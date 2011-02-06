Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of September 2021 06:08:17 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • GlusterFS multiple nodes In Centos/Almalinux - Unixcop

    GlusterFS is a scalable filesystem through a network suitable for data-intensive. Tasks such as cloud storage and media streaming. GlusterFS is open-source software and can utilize standard off-the-shelf hardware. All Glusterfs document link. Check iscsi tutorial on centos8. It is cost-efficient and can be deployed on bare metal, virtual, container, and cloud environments.

    Enterprises can be scalable, performance, and available on-demand, with no vendor lock-in, across on-premise, public cloud, and hybrid environments. Gluster is used in production at thousands of organizations spanning media, healthcare, government, education, web 2.0, and financial services.

    This tutorial is intended to provide a step-by-step guide to setting up GlusterFS for the first time with the minimum degree of complexity. For this guide, it is required to use virtual machine instances.

  • Understand Cyber Security and Cryptography

    This is the third and last article in the series Understand Cyber Security and Cryptography. The hash function is used to protect data integrity. Hashing is the process of converting an input of any length into a fixed size of string or text. A message to be based on is called input. The Algorithm used to do so is called has to function. Output is called has value or digest.

    Well, how the hash is different from Encryption. Using a key or pair of keys can encrypt or decrypt messages is called encryption. But, the hash is one way you can not generate an original message back from the hash. There must be some quality in the hash function.

  • Audit user accounts for never-expiring passwords with a Bash script

    For decades, periodic password changes have been a staple of system security. The idea is that if someone gets your password, they can gain access for a limited period of time. It's usually easiest to have the system prompt them rather than relying on users to remember to change their passwords. However, regular user accounts may be set with passwords that never expire and therefore never prompt users to change them.

    The Bash script in this article lists all those regular user accounts on your system whose password is set to never expire. By regular users, I mean accounts that usually have interactive shell access and a /home directory.

  • How to Convert Ubuntu Into Regolith Linux - Make Tech Easier

    Regolith Linux isn’t your typical Linux distribution. It falls somewhere in between being a distribution and a desktop environment, as it is built on top of Ubuntu. And unlike most typical Linux distributions, Regolith doesn’t have to be installed as a standalone operating system. If you are already using Ubuntu as your operating system, then you can install Regolith on top of it for a preconfigured i3 experience.

  • How To Install PHP on Debian 11 – TecAdmin

    PHP abbreviated as “HyperText Processor”, is the open-source programming language used for Web application development. It is a scripting language, mostly used for the front end with HTML. It can be used to create e-commerce websites, manage databases, and do session monitoring.

    It is available for all OS. The latest version of PHP is version 8 and in this article, we will discuss the installation of PHP on the Debian 11 Bullseye Linux system.

  • How To Install ReactJS on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ReactJS on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, React is an open-source JavaScript library and used to develop front-end web applications. It allows you to make reusable components for a single-page user interface. It is developed and maintained by Facebook and a large community of developers. ReactJS can be used in the development of Web Applications or Mobile Apps.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the ReactJS on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Install Redis Server on Rocky Linux

    Redis is a popular and open-source in-memory key-value data store. It supports various data structures such as Hash, Lists, Sets, Strings, and much more. Redis is designed to be running in the trusted environment only, it can be used as a database, cache, and message broker. Redis is extensively known for its broad support, high performance, high availability, and flexibility.

    You can install Redis as a standalone for small deployment. For large deployment, they provide additional components such as Redis Sentinel for high availability and Redis Cluster for partitioning data across multiple Redis node servers.

    In this guide, you will learn how to install Redis on Rocky Linux. For an easy installation, you will be installing Redis from the AppStream repository, but if you want to get the latest version of Redis (which means more features), you can install Redis from source by compiling it to your system.

  • How to List Unsuccessful SSH Logins on Linux

    "There is no white or black, there are only shades of gray. We can not say if it's good or bad."

    And sometimes we need to dig into the shades of gray and look for problems before they occur. One of these checks could be a search for failed SSH login attempts. Fortunately, Ubuntu comes with one solution that is simple enough but powerful enough to detect most cases where someone lets weak passwords and brute force attacks happen.

    Each attempt to login to SSH server are recorded in a file named auth.log located at /var/log/auth.log by the rsyslog daemon.

    Administrators can look through the logs to see if there are strange incoming traffic. A log file contains a lot of information in plain text but it is not easy reading all the output. We need to learn how to use grep to search through the log file and in this example we will focus on failed attempts.

  • How to Install Django Framework on Debian 11

    Django is a free and open-source web development framework written in Python. It is used for developing complex and database-driven Python applications. It comes with a set of Python scripts for creating Python projects. It can be run on any operating system that can run Python including, Windows, macOS, Linux/Unix, and Solaris. It helps developers to write less code and create a new website in a short amount of time.

    In this tutorial, I will explain how to set up Django in Python virtual environment using the PostgreSQL database on Debian 11. We will then install and configure Nginx as a reverse proxy for Django.

  • A podman tutorial for beginners – part I

    This guide explains how to build and deploy applications quickly with Podman to the cloud server of your choice. All examples in this tutorial are tested on Fedora Linux 34, but they should work on any Linux distros as long as you install the correct packages. I prefer to use Fedora when my clients use RHEL 7/8. Experimental podman packages are also available for Windows and macOS, but I have not tested those. Running containers without Docker is possible with Podman. This page is the first part of building containers with Podman, which explains installing Podman and working with images, including basic concepts of containers.

  • How to Install Webmin on CentOS 8 and Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX

    Webmin is an open-source web-based interface that simplifies the administration of Unix systems. Usually, to perform any kind of task in Linux like setting up accounts, setting up web servers, installing software, you have to manually run the commands and edit configuration files. Webmin lets you do all such tasks using a web-based interface. Using Webmin web interface, you can manage user accounts, firewalls, backups, manage software packages, create and configure virtual sites for Apache, monitor system resources graphically, configure network-related settings, and much more. It let you manage your system regardless of where you are and which browser you are using.

    In this post, we will cover how to install Webmin on CentOS, configure firewall, access the Webmin web interface and how to uninstall Webmin if you ever need to do so.

  • Bash Scripting - Variables Explained With Examples - OSTechNix

    Variables are very important concepts in any programming language you work with. Think of a variable as a container in memory that stores data of a certain type. The main purpose of variables is to store a value and access it later for processing. If you are someone from other programming languages like Java, C, C++, you may find differences in how the variable definition differs since Bash does not have a strong type system.

  • How to Install phpBB on Debian 11 with LEMP - LinuxCapable

    phpBB is one of the most extended open-source forum bulletin software on the market. With the rise of social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and online chat platforms such as discord, we have seen online bulletin forum communities dwindle. Personally, as I just mentioned, they are slowly making a comeback in specific niche communities over the newer additions.

    phpBB isn’t the only option. Others such as VBulletin, Nodebb, Xenforo, and so on, but most of these are paid with mixed reviews. VBulletin used to be a powerhouse, but now it’s a shadow of its former self. Xenforo is one of the best-paid bulletin pieces of software. However, that is just my personal opinion, but I will always choose phpBB first as it’s free, open-source, and has some great 3rd party open-source developers, both new devs and ones that have been around since the start.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LEMP with the most up-to-date packages in their respective fields, along with setting up phpBB for first-time use on Debian 11 Bullseye.

  • Efficient service isolation on Alpine with VRFs – Ariadne's Space

    Over the weekend, a reader of my blog contacted me basically asking about firewalls. Firewalls themselves are boring in my opinion, so let’s talk about something Alpine can do that, as far as I know, no other distribution can easily do out of the box yet: service isolation using the base networking stack itself instead of netfilter.

  • What Linux Version Am I Running? Here's How to Find Out

    If you are new Linux user and want to know how to find what Linux version you are running, here’s how to do it by using the command line.

    There are various reasons why you might want to find which Linux distribution you are using or the OS version of your Linux system.

    When most people talk of Linux, they are usually referring to a Linux distribution, but this is not the case. Above all, the question “What Linux version am I running?” can mean two different things.

GDB 11.1 released!

            GDB 11.1 released!

Release 11.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available.  GDB is
a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many
other languages.  GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on)
more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself
can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants.
GDB is free (libre) software.

You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory:

        ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb

The vital stats:

  Size   md5sum                            Name
  22MiB  257cb0f67927f79acf636d8c01e19990  gdb-11.1.tar.xz
  37MiB  eb6596d83bdccea06caa6d49d923e119  gdb-11.1.tar.gz

There is a web page for GDB at:

        https://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/

That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement
mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to
access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots,
preformatted documentation, and links to related information around
the net.  We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release
on-line as any problems come up.  All mailing lists archives are also
browsable via the web.
Quick News: One of the best apps for Tizen is now available on the Galaxy Watch 4

The PPT Controller app was one of the best apps for Tizen smartwatches. Now, the app has made a comeback and has been released onto the Galaxy Watch 4 series. If you were to head to the Play Store on the Galaxy Watch 4 and search for the PPT Controller app, you would be able to install it. If you do not know what the PPT controller is, it is essentially a tool that can control PowerPoint presentations using your smartwatch. The app is free to use, but it only runs with Bluetooth, which can limit its functionality by a small amount. One cool feature is that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can control the PowerPoint presentation using the rotational bezel - nice hey?

Xilinx unveils rugged additions to Versal ACAP

Xilinx announced ultra-rugged mil-aero (XQ) and space (XQR) versions of its Arm/Linux-driven, 7nm Versal ACAP SoCs, as well as a Kria Robotics Stack and Vitis Video Analytics SDK for its Zynq UltraScale+ customers. Xilinx, which is soon to be acquired by AMD, has kicked off its virtual Xilinx Adapt 2021 conference with some announcements regarding its Versal ACAP processor family, among other technologies. The news follows the FPGA-focused chipmaker's July announcement of its Versal ACAP HBM Series (high bandwidth memory) variation on its Versal ACAP Prime and Premium series, which similarly target datacenter and networking applications. Versal ACAP HBM incorporates HBM2e DRAM, "providing 820GB/s of throughput and 32GB of capacity for 8x more memory bandwidth and 63% lower power than DDR5 implementations," says Xilinx.

You Can Still Get Ubuntu 16.04 Security Updates, Here’s How

I didn't, not until today when a reader mailed in to tell me that Canonical offers free Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure accounts for personal use on up-to 3 machines (active Ubuntu members can use it on up to 50 machines). A gratis Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure account includes a couple of things but the most notable is …Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) for EOL releases.

