Stuart D Gathman: How do you Fedora?
For 35 years, Stuart worked as a System programmer for a small company where his projects included database servers, device drivers, protocol stacks, expert systems, accounting systems, aged AR/AP reports, and EDI. Currently, he is doing hourly consulting work for small businesses.
Stuart’s childhood heroes were his Dad and George Müller. His favorite movies are “The Gods must be crazy” and “The mission”. He grew up in a pacifist denomination, so feels “The mission” movie is very relevant to him. He loves over roasted vegetables.
Composing and performing music, Mesh networking, and refurbishing discarded computers to run Fedora Linux are some of his spare time interests as well as history, especially ancient Western and 19th century English/American.
“Love/charity, Hope, Faith, Virtue, and knowledge” are the five qualities someone should possess, according to Stuart.
Today in Techrights
Server: K3s, Livepatch, and Kubernetes
An early adopter of open source, it was not until 2018 that the team at Booz Allen identified K3s as the right solution, due to its small footprint and lightweight distribution. Their relationship with the Rancher Federal team (now SUSE RGS) was a natural next step, and Booz Allen deployed K3s, defining a new era in military tactics at the edge.
Hybrid and multi-cloud are now the established order in the tech world. According to SUSE’s recently commissioned Insight Avenue report, Why Today’s IT Leaders are Choosing Open, more than 800 IT leaders believe the biggest benefits of a hybrid and multi-cloud approach are cost-effectiveness (45%), increased flexibility and agility (44%), and being able to take advantage of best-of-breed solutions (35%).
Ubuntu Livepatch is the service and the software that enables organizations to quickly patch vulnerabilities on the Linux kernel. It enables uninterrupted service while reducing fire drills during high and critical severity kernel vulnerabilities. With Ubuntu Livepatch on-prem we enhance our service to enable enterprises manage on private or public cloud their livepatched systems.
In this post, we will introduce Ubuntu Livepatch on-prem and look into how it can be deployed for your organization, as well as answer some of the most commonly asked questions.
Last month's release of Kubernetes v1.22 introduced a new ReadWriteOncePod access mode for PersistentVolumes and PersistentVolumeClaims. With this alpha feature, Kubernetes allows you to restrict volume access to a single pod in the cluster.
today's leftovers
The expected release date for Fedora 35 beta is 14th September 2021. But, if delayed, the next planned date is 21st September 2021.
After the public beta testing, the final release has been planned for 19th October 2021, with a delayed date for 26th October 2021.
Of course, you can get your hands on Fedora 35 before the final and beta releases as well. But, considering it is just a few days away from its first beta release, you may want to wait it out.
Just as DevOps transformed how many IT shops build, deploy, and maintain software, DevSecOps – short for development, security, and operations – is changing how they secure that same software.
As the closely linked terms DevOps and DevSecOps suggest, there’s a lineage here.
“DevSecOps is building upon DevOps, the practice of combining software development with more traditional IT operations,” says Sean Wright, lead application security SME at Immersive Labs.
LedgerSMB is an open source web-based ERP system and accounting software for small and medium-sized companies. It helps the accounting team in order processing, integrating invoicing, quotation, and more.
The main purpose for this software is to provide a strong multi-currency accounting to improve your business.
It is used for any business used the basic accounting functionalities such as track invoices and their payments, inventory, and more. It is used from many companies around the world.
LedgerSMB is a browser-based UI that help accounting team to directly send orders and invoices as a PDF attachment from built in email to the customer, vendors.
Tracking your time, tasks, and progress is a necessity. Some project management tools have built-in time tracker and time management tools, but what if you want the time management and tracking as a separate software package?
BrakTooth is a family of new security vulnerabilities in commercial, closed-source Bluetooth Classic stacks that range from denial of service (DoS) via firmware crashes and deadlocks to arbitrary code execution (ACE) in certain IoT devices.
A team from Singapore has discovered 16 new security vulnerabilities after evaluating 13 Bluetooth devices from 11 vendors, but after browsing through the list of certified Bluetooth devices with impacted processors, they estimate it could impact 1400 devices.
Anyone who’s ever had to deal with the aftermath of a leaking battery knows how much damage such a failure can cause. Degrading batteries leak corrosive chemicals that eat away PCB traces, clog up connectors and generally leave everything looking nasty. Getting your gadget working again usually calls for lots of scrubbing, followed by patiently tracing suspect connections and restoring any broken ones.
We doubt, however, that anyone has ever gone through as much effort as [Lee Smith] has on his Atari 800 XL. This example was listed on eBay in a severely damaged state, having been stored under an entire box of leaking batteries. [Lee] put in a bid and, to his own bemusement, won the auction. He was now the proud owner of a classic gaming machine which was covered in a thick brown crust of battery residue.
