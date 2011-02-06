Server: K3s, Livepatch, and Kubernetes
Advancing the Tactical Edge with K3s and SUSE RGS [Ed: Who at SUSE thought Booz Allen Hamilton was good for marketing?]
An early adopter of open source, it was not until 2018 that the team at Booz Allen identified K3s as the right solution, due to its small footprint and lightweight distribution. Their relationship with the Rancher Federal team (now SUSE RGS) was a natural next step, and Booz Allen deployed K3s, defining a new era in military tactics at the edge.
Fostering Innovation with a Kubernetes Platform | SUSE Communities
Hybrid and multi-cloud are now the established order in the tech world. According to SUSE’s recently commissioned Insight Avenue report, Why Today’s IT Leaders are Choosing Open, more than 800 IT leaders believe the biggest benefits of a hybrid and multi-cloud approach are cost-effectiveness (45%), increased flexibility and agility (44%), and being able to take advantage of best-of-breed solutions (35%).
Managing Livepatch on-prem
Ubuntu Livepatch is the service and the software that enables organizations to quickly patch vulnerabilities on the Linux kernel. It enables uninterrupted service while reducing fire drills during high and critical severity kernel vulnerabilities. With Ubuntu Livepatch on-prem we enhance our service to enable enterprises manage on private or public cloud their livepatched systems.
In this post, we will introduce Ubuntu Livepatch on-prem and look into how it can be deployed for your organization, as well as answer some of the most commonly asked questions.
Blog: Introducing Single Pod Access Mode for PersistentVolumes
Last month's release of Kubernetes v1.22 introduced a new ReadWriteOncePod access mode for PersistentVolumes and PersistentVolumeClaims. With this alpha feature, Kubernetes allows you to restrict volume access to a single pod in the cluster.
Stuart D Gathman: How do you Fedora?
Today in Techrights
