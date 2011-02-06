Videos and Shows: KDE, GNU, and This Week in Linux KDE DEVLOG: The Science Of... Changing The Wallpaper!? - Kockatoo Tube

GNU World Order 425 The rest of **llvm** , some listener email, and then a quick and simple introduction to **m4**.

This Week in Linux 167: NVIDIA for Wayland, Steam Update, Red Hat, PS4 Emulator, OpenShot On this episode of This Week in Linux, NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Support, OpenShot 2.6.1, Vivaldi Now Default on Manjaro Cinnamon, Valve Releases Major Steam Update, Spine: PS4 Emulator Coming to Linux, Red Hat To Officially Support EPEL, Whonix 16, Tails 4.22, OpenWrt 21.02 Router Firmware, OpenSSL 3.0, OpenSSH 8.7, SPDX Becomes Software Bill of Materials Standard. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Free Software: Events, Stats, and More What I miss about open source conferences | Opensource.com A typical work year would involve my attending maybe six to eight conferences in person and speaking at quite a few of them. A few years ago, I stopped raiding random booths at the exhibitions usually associated with these for t-shirts for the simple reason that I had too many of them. That's not to say that I wouldn't accept one here or there if it was particularly nice, or an open source project which I esteemed particularly, for instance. Or ones which I thought my kids would like—they're not "cool" but are at least useful for sleepwear, apparently. I also picked up a lot of pens and enough notebooks to keep me going for a while. And then, at the beginning of 2020, the pandemic hit, I left San Francisco, where I'd been attending meetings co-located with RSA North America (my employer at the time made the somewhat prescient decision not to allow us to go to the main conference), and I've not attended any in-person conferences since. There are some good things about this, the most obvious being less travel, though, of late, my family has been dropping an increasing number of not-so-subtle hints about how it would be good if I let them alone for a few days so they can eat food I don't like (pizza and macaroni cheese, mainly) and watch films that I don't enjoy (largely, but not exclusively, romcoms on Disney+). The downsides are manifold. Having to buy my own t-shirts and notebooks, obviously, though it turns out that I'd squirreled away enough pens for the duration. It also turned out that the move to USB-C connectors hadn't sufficiently hit the conference swag industry by the end of 2019 for me to have enough of those to keep me going, so I've had to purchase some of those. That's the silly, minor stuff, though—what about areas where there's real impact?

Apache Software Foundation Saw $3M In Revenue, ~134M Changed Lines Of Code Last Year The Apache Software Foundation recently published their FY2021 report for their year-ended 30 April. Even with the ongoing pandemic, the Apache Software Foundation managed to raise more than $3M USD and enjoyed a host of software successes. On the coding front, the Apache Software Foundation during FY2021 saw 258k commits to its hosted projects that changed 134M lines of code by 3,058 committers. The ASF is up to having 200 project management committees and 351 Apache projects in total. There were 14 projects last year that graduated from the Apache Incubator status.

Open-source software starts with developers, but there are other important contributors, too. Who exactly? Good question Is Linus Torvalds important to open-source software? Of course. Guido van Rossum, who created the popular programming language Python? Sure! Michael "Monty" Widenius of MySQL fame? Certainly. OK, what about Robert Love? Eben Moglen? Or Jono Bacon? Who? Exactly. They latter three are, in order: the author of Linux in a Nutshell, arguably the most important Linux book; the leading open-source GPL attorney; and perhaps the top open-source community guru. Would open-source software exist without them? Yes. But, would it look the same? No. No it wouldn't. We've always known that open source is more than its developers. Open source is also the people who document it, popularise it, organise the communities that support it and, yes, lead the companies that monetise it. But, how do you measure their value? That's a good question without an obvious good answer. For programmers, it's relatively easy. Once you get rid of the insane idea that programming productivity could be measured by lines of code (LoC) per day, like so many factory workers making widgets, you can come up with reasonable metrics.

Storaji: An Open-Source Simple inventory management application There are many features that you will get from using open-source inventory and warehouse management projects on your company. Using an open-source project such as Storaji allows you to easily modify a work, integrate the work into a larger project or drive a new work based on the original and more. Storaji is an open source responsive inventory management system with the aim to help small-to-medium companies. This tool is simple tool that manage product inventory, orders, and more. The best thing here is that Storaji doesn’t charge any fee. It built with the trendiest web technologies and becoming. [...] The System required NodeJS 8, PHP 7, PHP Composer. It is licensed under MIT license.