How to Add or Create a New Superuser on Linux
Granting admin privileges to a new user can be complicated for beginners. Here's how you can easily create a new superuser on Linux.
On Linux, the sudo command gives you the ultimate privilege to perform various administrative functions, despite your non-root access. But to use sudo, you need to have a superuser account on your system.
Since there are several Linux operating systems, more commonly known as distros, there are multiple ways to add a sudo user. Read on to find more about how you can use Linux commands within different distros to achieve this simple, yet essential task.
Vincent Bernat: Short feedback on Cisco pyATS and Genie Parser
Cisco pyATS is a framework for network automation and testing. It includes, among other things, an open-source multi-vendor set of parsers and models, Genie Parser. It features 2700 parsers for various commands over many network OS. On the paper, this seems a great tool!
How to Make Ubuntu Bootable USB in Windows 10
In the current computing era, users have several interests behind using any operating system of their choice, and for that they might need to switch to another OS or to install the fresh copy of the current OS. The leading operating systems being used are MS-Windows, Linux (includes several distributions like Ubuntu) and macOS; it is observed in the recent past that if you wanted to get any of these operating systems on your machine, you had two ways to do so; via DVD/CD drives or using USB (used rarely in past). However, as the technology evolved the use of CD/DVD became very less, and in today’s smart computing machines, the manufacturers are not even offering laser disc drives. So, the users have started using USBs to accomplish such needs, and thus it nullifies the need of laser disc drives for OS installation. Keeping an eye on this evolution, our today’s guide will demonstrate how to make Ubuntu bootable USB in Windows 10.
How Do I Roll Back a Kubectl?
For the past couple of years, Kubernetes has been heavily employed in production. Its declarative API provides a variety of options for orchestrating the containers. One of Kubernetes’ most notable features is its resiliency, which includes the ability to do Rolling and Rollback Deployments. When it comes to putting apps into operation, there are various options. Rolling updates are the default approach for updating the running version of your application in Kubernetes.
The rolling update periodically removes older Pods and replaces them with newer Pods. You can change the images, settings, labels, annotation, and resource restrictions of the workload in your clusters using a rolling update. Rolling updates start replacing your resource’s Pods with new stuff, which are then planned on nodes when resources are needed. Rolling updates are built to maintain your workloads updated without causing any disruption.
Kubernetes and kubectl provide a straightforward mechanism for rolling back resource modifications. When a Deployment is not secure, such as when it crashes looping, you also might want to roll back the Deployment. By default, the system saves all of the Deployment’s rollout history so that you might roll back at any moment. In this guide, we are going to talk over the method to roll back a kubectl.
How to Setup Rsyslog Server on Debian 11 (Bullseye)
Log files are crucial in probing and troubleshooting errors. They are the first files that system administrators scrutinize in order to narrow down to the probable cause of an error and by so doing, come up with resolutions to resolve the problem. In an infrastructure with tens or hundreds of servers, and other devices, managing log files can be a challenge. And this is where rsyslog comes in.
Rsyslog is an opensource logging program that facilitates the forwarding of log files to a centralized log server in an IP network. With centralized logging, administrators can easily keep tabs on log files of multiple systems from a central point. In this post, we will walk you through the installation and configuration of Rsyslog Server on Debian 11.
How to edit PDF file in Ubuntu
Portable document format (PDF) is one of the most used file formats, primarily to view the content of a file. The content inside the PDF file looks good, and users can view it in the same format on various devices. Irrespective of the operating systems, sometimes users need to edit the PDF files to attain a specific goal, such as some minor as well as major mistakes that can be corrected. However, it is observed that editing PDF may not be easily available. In this article, we will demonstrate the ways to edit the PDF files in Ubuntu:
How to Install the Latest MySQL 8 on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
MySQL is a relational database management system based on SQL (Structured Query Language). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications that utilize it. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but its most used feature is a web database storage and management.
Ubuntu 20.04 comes with MySQL in its repository, and however, as many know, Ubuntu LTS releases only provided security updates for its releases to keep its stable build essentially stable. This has great benefits but some drawbacks; in the tutorial, you will learn how to install MySQL 8 for Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Install and Use Git in Linux System
When you start out as a coder or software developer under a Linux operating system environment, you start to make reasonable milestones due to the flexibility and open-source nature of the various Linux distributions.
A developer with an enterprise mindset will always want to improve their code to better versions. Such a mindset gets you thinking of a platform that can keep track of the growth steps of your developer code.
How Do I Become a Root User in Linux
The root user appears to be a superuser in Linux, controlled by the system. Superusers are called root in Unix and Linux. The root account has the most access rights within the Linux system, and it is used for administrative purposes. Users are usually called root when they are logged into the root account. However, under Linux and Unix, a root account is a user account with no name and has no user ID. Linux and Unix default to giving root access to files and commands.
How to check network interface status in CentOS8
CentOS 8 generally comes with a preinstalled Network Manager, which helps to configure available connections and keep them active. It provides tools based on both in-line command and graphical user interfaces to accomplish trouble-free setup and management of networks. An API controls network configuration through D-Bus and performing queries.
Ubuntu 20.04 Change Desktop Icon Size
If the icons on your Ubuntu desktop have unexpectedly become excessively large, you may have accidentally altered the rendering size. A few wrong mouse scroll wheel rolls, or even a touchscreen or touchpad, might cause this easy error. To fix the problem, rotate the scroll wheel while pressing a ctrl button. If it still doesn’t help, try the following methods to fix your problem.
In Ubuntu 19.04 Gnome 3.32, the desktop icons are now managed by a gnome-shell extension. Though this extension causes so many bugs, on the plus side, the size of desktop icons may now be customized.
How to empty trash from Ubuntu terminal
Ubuntu is the widely used desktop operating system in the open-source community. The “Recycle Bin” in Windows and “Trash” in Ubuntu are both utilized to store deleted files and restore them at any time. While working in an Ubuntu, if you delete a file or directory from your system, the system moves that file to the trash folder. You can also empty your system trash to get rid of unwanted folders and files. This operation will also free up some space from your system that can store other crucial data.
Each Linux distribution has its methods for emptying the trash. This article will show you how to empty trash from Ubuntu terminal using two different methods. So let’s start!
Creating A User with Different Home Directory in Linux
Linux is a powerful multi-user operating system. It can have many concurrent users accessing the system at the same time. The system admin can manage permissions for each user to specify which user can access what part of the system.
This guide will demonstrate how to create a new user with a different home directory in Linux.
How to Play DVD in Ubuntu
Ubuntu lies in the top distributions of Linux because of its functionalities and user-friendly behavior. This distribution of Linux supports all the tools and offers the features that any other famous operating system does have, some packages and tools come with built in support, but other useful tools can be downloaded and installed from the Ubuntu repository. For instance, the DVD playing support in Ubuntu is not available by default; however, you can get the required library for playing DVD. Although Ubuntu comes with a lot of extra tool support by getting the Ubuntu Restricted Extras, it may not allow you to play the DVD on your system. In this article, we have demonstrated the method that enables the users to play DVD in Ubuntu:
Xrdp configuration on Debian
This tutorial explains how to install XRDP (X Remote Desktop Protocol) to graphically connect to a Linux device from a Microsoft Windows device.
How to Setup NTP Server and Client on Ubuntu
NTP stands for Network Time Protocol which is utilized for synchronizing all system clocks in a network at the same time. NTP works as a protocol and handles the programs related to client and server synchronization on networked systems. It is a part of the standard TCP/IP protocol suite and is considered one of its oldest components.
Fraction of inaccurate time can cause a lot of issues for your system. For instance, distributed processes rely on synchronized time to ensure that proper sequences should be followed. Consistent timekeeping across the network is required for security features to work. File-system upgrades involving many machines are dependent on synchronized clock times as well. Troubleshoot problems, monitor performance, network acceleration, and network management systems; all of these tasks rely on the precision of timestamps.
Now, we will show you how to set up NTP Server and Client on an Ubuntu system. So let’s start!
How to add programs to Ubuntu Desktop
Operating Systems provide as much ease as they can give to users without compromising the basic functionality or working mechanism of the system. Windows operating system wins the lead in this regard, as it is pretty much easy for a user to use, and a lot of customization options are available. It is not like you cannot perform those tasks on other OS; you can, but in a different or you can say in a tricky manner. For instance, if you want to move or copy a file from one directory to another directory, you cannot simply drag and drop in Ubuntu 20.04 as you do in windows. Similarly, if you want to take the shortcut of any application on Ubuntu Desktop, you have to follow a tricky procedure to perform this action. This article is focused on adding programs to Ubuntu Desktop from other directories to Ubuntu Desktop, and a step-by-step guide is provided to do this task effectively.
Replace smart quotes with the Linux sed command
As computers became popular in the mid-twentieth century, the orientation was often abandoned. The original character set of computers didn't have much room to spare, so it makes sense that two double-quotes and two single-quotes were reduced down to just one of each in the ASCII specification. These days the common character set is Unicode, with plenty of space for lots of fancy quotation marks and apostrophes, but many people have become used to the minimalism of just one character for both opening and closing quotes. Besides that, computers actually see the different kinds of quotation marks and apostrophes as distinct characters. In other words, to a copmuter the right double quote is different from the left double quote or a straight quote.
How to Setup Dual Monitor on Ubuntu
Dual Monitor setup is connecting two monitors to your computer or laptop. Most people now require numerous screens or monitors connected to their computer as minimal need for multitasking. We can set up dual monitors in both Windows and Linux. Here I will provide you the procedure on how to set up a dual monitor on Ubuntu (Linux).
Two approaches are provided below to setup a dual monitor on Ubuntu, you can choose the one you find convenient for you.
Audiocasts/Shows: Security, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Linux Action News
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Gaming – Part 17
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. “Can I game on it” is a frequently asked question we hear from Windows users toying with the idea of trying Linux for the first time. Well, the simple answer is yes! In the eyes of many computer users, Linux is perceived as largely functional, mostly restricted to running servers, office tasks and web browsing. However, a wide and ever growing range of native Linux games are available, but given the range, there are a number of locations where you pick them up. Whatever type of game you like, there’s lots to choose from including the latest games as well as classics and remastered titles.
Review: Archcraft 2021.06.06
I feel that I don't have a lot to say about Archcraft and I feel this is because the distribution doesn't, for better or worse, attempt to do much. The project's website is understated, claiming to offer a minimal distribution based on Arch Linux with a lightweight window manager and yay for acquiring software from the AUR. This is what we get, along with the friendly Calamares system installer. There isn't much else to look at, out of the box. This seems to be the point, really, of Archcraft - it delivers a fairly minimum base, low RAM consumption, and offers better than average performance. It isn't particularly flashy, convenient, or full of features. The idea appears to be that users can build their system from a small foundation and add the pieces they need. There isn't a lot of documentation and I suspect we are expected to seek out the Arch Linux wiki if we need help. Most of the time Archcraft takes on this role fairly well. I did have a few complaints though. Personally, I'm not a fan of system monitors built into the panel or desktop. I find them distracting and the ones used by default don't provide information I find all that useful. There are a lot of little configuration tools and, oddly enough, some duplication in functionality in the application menu. I'm not sure why we need three application menus, two file managers, and a couple of text editors in what is otherwise a very minimal platform. In short, Archcraft does what it sets out to do. It's basically Arch Linux with a window manager and yay pre-installed for us. This works and yet I don't feel the distribution distinguishes itself from the many other minimal Arch-installed-via-Calamares distributions currently available.
Best Free Android Apps: FBReader – multiplatform e-book reader
FBReader is a slick e-book reader. FBReader is fast and highly customizable. You can use external TrueType/OpenType fonts and custom backgrounds, the screen brightness can be adjusted while reading (slide finger up/down along the left screen edge), and different day/night colour schemes can be selected. You can add custom OPDS catalogs such as Project Gutenberg (shown in the middle image below).
