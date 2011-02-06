Games: Pygame, Kraken Academy, Voodoo Kid, Saint Kotar and Veloren
-
Pygame: Video Games
Pygame is a module in Python used for video game design; these video games range from a simple tic tac toe to space fighters. Whether you want to design a simple game or a complicated one, you have to start with the basics of how Pygame works. In this tutorial, we will review the basics of Pygame by creating a video game.
-
Wild time-looping adventure Kraken Academy!! is out now | GamingOnLinux
A high school like no other with ghosts, cultists, crocodiles and something about a magical kraken that can manipulate time. Kraken Academy!! sounds nuts and it's out now. Developed by Happy Broccoli Games, a small indie outfit from Germany.
Something fishy is going on with a threat of impending doom so you, a high-schooler, join forces with this magical Kraken to find out who the traitor is that's planning to destroy everything. A pretty standard day at Kraken Academy!! by the sounds of it, what else do you expect from such a place?
-
Classic 1997 adventure Voodoo Kid gets a Linux release with Boxedwine | GamingOnLinux
Originally published by Infogrames back in 1997, Voodoo Kid is a classic 1997 point and click adventure which recently saw a re-release earlier in April 2021 and now it's on Linux too. A title that likely went under the radar for many, it's good to see another classic get new life so more people can experience this gem.
Funnily enough, this is one game that got mentioned in an older Sunday Section here on GOL where Digital Theory mentioned it would be coming. This release uses special software called Boxedwine, which is an "emulator that runs Windows applications" that they say is a little closer to DOSBox with it providing an "unmodified 32-bit version of Wine, and emulating the Linux kernel and CPU". So it uses Wine and Linux to create an environment to run old Windows games on Linux, macOS and Windows.
-
Psychological horror detective adventure Saint Kotar to release on October 28 | GamingOnLinux
Following on from a successful Kickstarter campaign and Red Martyr Entertainment teaming up with publisher SOEDESCO, their psychological horror detective Saint Kotar is set to release on October 28.
"In this story-and-choice driven psychological horror detective game, you play as Benedek and Nikolay – two troubled godly men in search for their missing relative in an ancient God-devoted town called Sveti Kotar. Here, an unknown presence preys upon the weak and sways on devil worship and witchcraft. Evidence points to your missing relative being involved in the grisly murders and the occult, but what is the truth? Are you also to blame for what happened?"
-
Version 0.11 is out for Veloren, a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust | GamingOnLinux
Veloren continues to impress as an upcoming in-development free and open source multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. Inspired by the likes of Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft it's starting to really come together with version 0.11 that's out now.
The developer says the big focus on this version was to make combat feel more dynamic with a new spot system, plus lots of tweak to NPC and mob behaviour. One of the core developers said "I'm most excited about 0.11 because it finally starts to tie together some of the grander themes and plans that we've always had for the game: a sense of freedom, adventure, and place within a dynamic, open world without scripted events or hard-coded locations.".
-
