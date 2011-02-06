Linux 5.15-rc1

So 5.15 isn't shaping up to be a particularly large release, at least in number of commits. At only just over 10k non-merge commits, this is in fact the smallest rc1 we have had in the 5.x series. We're usually hovering in the 12-14k commit range. That said, counting commits isn't necessarily the best measure, and that might be particularly true this time around. We have a few new subsystems, with NTFSv3 and ksmbd standing out. And as a result, when you look at the stats on a "lines changed" basis, 5.15-rc1 ends up looking much more middle-of-the-road. It still doesn't look like a particularly _big_ merge window, but also not remotely the smallest one. And while this is not up there with some larger releases, it's actually been one of the messier merge windows. Part of it was self-inflicted damage from me trying to enable -Werror much more aggressively, but I also ended up having to push back a lot more on some of the patch series and had a number o full requests where I went "ok, I've pulled this, but XYZ is wrong". So we've had merge windows that went much more smoothly. In fact, I have a pull request or two that I just didn't feel like going through fully, and I might still pull the upcoming week, but I got a bit fed up with how I ended up seeing new pull requests - and not for fixes - coming in fairly late in the merge window. Yes, the merge window is two weeks, but part of that is very literally to give _me_ time to actually look things through, not for people to send me new requests up until the very end of the merge window. Anyway, I'm hoping that things calm down, and I'll take a look at a few things still in my inbox, but on the whole you should expect that "that's it" and send me fixes only. And in order to get those fixes going, please go out and test this. Appended, as always, is my "mergelog" - since even at "only" 10k+ commits, the shortlog is not really realistically readable or useful as a summary. And as always, the mergelog credits the person I pulled from, which is not the same as the actual author of all the changes. There's just over a hundred people listed below that I've pulled from, but over 1500 people with authorship credit in the git tree. So that's where you'd need to dig for all the details. Thanks, Linus

postmarketOS Release: v21.06 Service Pack 2

The second service pack for postmarketOS v21.06 has been released. As usually, it brings improvements from edge to the stable release of postmarketOS, after careful testing by developers and brave community members on living on the edge.

PeaZip 8.2 Released, Focused on Improving Command Line Usage

PeaZip 8.2 archive manager for Linux and Windows now supports a massive 225 archive formats. Let’s see what’s new in this version. PeaZip is an open source cross platform archive manager software, providing encryption and compression functions, which open and extract over 200 archive types. It can schedule archives, create self-extracting archives, and can even be used as a portable program without installation. Also: Krita Lime PPA Back with Krita 4.4.8 Package for Ubuntu 20.04 & 21.04