He emailed instructions to me, including to edit script /usr/bin/google-chrome.
DEB, opened it up using Xarchive to examine its contents, then manually copied the files to install it. It did not have script /usr/bin/google-chrome.
The penny dropped. Xarchive does not extract the 'DEBIAN' control folder. This has a post-install script that creates /usr/bin/google-chrome.
Pysa Ransomware Gang Targets Linux [Ed: Does malware become news only the moment you can throw the word "Linux" into a headline, irrespective of what the underlying issue and how a machine is taken over by the first place?]
The Pysa ransomware gang has created a Linux version of its malware designed to target Linux hosts with the ChaChi backdoor, using its Windows counterpart's characteristics, according to a report by cloud security firm Lacework Labs.
Yesterday's Epic Games v. Apple ruling by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (judgment, permanent injunction, and detailed Rule 52 order) amerely defers the resolution of the real competition issues facing iOS app distribution. It's one of those situations in which either side "gets something" and could claim victory, as Apple apparently does though the stock market initially disagreed (I, personally don't think the decision should have moved the stock at all). This makes it all the more remarkable that Epic doesn't engage in spin but concedes defeat. It's not that Epic achieved nothing; but for the time being, all it got is a consolation prize, and that's why Fortnite won't return to iOS at this stage.
It’s 2021, FLAC, or “Free Lossless Audio Codec” is over 20 years old, Android supports it, even Microsoft, but Apple implemented it and then deliberately made it so gimpy that you can’t really use it.
FLAC is a simple and yet amazing audio codec. It’s simple in that it only applies highly tuned lossless compression to audio files, and amazing in that it sounds great everywhere you play it.
While many inferior and obsolete codecs, such as MP3 and AAC (which Apple promotes) are lossy and were basically just designed to be patent minefields that would keep paying out in royalty checks for years, even if they did things in stupid and counterproductive ways, FLAC managed to avoid the patents and be an archival-quality format. A bit-for-bit replica of the original, when decompressed or played back.
In a way, you can see another reason why Apple partnered with the “MAFIAA” to foist lossy formats on people.
Linux/Kernel: Intel, Rust, and AMD
While much of Intel's next-gen Alder Lake processor support appears to be in good shape for Linux 5.14, some remaining items are landing for the current Linux 5.15 cycle. The latest Alder Lake support hitting the kernel is for Intel's TCC cooling driver.
The Intel TCC driver is the new cooling driver merged earlier this year that allows for preemptively downclocking your CPU at a lower thermal threshold. The Intel TCC driver allows manipulating the Thermal Control Circuit offset so it's lower than the default activation temperature. The TCC driver works with Intel CPUs going back to Skylake along with all current Intel client CPUs.
While the Rust programming language support for usage within the kernel isn't landing for the Linux 5.15 merge window ending this weekend, that effort remains ongoing. A status update on the effort was shared this week about Rust usage for the Linux kernel.
Miguel Ojeda as one of the lead developers involved in the Rust for Linux effort -- and currently working on the effort under contract for Google -- presented at this week's virtual Linaro Connect conference on the effort.
CoreCtrl 1.2 was released this week as the open-source, independently-developed application for exposing more sensor support on Linux and offering various controls aroudnd over/under-clocking and other tuning. At the moment CoreCtrl is primarily focused on making the most use of AMD Radeon GPUs under Linux with some options not otherwise readily available on the platform.
Another batch of minor optimizations were merged to Mesa 21.3 for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.
Marek Olsak and other AMD developers have been working on an assortment of RadeonSI optimizations over the past number of weeks to reduce CPU overhead during certain driver operations and other improvements. The work is more than 42 patches in total.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
After some time working on it (about 6 months for the main work and some more time for the reviews) with my colleagues Miguel and Scott, we’ve finally made it thanks to the support from our families and Packt, as well as several members of RH teams that gave the clearance to get it out!
The book targets users willing to learn skills to administer Red Hat Enterprise Linux or compatible systems. It is a hands-on guide to the administration and can be used as reference thanks to the real-life examples provided along the text.
A few weeks ago, I listened to a very interesting podcast, Why Do We Work So Damn Much?, where podcast host, NY Times columnist Ezra Klein, interviewed anthropologist James Suzman. Suzman has devoted almost thirty years to studying and writing about the Ju’hoansi and other bushmen from the Kalahari Basin, who are among the world’s few remaining hunter-gatherer societies. He recently published Work: A Deep History from the Stone Age to the Age of Robots, a book about his research.
Modern humans emerged in Africa between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago. Our homo sapiens ancestors were hunter-gatherers for most of those years, collecting wild plants and hunting wild animals. Starting around 12,000 years ago, the agricultural revolution introduced the domestication of plants and animals, leading many hunter-gatherer groups to establish agricultural communities and villages.
The vast majority of hunter-gatherers disappeared a long time ago, but a few groups remain in isolated sections of Africa, Australia, the Amazon rainforest and the Arctic. Anthropologists have been studying these remaining hunter-gatherers to learn how they’ve been able to survive so much longer than other human groups, as well as to understand the behaviors and cultures that modern humans may have inherited from our closest ancestors.
The complaint said IBM China -- which Neu Cloud alleged was being directed by IBM Corp -- and its Beijing-based distributor Beijing TeamSun Technology Co., a "leading integrated information technology service provider in China," formed Neu Cloud in 2014 to "further open up the Chinese market" for hardware and software based on IBM's Power Systems servers. Their agreement allegedly made Neu Cloud "completely reliant" on IBM for its supply and gave IBM "substantial control" of its operation.
Neu Cloud said it submitted bid requests to IBM under their agreement that included confidential customer information, and that IBM agreed to keep it confidential.
According to the complaint, IBM established a separate joint venture with another Chinese company, INSPUR Co, in 2017 to also develop and market Power Systems products.
Open Hardware/Modding: Robots, Faceplates, and Arduino
A couple of cute mini robots have graced the blog over the last couple of weeks. One mastered dropping a straw in a glass, and the other did a brilliant Mars rover impression.
We also met two brilliant makers: Anna Ploszajski and Geeky Faye. Both are multi-material polymaths with great stories to tell.
There is a cottage industry that manufactures stickers that are the size of the entire laptop but those are inconvenient and not particularly slick. You only have one chance to apply and any misalignments or air bubbles are going to be there forever.
[...]
But wait, there's more. Corporate PR departments should be delighted with this. Currently whenever people do presentations in conferences their laptops are clearly visible and advertise the manufacturer. The same goes for sales people visiting customers (well, eventually, once Covid 19 passes) and so on. Suppose you could have this instead:
-
YouTuber Robert Dunn (known as Under Dunn) had just received a large box of loose cylindrical battery cells and therefore wanted to join them together to create a large battery pack. Ordinarily, this is accomplished by utilizing a specialized type of tool called a battery spot welder that is used to tack nickel strips onto the terminals. But Dunn didn’t want to spend the money on a new one, so he built his own DIY version using only an old microwave, an offcut of copper, some wire, and an Arduino Uno with a solid-state relay attached to control the current discharge timings.
Dunn began by extracting the transformer from the microwave and cutting it open to expose the coils within. As a quick refresher, transformers step voltage up or down by using a pair of opposing coils inside of a magnetic field, which also causes the current to increase or decrease in an inversely proportional manner. Because Dunn wanted to maximize the current, he replaced the smaller coil with an even smaller one made from 6-guage wire that could handle the extremely high current.
