today's leftovers
Fedora 35 Release Date and Expected New Features
The expected release date for Fedora 35 beta is 14th September 2021. But, if delayed, the next planned date is 21st September 2021.
After the public beta testing, the final release has been planned for 19th October 2021, with a delayed date for 26th October 2021.
Of course, you can get your hands on Fedora 35 before the final and beta releases as well. But, considering it is just a few days away from its first beta release, you may want to wait it out.
How to explain DevSecOps in plain English
Just as DevOps transformed how many IT shops build, deploy, and maintain software, DevSecOps – short for development, security, and operations – is changing how they secure that same software.
As the closely linked terms DevOps and DevSecOps suggest, there’s a lineage here.
“DevSecOps is building upon DevOps, the practice of combining software development with more traditional IT operations,” says Sean Wright, lead application security SME at Immersive Labs.
LedgerSMB: Accounting and ERP Platform for business
LedgerSMB is an open source web-based ERP system and accounting software for small and medium-sized companies. It helps the accounting team in order processing, integrating invoicing, quotation, and more.
The main purpose for this software is to provide a strong multi-currency accounting to improve your business.
It is used for any business used the basic accounting functionalities such as track invoices and their payments, inventory, and more. It is used from many companies around the world.
LedgerSMB is a browser-based UI that help accounting team to directly send orders and invoices as a PDF attachment from built in email to the customer, vendors.
20 Free Open-source Time Tracker Solutions To boost your Productivity
Tracking your time, tasks, and progress is a necessity. Some project management tools have built-in time tracker and time management tools, but what if you want the time management and tracking as a separate software package?
BrakTooth vulnerabilities impact closed-source Bluetooth stacks used in chips from Espressif, Intel, Qualcomm... - CNX Software
BrakTooth is a family of new security vulnerabilities in commercial, closed-source Bluetooth Classic stacks that range from denial of service (DoS) via firmware crashes and deadlocks to arbitrary code execution (ACE) in certain IoT devices.
A team from Singapore has discovered 16 new security vulnerabilities after evaluating 13 Bluetooth devices from 11 vendors, but after browsing through the list of certified Bluetooth devices with impacted processors, they estimate it could impact 1400 devices.
Massive Cleaning Effort Saves Acid-Drenched Atari
Anyone who’s ever had to deal with the aftermath of a leaking battery knows how much damage such a failure can cause. Degrading batteries leak corrosive chemicals that eat away PCB traces, clog up connectors and generally leave everything looking nasty. Getting your gadget working again usually calls for lots of scrubbing, followed by patiently tracing suspect connections and restoring any broken ones.
We doubt, however, that anyone has ever gone through as much effort as [Lee Smith] has on his Atari 800 XL. This example was listed on eBay in a severely damaged state, having been stored under an entire box of leaking batteries. [Lee] put in a bid and, to his own bemusement, won the auction. He was now the proud owner of a classic gaming machine which was covered in a thick brown crust of battery residue.
Audiocasts/Shows: Security, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Linux Action News
Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Gaming – Part 17
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. “Can I game on it” is a frequently asked question we hear from Windows users toying with the idea of trying Linux for the first time. Well, the simple answer is yes! In the eyes of many computer users, Linux is perceived as largely functional, mostly restricted to running servers, office tasks and web browsing. However, a wide and ever growing range of native Linux games are available, but given the range, there are a number of locations where you pick them up. Whatever type of game you like, there’s lots to choose from including the latest games as well as classics and remastered titles.
Review: Archcraft 2021.06.06
I feel that I don't have a lot to say about Archcraft and I feel this is because the distribution doesn't, for better or worse, attempt to do much. The project's website is understated, claiming to offer a minimal distribution based on Arch Linux with a lightweight window manager and yay for acquiring software from the AUR. This is what we get, along with the friendly Calamares system installer. There isn't much else to look at, out of the box. This seems to be the point, really, of Archcraft - it delivers a fairly minimum base, low RAM consumption, and offers better than average performance. It isn't particularly flashy, convenient, or full of features. The idea appears to be that users can build their system from a small foundation and add the pieces they need. There isn't a lot of documentation and I suspect we are expected to seek out the Arch Linux wiki if we need help. Most of the time Archcraft takes on this role fairly well. I did have a few complaints though. Personally, I'm not a fan of system monitors built into the panel or desktop. I find them distracting and the ones used by default don't provide information I find all that useful. There are a lot of little configuration tools and, oddly enough, some duplication in functionality in the application menu. I'm not sure why we need three application menus, two file managers, and a couple of text editors in what is otherwise a very minimal platform. In short, Archcraft does what it sets out to do. It's basically Arch Linux with a window manager and yay pre-installed for us. This works and yet I don't feel the distribution distinguishes itself from the many other minimal Arch-installed-via-Calamares distributions currently available.
Best Free Android Apps: FBReader – multiplatform e-book reader
FBReader is a slick e-book reader. FBReader is fast and highly customizable. You can use external TrueType/OpenType fonts and custom backgrounds, the screen brightness can be adjusted while reading (slide finger up/down along the left screen edge), and different day/night colour schemes can be selected. You can add custom OPDS catalogs such as Project Gutenberg (shown in the middle image below).
