GDB 11.1 released!
Release 11.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available. GDB is
a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many
other languages. GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on)
more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself
can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants.
GDB is free (libre) software.
You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory:
ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb
The vital stats:
Size md5sum Name
22MiB 257cb0f67927f79acf636d8c01e19990 gdb-11.1.tar.xz
37MiB eb6596d83bdccea06caa6d49d923e119 gdb-11.1.tar.gz
There is a web page for GDB at:
https://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/
That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement
mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to
access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots,
preformatted documentation, and links to related information around
the net. We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release
on-line as any problems come up. All mailing lists archives are also
browsable via the web.
Quick News: One of the best apps for Tizen is now available on the Galaxy Watch 4
The PPT Controller app was one of the best apps for Tizen smartwatches. Now, the app has made a comeback and has been released onto the Galaxy Watch 4 series. If you were to head to the Play Store on the Galaxy Watch 4 and search for the PPT Controller app, you would be able to install it.
If you do not know what the PPT controller is, it is essentially a tool that can control PowerPoint presentations using your smartwatch. The app is free to use, but it only runs with Bluetooth, which can limit its functionality by a small amount. One cool feature is that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can control the PowerPoint presentation using the rotational bezel - nice hey?
Xilinx unveils rugged additions to Versal ACAP
Xilinx announced ultra-rugged mil-aero (XQ) and space (XQR) versions of its Arm/Linux-driven, 7nm Versal ACAP SoCs, as well as a Kria Robotics Stack and Vitis Video Analytics SDK for its Zynq UltraScale+ customers.
Xilinx, which is soon to be acquired by AMD, has kicked off its virtual Xilinx Adapt 2021 conference with some announcements regarding its Versal ACAP processor family, among other technologies. The news follows the FPGA-focused chipmaker’s July announcement of its Versal ACAP HBM Series (high bandwidth memory) variation on its Versal ACAP Prime and Premium series, which similarly target datacenter and networking applications. Versal ACAP HBM incorporates HBM2e DRAM, “providing 820GB/s of throughput and 32GB of capacity for 8x more memory bandwidth and 63% lower power than DDR5 implementations,” says Xilinx.
You Can Still Get Ubuntu 16.04 Security Updates, Here’s How
I didn’t, not until today when a reader mailed in to tell me that Canonical offers free Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure accounts for personal use on up-to 3 machines (active Ubuntu members can use it on up to 50 machines).
A gratis Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure account includes a couple of things but the most notable is …Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) for EOL releases.
