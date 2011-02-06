Microsoft Defender leads the user to assume Free and Open Source Software is malicious with scary red warnings.

Microsoft “Defender”, the questionable “free” antivirus software included with Windows, routinely flags Free and Open Source Software that I try to install as a potential virus. So far, I’ve gotten warnings like these on LibreOffice installers, as well as PeaZip, HexChat, and QBitTorrent. In fact, over on Reddit, some people even say Microsoft has been removing BitTorrent programs in general, without asking them first, even when there’s no malware at all in them. In fact, there’s so many complaints of Microsoft doing this, here’s an entire search result. Take your pick. Windows itself meets the definition of spyware and adware set forth by the overall anti-spyware and anti-adware communities in the late 1990s, when the problem first emerged with the stuff piggybacking on software that claimed to be free of charge. Windows “11” even had the entire OS crash and freeze on the dev and beta channels recently, because a lookup to a Microsoft ad server from the Start Menu failed to respond.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux 5.15 Kernel Release Candidate

It's been two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 5.14, which slowly makes its way into the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, and now it's time to go out and test another new kernel series, Linux 5.15, which will be released later this fall. Linux 5.15 looks to be yet another release that focuses on further improving the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, but it will also bring new features like NTFS3 and KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3) support, and the usual new and updated drivers for better hardware support. But all in all, it looks like a small release.

Linux 5.15-rc1

So 5.15 isn't shaping up to be a particularly large release, at least in number of commits. At only just over 10k non-merge commits, this is in fact the smallest rc1 we have had in the 5.x series. We're usually hovering in the 12-14k commit range. That said, counting commits isn't necessarily the best measure, and that might be particularly true this time around. We have a few new subsystems, with NTFSv3 and ksmbd standing out. And as a result, when you look at the stats on a "lines changed" basis, 5.15-rc1 ends up looking much more middle-of-the-road. It still doesn't look like a particularly _big_ merge window, but also not remotely the smallest one. And while this is not up there with some larger releases, it's actually been one of the messier merge windows. Part of it was self-inflicted damage from me trying to enable -Werror much more aggressively, but I also ended up having to push back a lot more on some of the patch series and had a number o full requests where I went "ok, I've pulled this, but XYZ is wrong". So we've had merge windows that went much more smoothly. In fact, I have a pull request or two that I just didn't feel like going through fully, and I might still pull the upcoming week, but I got a bit fed up with how I ended up seeing new pull requests - and not for fixes - coming in fairly late in the merge window. Yes, the merge window is two weeks, but part of that is very literally to give _me_ time to actually look things through, not for people to send me new requests up until the very end of the merge window. Anyway, I'm hoping that things calm down, and I'll take a look at a few things still in my inbox, but on the whole you should expect that "that's it" and send me fixes only. And in order to get those fixes going, please go out and test this. Appended, as always, is my "mergelog" - since even at "only" 10k+ commits, the shortlog is not really realistically readable or useful as a summary. And as always, the mergelog credits the person I pulled from, which is not the same as the actual author of all the changes. There's just over a hundred people listed below that I've pulled from, but over 1500 people with authorship credit in the git tree. So that's where you'd need to dig for all the details. Thanks, Linus