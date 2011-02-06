Games Leftovers
-
Steam has turned 18 years old and PC gaming has never been the same since
It's truly hard to imagine just how much Valve managed to change what PC gaming is thanks to Steam. On September 12 2021, the Steam client celebrated 18 years. Steam is now old enough to buy alcohol in the UK.
Do you remember what Steam originally looked like? I sure do. It was a much simpler time, with none of the fancy tricks Steam does now. There was no Steam Play, no Linux client, no macOS client, no reviews system and just — not much of anything. A few games, a couple of buttons and that was mostly it. This was long before the likes of GOG, Humble, Epic, itch.io, Origin and so on.
-
Surviving Mars gets a needed hotfix clearing up Below and Beyond | GamingOnLinux
Below and Beyond released recently as the new expansion for Surviving Mars now that Paradox Interactive has decided to pick up development again but it has been problematic.
Not just the DLC release but the game as a whole since the update and DLC being quite unstable. Currently sat with a Very Negative rating on Steam, Paradox and newer developer Abstraction have their work cut out for them to get it back into the positive.
-
ArmA 3, Steam & unsubscribe from deleted Workshop items
-
Linux Gaming: Veloren 0.11 Massively Multiplayer RPG Release
The release of the computer role-playing game Veloren 0.11 , written in the Rust language and using voxel graphics, has been published. The project is being inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft. Binary assemblies are built for Linux, macOS and Windows. The code is released under the GPLv3 license.
-
Ahead of Hearth & Home for Valheim, the developer has a longer fireside chat | GamingOnLinux
Want to listen to the team from Iron Gate talk about Valheim and the upcoming Hearth & Home update that's due out on September 16? Sit a while and drink some mead.
It's just over 30 minutes long, so perhaps a good bit of background noise for you or perhaps to learn something new about the game and what's to come. They've definitely gotten a huge amount better at interacting with the community since the original Early Access release. Who can blame them for being a caught a little off guard though? Not many go on to sell over 6 million copies in little over a month.
-
The Tuxedo Stellaris 15 - Linux Gaming Notebook Review - Invidious
The Stellaris 15 by Tuxedo Computers is a gaming notebook with some serious power. With a choice between Intel/AMD CPUs, a powerful NVidia GPU, this notebook aims to help you get your work done and also enable you to play some games
-
Total War: WARHAMMER III delayed for all platforms until 2022 | GamingOnLinux
Creative Assembly announced today that Total War: WARHAMMER III has been moved from late 2021 until sometime in early 2022. We know that it's coming to Linux officially too, which Feral Interactive recently confirmed (again).
Posted on Twitter and Steam with one of those annoying text over image delay posts (at least it wasn't bright yellow like we saw with Cyberpunk), it said:
"With nearly a decade of development on the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy behind us, it feels surreal to see its culminating chapter so close to release. While it's tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time by moving the launch of Total War: WARHAMMER III from 2021 to early 2022.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 520 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 4 min ago
11 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
19 hours 19 min ago