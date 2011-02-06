today's howtos
-
GlusterFS multiple nodes In Centos/Almalinux - Unixcop
GlusterFS is a scalable filesystem through a network suitable for data-intensive. Tasks such as cloud storage and media streaming. GlusterFS is open-source software and can utilize standard off-the-shelf hardware. All Glusterfs document link. Check iscsi tutorial on centos8. It is cost-efficient and can be deployed on bare metal, virtual, container, and cloud environments.
Enterprises can be scalable, performance, and available on-demand, with no vendor lock-in, across on-premise, public cloud, and hybrid environments. Gluster is used in production at thousands of organizations spanning media, healthcare, government, education, web 2.0, and financial services.
This tutorial is intended to provide a step-by-step guide to setting up GlusterFS for the first time with the minimum degree of complexity. For this guide, it is required to use virtual machine instances.
-
Understand Cyber Security and Cryptography
This is the third and last article in the series Understand Cyber Security and Cryptography. The hash function is used to protect data integrity. Hashing is the process of converting an input of any length into a fixed size of string or text. A message to be based on is called input. The Algorithm used to do so is called has to function. Output is called has value or digest.
Well, how the hash is different from Encryption. Using a key or pair of keys can encrypt or decrypt messages is called encryption. But, the hash is one way you can not generate an original message back from the hash. There must be some quality in the hash function.
-
Audit user accounts for never-expiring passwords with a Bash script
For decades, periodic password changes have been a staple of system security. The idea is that if someone gets your password, they can gain access for a limited period of time. It's usually easiest to have the system prompt them rather than relying on users to remember to change their passwords. However, regular user accounts may be set with passwords that never expire and therefore never prompt users to change them.
The Bash script in this article lists all those regular user accounts on your system whose password is set to never expire. By regular users, I mean accounts that usually have interactive shell access and a /home directory.
-
How to Convert Ubuntu Into Regolith Linux - Make Tech Easier
Regolith Linux isn’t your typical Linux distribution. It falls somewhere in between being a distribution and a desktop environment, as it is built on top of Ubuntu. And unlike most typical Linux distributions, Regolith doesn’t have to be installed as a standalone operating system. If you are already using Ubuntu as your operating system, then you can install Regolith on top of it for a preconfigured i3 experience.
-
How To Install PHP on Debian 11 – TecAdmin
PHP abbreviated as “HyperText Processor”, is the open-source programming language used for Web application development. It is a scripting language, mostly used for the front end with HTML. It can be used to create e-commerce websites, manage databases, and do session monitoring.
It is available for all OS. The latest version of PHP is version 8 and in this article, we will discuss the installation of PHP on the Debian 11 Bullseye Linux system.
-
How To Install ReactJS on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ReactJS on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, React is an open-source JavaScript library and used to develop front-end web applications. It allows you to make reusable components for a single-page user interface. It is developed and maintained by Facebook and a large community of developers. ReactJS can be used in the development of Web Applications or Mobile Apps.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the ReactJS on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Install Redis Server on Rocky Linux
Redis is a popular and open-source in-memory key-value data store. It supports various data structures such as Hash, Lists, Sets, Strings, and much more. Redis is designed to be running in the trusted environment only, it can be used as a database, cache, and message broker. Redis is extensively known for its broad support, high performance, high availability, and flexibility.
You can install Redis as a standalone for small deployment. For large deployment, they provide additional components such as Redis Sentinel for high availability and Redis Cluster for partitioning data across multiple Redis node servers.
In this guide, you will learn how to install Redis on Rocky Linux. For an easy installation, you will be installing Redis from the AppStream repository, but if you want to get the latest version of Redis (which means more features), you can install Redis from source by compiling it to your system.
-
How to List Unsuccessful SSH Logins on Linux
"There is no white or black, there are only shades of gray. We can not say if it's good or bad."
And sometimes we need to dig into the shades of gray and look for problems before they occur. One of these checks could be a search for failed SSH login attempts. Fortunately, Ubuntu comes with one solution that is simple enough but powerful enough to detect most cases where someone lets weak passwords and brute force attacks happen.
Each attempt to login to SSH server are recorded in a file named auth.log located at /var/log/auth.log by the rsyslog daemon.
Administrators can look through the logs to see if there are strange incoming traffic. A log file contains a lot of information in plain text but it is not easy reading all the output. We need to learn how to use grep to search through the log file and in this example we will focus on failed attempts.
-
How to Install Django Framework on Debian 11
Django is a free and open-source web development framework written in Python. It is used for developing complex and database-driven Python applications. It comes with a set of Python scripts for creating Python projects. It can be run on any operating system that can run Python including, Windows, macOS, Linux/Unix, and Solaris. It helps developers to write less code and create a new website in a short amount of time.
In this tutorial, I will explain how to set up Django in Python virtual environment using the PostgreSQL database on Debian 11. We will then install and configure Nginx as a reverse proxy for Django.
-
A podman tutorial for beginners – part I
This guide explains how to build and deploy applications quickly with Podman to the cloud server of your choice. All examples in this tutorial are tested on Fedora Linux 34, but they should work on any Linux distros as long as you install the correct packages. I prefer to use Fedora when my clients use RHEL 7/8. Experimental podman packages are also available for Windows and macOS, but I have not tested those. Running containers without Docker is possible with Podman. This page is the first part of building containers with Podman, which explains installing Podman and working with images, including basic concepts of containers.
-
How to Install Webmin on CentOS 8 and Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX
Webmin is an open-source web-based interface that simplifies the administration of Unix systems. Usually, to perform any kind of task in Linux like setting up accounts, setting up web servers, installing software, you have to manually run the commands and edit configuration files. Webmin lets you do all such tasks using a web-based interface. Using Webmin web interface, you can manage user accounts, firewalls, backups, manage software packages, create and configure virtual sites for Apache, monitor system resources graphically, configure network-related settings, and much more. It let you manage your system regardless of where you are and which browser you are using.
In this post, we will cover how to install Webmin on CentOS, configure firewall, access the Webmin web interface and how to uninstall Webmin if you ever need to do so.
-
Bash Scripting - Variables Explained With Examples - OSTechNix
Variables are very important concepts in any programming language you work with. Think of a variable as a container in memory that stores data of a certain type. The main purpose of variables is to store a value and access it later for processing. If you are someone from other programming languages like Java, C, C++, you may find differences in how the variable definition differs since Bash does not have a strong type system.
-
How to Install phpBB on Debian 11 with LEMP - LinuxCapable
phpBB is one of the most extended open-source forum bulletin software on the market. With the rise of social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and online chat platforms such as discord, we have seen online bulletin forum communities dwindle. Personally, as I just mentioned, they are slowly making a comeback in specific niche communities over the newer additions.
phpBB isn’t the only option. Others such as VBulletin, Nodebb, Xenforo, and so on, but most of these are paid with mixed reviews. VBulletin used to be a powerhouse, but now it’s a shadow of its former self. Xenforo is one of the best-paid bulletin pieces of software. However, that is just my personal opinion, but I will always choose phpBB first as it’s free, open-source, and has some great 3rd party open-source developers, both new devs and ones that have been around since the start.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LEMP with the most up-to-date packages in their respective fields, along with setting up phpBB for first-time use on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
Efficient service isolation on Alpine with VRFs – Ariadne's Space
Over the weekend, a reader of my blog contacted me basically asking about firewalls. Firewalls themselves are boring in my opinion, so let’s talk about something Alpine can do that, as far as I know, no other distribution can easily do out of the box yet: service isolation using the base networking stack itself instead of netfilter.
-
What Linux Version Am I Running? Here's How to Find Out
If you are new Linux user and want to know how to find what Linux version you are running, here’s how to do it by using the command line.
There are various reasons why you might want to find which Linux distribution you are using or the OS version of your Linux system.
When most people talk of Linux, they are usually referring to a Linux distribution, but this is not the case. Above all, the question “What Linux version am I running?” can mean two different things.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 509 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 4 min ago
11 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
19 hours 19 min ago