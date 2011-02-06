Linux 5.15-rc1
So 5.15 isn't shaping up to be a particularly large release, at least in number of commits. At only just over 10k non-merge commits, this is in fact the smallest rc1 we have had in the 5.x series. We're usually hovering in the 12-14k commit range. That said, counting commits isn't necessarily the best measure, and that might be particularly true this time around. We have a few new subsystems, with NTFSv3 and ksmbd standing out. And as a result, when you look at the stats on a "lines changed" basis, 5.15-rc1 ends up looking much more middle-of-the-road. It still doesn't look like a particularly _big_ merge window, but also not remotely the smallest one. And while this is not up there with some larger releases, it's actually been one of the messier merge windows. Part of it was self-inflicted damage from me trying to enable -Werror much more aggressively, but I also ended up having to push back a lot more on some of the patch series and had a number o full requests where I went "ok, I've pulled this, but XYZ is wrong". So we've had merge windows that went much more smoothly. In fact, I have a pull request or two that I just didn't feel like going through fully, and I might still pull the upcoming week, but I got a bit fed up with how I ended up seeing new pull requests - and not for fixes - coming in fairly late in the merge window. Yes, the merge window is two weeks, but part of that is very literally to give _me_ time to actually look things through, not for people to send me new requests up until the very end of the merge window. Anyway, I'm hoping that things calm down, and I'll take a look at a few things still in my inbox, but on the whole you should expect that "that's it" and send me fixes only. And in order to get those fixes going, please go out and test this. Appended, as always, is my "mergelog" - since even at "only" 10k+ commits, the shortlog is not really realistically readable or useful as a summary. And as always, the mergelog credits the person I pulled from, which is not the same as the actual author of all the changes. There's just over a hundred people listed below that I've pulled from, but over 1500 people with authorship credit in the git tree. So that's where you'd need to dig for all the details. Thanks, Linus
today's howtos
Linux 5.15-rc1 Coming Shortly, Stable Kernels Release
GNU Radio Decodes Voyager Data
With the 44th anniversary of the launch of Voyager I, [Daniel] decided to use GNU Radio to decode Voyager data. The data isn’t live, but a recording from the Green Bank Telescope. The 16 GB file is in GUPPI format which stores raw IQ samples. The file contains 64 frequency channels of just under 3MHz each. The signal of interest is in one channel, so it is easy to just throw away the rest of the data. A Python block manipulates the file and provides a data source. Once you have that, the rest is pretty standard processing although, as you might expect, the signal is weak even with a 100 meter antenna. Large Fourier transforms do the trick. Then it is a matter for decoding, although there are some obscure keys needed to pull the data out correctly. In the end, it all shows up and it is a great detective story of how to go through the data step-by-step.
Elecrow CrowPi 2 electronics learning laptop hands-on: Raspberry Pi 4 laptop for students
Since Raspbian is based on Debian Linux, it's a fairly robust and capable OS. If it runs on ARM Linux, it runs on the CrowPi 2. This includes mainstays like GIMP for image editing, LibreOffice for office work, Chromium and Firefox for web browsing, and (of course) Minecraft Pi Edition for gaming. There are also a handful of Python games, but these are good for only a few minutes of fun and are truly intended to teach Python coding. Thankfully, the larger 11.6-inch 1920x1080 screen makes retro gaming viable. Elecrow includes instructions for installing RetroPie to a microSD card and booting it on the CrowPi 2. The company also includes two USB controllers styled after the SNES gamepads for gaming. This is how my kids prefer to use the CrowPi 2, and it makes for a good portable retro gaming machine. Also: Repair, Repurpose, Upgrade With the Raspberry Pi Or Pico
