Quick News: One of the best apps for Tizen is now available on the Galaxy Watch 4
The PPT Controller app was one of the best apps for Tizen smartwatches. Now, the app has made a comeback and has been released onto the Galaxy Watch 4 series. If you were to head to the Play Store on the Galaxy Watch 4 and search for the PPT Controller app, you would be able to install it.
If you do not know what the PPT controller is, it is essentially a tool that can control PowerPoint presentations using your smartwatch. The app is free to use, but it only runs with Bluetooth, which can limit its functionality by a small amount. One cool feature is that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can control the PowerPoint presentation using the rotational bezel - nice hey?
You Can Still Get Ubuntu 16.04 Security Updates, Here’s How
I didn’t, not until today when a reader mailed in to tell me that Canonical offers free Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure accounts for personal use on up-to 3 machines (active Ubuntu members can use it on up to 50 machines). A gratis Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure account includes a couple of things but the most notable is …Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) for EOL releases.
Android Leftovers
Linux 101: What are zombie processes?
When you think of zombies, your mind probably travels a rather Romero-ian path. Shambling ghouls who want nothing more than to crack open your skull and dine on your thought-meat. But within the realm of Linux, zombies are a different creature altogether. Sort of. On the Linux platform, a zombie is a remaining bit of a dead process that wasn't or hasn't been properly cleaned up. A zombie is created by programs that crash or weren't adequately coded to handle the cleanup of a crash or exit. Technically speaking, when a process dies, the process descriptor remains in memory and becomes labeled EXIT_ZOMBIE. At this point, the parent process is notified that the child process has died with the SIGCHLD signal and the parent is supposed to execute the wait system call, which allows the parent to collect information from the now-dead process. This generally happens almost immediately. But not always.
JamesDSP For Linux Is An Audio Effect Processor For PipeWire Or PulseAudio (Equalizer, Bass Boost, More)
JamesDSP for Linux is an open source Qt audio effect processor for PipeWire and PulseAudio. Use it to enhance the music you listen to by adding reverberation, bass boost and other filters using a parametric or fixed band equalizer. It also allows you to write your own audio effects using the EEL2 scripting language. The application is designed for use with PipeWire, which the developer recommends for its lower latency when injecting audio effects, but PulseAudio is also supported (for backwards compatibility). It was initially released as an audio effects processor for Android, and it then ported to Linux.
