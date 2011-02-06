Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of September 2021 06:18:49 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Steam has turned 18 years old and PC gaming has never been the same since

    It's truly hard to imagine just how much Valve managed to change what PC gaming is thanks to Steam. On September 12 2021, the Steam client celebrated 18 years. Steam is now old enough to buy alcohol in the UK.

    Do you remember what Steam originally looked like? I sure do. It was a much simpler time, with none of the fancy tricks Steam does now. There was no Steam Play, no Linux client, no macOS client, no reviews system and just — not much of anything. A few games, a couple of buttons and that was mostly it. This was long before the likes of GOG, Humble, Epic, itch.io, Origin and so on.

  • Surviving Mars gets a needed hotfix clearing up Below and Beyond | GamingOnLinux

    Below and Beyond released recently as the new expansion for Surviving Mars now that Paradox Interactive has decided to pick up development again but it has been problematic.

    Not just the DLC release but the game as a whole since the update and DLC being quite unstable. Currently sat with a Very Negative rating on Steam, Paradox and newer developer Abstraction have their work cut out for them to get it back into the positive.

  • ArmA 3, Steam & unsubscribe from deleted Workshop items
  • Linux Gaming: Veloren 0.11 Massively Multiplayer RPG Release

    The release of the computer role-playing game Veloren 0.11 , written in the Rust language and using voxel graphics, has been published. The project is being inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft. Binary assemblies are built for Linux, macOS and Windows. The code is released under the GPLv3 license.

  • Ahead of Hearth & Home for Valheim, the developer has a longer fireside chat | GamingOnLinux

    Want to listen to the team from Iron Gate talk about Valheim and the upcoming Hearth & Home update that's due out on September 16? Sit a while and drink some mead.

    It's just over 30 minutes long, so perhaps a good bit of background noise for you or perhaps to learn something new about the game and what's to come. They've definitely gotten a huge amount better at interacting with the community since the original Early Access release. Who can blame them for being a caught a little off guard though? Not many go on to sell over 6 million copies in little over a month.

  • The Tuxedo Stellaris 15 - Linux Gaming Notebook Review - Invidious

    The Stellaris 15 by Tuxedo Computers is a gaming notebook with some serious power. With a choice between Intel/AMD CPUs, a powerful NVidia GPU, this notebook aims to help you get your work done and also enable you to play some games

  • Total War: WARHAMMER III delayed for all platforms until 2022 | GamingOnLinux

    Creative Assembly announced today that Total War: WARHAMMER III has been moved from late 2021 until sometime in early 2022. We know that it's coming to Linux officially too, which Feral Interactive recently confirmed (again).

    Posted on Twitter and Steam with one of those annoying text over image delay posts (at least it wasn't bright yellow like we saw with Cyberpunk), it said:

    "With nearly a decade of development on the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy behind us, it feels surreal to see its culminating chapter so close to release. While it's tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time by moving the launch of Total War: WARHAMMER III from 2021 to early 2022.

GDB 11.1 released!

Release 11.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available.  GDB is
a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many
other languages.  GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on)
more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself
can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants.
GDB is free (libre) software.

You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory:

        ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb

The vital stats:

  Size   md5sum                            Name
  22MiB  257cb0f67927f79acf636d8c01e19990  gdb-11.1.tar.xz
  37MiB  eb6596d83bdccea06caa6d49d923e119  gdb-11.1.tar.gz

There is a web page for GDB at:

        https://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/

That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement
mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to
access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots,
preformatted documentation, and links to related information around
the net.  We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release
on-line as any problems come up.  All mailing lists archives are also
browsable via the web.
Read more

Quick News: One of the best apps for Tizen is now available on the Galaxy Watch 4

The PPT Controller app was one of the best apps for Tizen smartwatches. Now, the app has made a comeback and has been released onto the Galaxy Watch 4 series. If you were to head to the Play Store on the Galaxy Watch 4 and search for the PPT Controller app, you would be able to install it. If you do not know what the PPT controller is, it is essentially a tool that can control PowerPoint presentations using your smartwatch. The app is free to use, but it only runs with Bluetooth, which can limit its functionality by a small amount. One cool feature is that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can control the PowerPoint presentation using the rotational bezel - nice hey? Read more

Xilinx unveils rugged additions to Versal ACAP

Xilinx announced ultra-rugged mil-aero (XQ) and space (XQR) versions of its Arm/Linux-driven, 7nm Versal ACAP SoCs, as well as a Kria Robotics Stack and Vitis Video Analytics SDK for its Zynq UltraScale+ customers. Xilinx, which is soon to be acquired by AMD, has kicked off its virtual Xilinx Adapt 2021 conference with some announcements regarding its Versal ACAP processor family, among other technologies. The news follows the FPGA-focused chipmaker’s July announcement of its Versal ACAP HBM Series (high bandwidth memory) variation on its Versal ACAP Prime and Premium series, which similarly target datacenter and networking applications. Versal ACAP HBM incorporates HBM2e DRAM, “providing 820GB/s of throughput and 32GB of capacity for 8x more memory bandwidth and 63% lower power than DDR5 implementations,” says Xilinx. Read more

You Can Still Get Ubuntu 16.04 Security Updates, Here’s How

I didn’t, not until today when a reader mailed in to tell me that Canonical offers free Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure accounts for personal use on up-to 3 machines (active Ubuntu members can use it on up to 50 machines). A gratis Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure account includes a couple of things but the most notable is …Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) for EOL releases. Read more

