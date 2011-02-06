There are many features that you will get from using open-source inventory and warehouse management projects on your company. Using an open-source project such as Storaji allows you to easily modify a work, integrate the work into a larger project or drive a new work based on the original and more. Storaji is an open source responsive inventory management system with the aim to help small-to-medium companies. This tool is simple tool that manage product inventory, orders, and more. The best thing here is that Storaji doesn’t charge any fee. It built with the trendiest web technologies and becoming. [...] The System required NodeJS 8, PHP 7, PHP Composer. It is licensed under MIT license.

Is Linus Torvalds important to open-source software? Of course. Guido van Rossum, who created the popular programming language Python? Sure! Michael "Monty" Widenius of MySQL fame? Certainly. OK, what about Robert Love? Eben Moglen? Or Jono Bacon? Who? Exactly. They latter three are, in order: the author of Linux in a Nutshell, arguably the most important Linux book; the leading open-source GPL attorney; and perhaps the top open-source community guru. Would open-source software exist without them? Yes. But, would it look the same? No. No it wouldn't. We've always known that open source is more than its developers. Open source is also the people who document it, popularise it, organise the communities that support it and, yes, lead the companies that monetise it. But, how do you measure their value? That's a good question without an obvious good answer. For programmers, it's relatively easy. Once you get rid of the insane idea that programming productivity could be measured by lines of code (LoC) per day, like so many factory workers making widgets, you can come up with reasonable metrics.

The Apache Software Foundation recently published their FY2021 report for their year-ended 30 April. Even with the ongoing pandemic, the Apache Software Foundation managed to raise more than $3M USD and enjoyed a host of software successes. On the coding front, the Apache Software Foundation during FY2021 saw 258k commits to its hosted projects that changed 134M lines of code by 3,058 committers. The ASF is up to having 200 project management committees and 351 Apache projects in total. There were 14 projects last year that graduated from the Apache Incubator status.

A typical work year would involve my attending maybe six to eight conferences in person and speaking at quite a few of them. A few years ago, I stopped raiding random booths at the exhibitions usually associated with these for t-shirts for the simple reason that I had too many of them. That's not to say that I wouldn't accept one here or there if it was particularly nice, or an open source project which I esteemed particularly, for instance. Or ones which I thought my kids would like—they're not "cool" but are at least useful for sleepwear, apparently. I also picked up a lot of pens and enough notebooks to keep me going for a while. And then, at the beginning of 2020, the pandemic hit, I left San Francisco, where I'd been attending meetings co-located with RSA North America (my employer at the time made the somewhat prescient decision not to allow us to go to the main conference), and I've not attended any in-person conferences since. There are some good things about this, the most obvious being less travel, though, of late, my family has been dropping an increasing number of not-so-subtle hints about how it would be good if I let them alone for a few days so they can eat food I don't like (pizza and macaroni cheese, mainly) and watch films that I don't enjoy (largely, but not exclusively, romcoms on Disney+). The downsides are manifold. Having to buy my own t-shirts and notebooks, obviously, though it turns out that I'd squirreled away enough pens for the duration. It also turned out that the move to USB-C connectors hadn't sufficiently hit the conference swag industry by the end of 2019 for me to have enough of those to keep me going, so I've had to purchase some of those. That's the silly, minor stuff, though—what about areas where there's real impact?

On this episode of This Week in Linux, NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Support, OpenShot 2.6.1, Vivaldi Now Default on Manjaro Cinnamon, Valve Releases Major Steam Update, Spine: PS4 Emulator Coming to Linux, Red Hat To Officially Support EPEL, Whonix 16, Tails 4.22, OpenWrt 21.02 Router Firmware, OpenSSL 3.0, OpenSSH 8.7, SPDX Becomes Software Bill of Materials Standard. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

How To Set or Change Timezone on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable For operating systems having the correct time zone is required for system tasks and processes and down to the minor parts such as logs by your applications. Having incorrect information can impact systems when setting up automatic jobs such as cron jobs that rely on the system's timezone to execute. In the following tutorial, you will know how to configure Timezone on Debian 11 Bullseye.

How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It had grown from the downfall of Opera with many disgruntled when it changed from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser, the platform that angered traditional Opera users. Since then, Vivaldi has become one of the most popular alternative Internet Browsers amongst the big three Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. Vivaldi promotes itself as a leading browser with faster navigation, clever bookmarking, smarter browsing, extensive tab management, and a more visual approach than its competitors. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 20.04.

Manually install a GNOME theme - PragmaticLinux Out-of-the-box the GNOME desktop environment might strike you as minimalistic. Don’t be fooled though, because that is by design. The idea is that you extend the functionality of the GNOME desktop though extensions to make it fit your preferred work flow. Furthermore, you can tweak the look-and-feel by installing different GNOME themes. This article focuses on the latter part. You’ll learn where you can download themes and how to manually install a GNOME icon, cursor, GTK and Shell theme.

How To Install Microsoft Teams on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot [Ed: Bad idea because it is spyware, but some employers compel people to install this malicious thing] In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Microsoft Teams on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Microsoft Teams is a proprietary software build to power business communications. It is developed by Microsoft Corporation as part of the Microsoft 365 products family. Microsoft Teams supports functions such as online meetings, group chats, video and web conferences, and phone calls. It is also possible to use whiteboards with Microsoft Whiteboard or InVision’s FreeHand. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Microsoft Teams on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for installation for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

How to Install Anaconda on Fedora 34/33 – TecAdmin Anaconda is an distribution which help us with the package management and deployments. It is written on Python and R programming language by data scientists, for data scientists. It includes the packages related to data-science for various platforms like Linux, Windows and macOS. You can use the conda binary for the package management with your Python applications. Which will provide you a better environment for faster development. In this step by step tutorial, we will help you to install Anaconda on your Fedora Linux system.

How to Check if String Contains a Substring in Bash So, you have a long string and you want to check of this string contains a substring in your bash script. There are more than one way to check for substrings in bash shell. I'll show some simple examples first, followed by a cool bash script that uses this concept in a real-world scenario.