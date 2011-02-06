postmarketOS Release: v21.06 Service Pack 2
The second service pack for postmarketOS v21.06 has been released. As usually, it brings improvements from edge to the stable release of postmarketOS, after careful testing by developers and brave community members on living on the edge.
PeaZip 8.2 Released, Focused on Improving Command Line Usage
PeaZip 8.2 archive manager for Linux and Windows now supports a massive 225 archive formats. Let’s see what’s new in this version.
PeaZip is an open source cross platform archive manager software, providing encryption and compression functions, which open and extract over 200 archive types. It can schedule archives, create self-extracting archives, and can even be used as a portable program without installation.
Here we are using the Fedora 34 Linux to install Brave browser using terminal, however, the steps will be the same for older versions such as Fedora 33, 32, 30, 29, 28…
Brave browser is based on Google Chromium but with added features in visual and security areas. Unlike Chrome, it is an open-source browser that automatically blocks ad trackers and cookies. Brave is also called a “crypto browser” because it uses the Ethereum blockchain that is used to secure user’s data.
HTTP accesses are automatically redirected to HTTPS in the Brave browser. Furthermore, there is an incentive to display advertising features know as “Brave Rewards”. As the browser is based on Chromium, you can use extensions from the Chrome Web Store.
In this easy-to-follow tutorial we’re going to show you how to install and manage UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) on Raspberry Pi.
The level of security you need for your Raspberry Pi will strongly depend on how you plan to use it. When your Raspberry Pi is connected to the internet, the minimum security step you should take is to ensure that only ports that you absolutely require to be open are open.
A firewall is a piece of software that monitors incoming and outcoming network traffic. It can then allow, reject or drop traffic. Without a firewall, your Raspberry Pi is functional and connected, but it can be made more secure with firewall which will only allow the types of traffic you permit.
Did you know that you can use Nvidia’s game streaming service on Linux? It’s true, but it takes a little tweaking to get it working. In this guide, we’ll go over how to get GeForce Now game streaming on Linux.
Flutter is a UI framework having Dart as an underlying programming language. It is developed by Google with which native apps for mobile, web, and desktop can be developed with a single code base in a very short time. Flutter architecture is based on two key parts- the Flutter Engine and the Flutter Framework.
The engine contains all core technologies such as the Skia 2D rendering engine ( https://skia.org ), which is also developed by Google and is used in Chrome or Firefox, for example.
In addition, the Dart Runtime, which, among other things, takes over garbage collection or provides an extremely fast hot reload during development.
Modifying your system's MAC address allows you to impersonate other devices on the same network. This way, you can receive data packets that were originally meant for the other device. This process is known as MAC spoofing.
On Linux, you can find countless tools to change your device's MAC address. But finding a reliable and stable utility that does the job well is really complicated considering the number of choices available to a user.
By the end, you will have a brief understanding of MAC addresses, and how to spoof your MAC address on Linux.
The easiest way to download and install the Google Chrome browser on Fedora 34 Linux using the command terminal to start surfing…
Fedora is a Linux distribution and upstream project for highly stable Redhat Enterprise Linux. It is meant to offer particularly up-to-date programs and multiple desktop environments. Therefore, the key focus of Fedora is on technical progress and to avail bleeding-edge technology to users instead primarily on stability and long-term support that is in RHEl, Debian, and Ubuntu. Nevertheless, this doesn’t imply that Fedora is not secure or unstable. In addition to a workstation version for the desktop, the Fedora community also offers the Fedora Server for the data center. It is also available as a 64-bit system for desktop computers and servers even for ARM processors and IoT devices.
By Default, this Linux uses Gnome Desktop environment, however other Desktop editions with different DE known as Spins available as well such as KDE Plasma, Xfce, SOAS, LXDE, Cinnamon, Mate, and LXQT
Virtual Hard Disk is a disk image file format which represents a virtual hard disk drive, It’s a container file that acts similar to a physical hard drive.
VHD can contains a file system, and you can use it to store and run an operating system, applications, as well as store data.
We will illustrate how to create a virtual hard disk volume using a file in Linux. we will create a VHD volume of size 1GB, and format it with ext4 file system type.
Siege is an open source regression test and benchmark utility. It can stress test a single URL with a user defined number of simulated users, or it can read many URLs into memory and stress them simultaneously. The program reports the total number of hits recorded, bytes transferred, response time, concurrency, and return status. Siege supports HTTP/1.0 and 1.1 protocols, the GET and POST directives, cookies, transaction logging, and basic authentication. Its features are configurable on a per user basis.
Most features are configurable with command line options which also include default values to minimize the complexity of the program’s invocation. So Siege allows you to stress a web server with n number of users t number of times, where n and t are defined by the user. It records the duration time of the test as well as the duration of each single transaction. It reports the number of transactions, elapsed time, bytes transferred, response time, transaction rate, concurrency and the number of times the server responded OK, that is status code 200.
Also Siege should only be ran against servers you own or on such you have explicit permission to test. In some countries, using siege on unauthorized websites can be considered a crime.
Linux 5.15-rc1 Coming Shortly, Stable Kernels Release
While working on my usual Linux kernel feature overview that summarizes the many articles over the past two weeks outlining all of the new features and changes merged, one area that particularly stands out for Linux 5.15 are all of AMD's upstream contributions that happened to make it in this kernel. There is a lot of new enablement on the AMD side -- both for CPUs and Radeon graphics -- but also improving existing hardware support.
Linux 5.15 is particularly exciting for AMD users, just not for CPUs and Radeon GPUs but also on the Ryzen client side and EPYC server front too. Linux 5.15 has a lot to offer with AMD improvements, which is great to see and comes with ramping up their Linux hires.
The 5.14.3, 5.13.16, 5.10.64, and 5.4.145 stable kernel updates have been released; each contains another set of important fixes.
